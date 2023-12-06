40 New Comics By Jim Benton That Feature Ironic Twists And Offbeat HumorInterview With Artist
Meet the mastermind behind the laughter – Jim Benton! If you're a fan of clever wit, quirky characters, and comics that make your day brighter, you're in for a treat. Benton has brought to life beloved creations like "It's Happy Bunny," "Dear Dumb Diary," "Franny K. Stein," and "Catwad!"
Benton's cartoons often feature playful and witty humor, with unique characters and offbeat jokes. "I love the idea of sharing a laugh with somebody, or even just a smirk. I love when people share and repost them," the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview.
Scroll down and have a good laugh with Benton's awesome comics!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | jimbenton.com
Bored Panda reached out to Jim Benton again to find out how he comes up with ideas and to learn more about him. We asked the artist to walk us through his typical creative process. "Usually, I just doodle for a few minutes and an idea will come to me," Benton shared. "I'll sketch it up quickly and if it seems like it could work, I draw the final art. I prefer traditional tools, dip pens, pencils, and things like that, but I've been working more with an iPad lately. Either way, I usually add the colors in Photoshop."
Artist's block is a common challenge, so we were curious to learn how Benton overcomes moments of creative block, and if he has any specific strategies for reigniting his creativity. Fortunately for the artist, he doesn't really have too much trouble with that. "I'm pretty sure I won't live long enough to draw all my ideas."
We asked Benton if there are any specific themes or topics that he finds himself consistently exploring in his work. The artist told us: "I think I gravitate to things about absurdity. I like to do comics about the unknown and the surreal: the afterlife, fantasy, mythology."
If you're an aspiring comic artist, buckle up, because Benton has some advice for you! "I think I would say to doodle and sketch A LOT. Enjoy the works of new and old cartoonists. And never engage a critic—if somebody gives you a negative comment, just move along."
Perhaps some of these artists need to learn to do jokes without words that will be censored.
