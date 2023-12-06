ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the mastermind behind the laughter – Jim Benton! If you're a fan of clever wit, quirky characters, and comics that make your day brighter, you're in for a treat. Benton has brought to life beloved creations like "It's Happy Bunny," "Dear Dumb Diary," "Franny K. Stein," and "Catwad!"

Benton's cartoons often feature playful and witty humor, with unique characters and offbeat jokes. "I love the idea of sharing a laugh with somebody, or even just a smirk. I love when people share and repost them," the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview

Scroll down and have a good laugh with Benton's awesome comics!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | jimbenton.com

#1

A Comic About People On The Internet

jimbentonshots Report

Bored Panda reached out to Jim Benton again to find out how he comes up with ideas and to learn more about him. We asked the artist to walk us through his typical creative process. "Usually, I just doodle for a few minutes and an idea will come to me," Benton shared. "I'll sketch it up quickly and if it seems like it could work, I draw the final art. I prefer traditional tools, dip pens, pencils, and things like that, but I've been working more with an iPad lately. Either way, I usually add the colors in Photoshop."
#2

A Comic About The Importance To Hydrate

jimbentonshots Report

#3

A Comic About Coming Home To Honey

jimbentonshots Report

Artist's block is a common challenge, so we were curious to learn how Benton overcomes moments of creative block, and if he has any specific strategies for reigniting his creativity. Fortunately for the artist, he doesn't really have too much trouble with that. "I'm pretty sure I won't live long enough to draw all my ideas."
#4

A Comic About A Fine Day

jimbentonshots Report

#5

A Comic About Gnomes

jimbentonshots Report

We asked Benton if there are any specific themes or topics that he finds himself consistently exploring in his work. The artist told us: "I think I gravitate to things about absurdity. I like to do comics about the unknown and the surreal: the afterlife, fantasy, mythology."
#6

A Comic About A Worm Grandpa

jimbentonshots Report

#7

A Comic About Scary Halloween Costumes

jimbentonshots Report

If you're an aspiring comic artist, buckle up, because Benton has some advice for you! "I think I would say to doodle and sketch A LOT. Enjoy the works of new and old cartoonists. And never engage a critic—if somebody gives you a negative comment, just move along."
#8

A Comic About Feeding Pigeons

jimbentonshots Report

#9

A Comic About A Person Named Skip Intro

jimbentonshots Report

#10

A Comic About A Witch Grandma

jimbentonshots Report

#11

A Comic About Sisyphus

jimbentonshots Report

#12

A Comic About Photogenic Ravioli

jimbentonshots Report

#13

A Comic About Sending Your Kid To College

jimbentonshots Report

#14

A Comic About Going Out To Eat

jimbentonshots Report

#15

A Comic About Music Taste

jimbentonshots Report

#16

A Comic About Discussing Politics

jimbentonshots Report

#17

A Comic About A Turkey Artist

jimbentonshots Report

#18

A Comic About Talking Politics

jimbentonshots Report

#19

A Comic About A Fountain

jimbentonshots Report

#20

A Comic About The Two Parts Of Congress

jimbentonshots Report

#21

A Comic About Total Reinstall

jimbentonshots Report

#22

A Comic About Knowing What's Best For You

jimbentonshots Report

#23

A Comic About Baby Jesus

jimbentonshots Report

#24

A Comic About Feeling Jumpy

jimbentonshots Report

#25

A Comic About Tumor

jimbentonshots Report

#26

A Comic About A Ghost Trying On Clothes

jimbentonshots Report

#27

A Comic About Midnight Snack

jimbentonshots Report

#28

A Comic About Full Size Snickers For Halloween

jimbentonshots Report

#29

A Comic About A Samsung Phone

jimbentonshots Report

#30

A Comic About Brains

jimbentonshots Report

#31

A Comic About Becoming Vegan

jimbentonshots Report

#32

A Comic About Spider And A Fly

jimbentonshots Report

#33

A Comic About Trying A Flamingo For Thanksgiving

jimbentonshots Report

#34

A Comic About Being Mad At Yourself Sometimes

jimbentonshots Report

#35

A Comic About Being Not Normal

jimbentonshots Report

#36

A Comic About Sloths

jimbentonshots Report

#37

A Comic About Being Thankful

jimbentonshots Report

#38

A Comic About Minotaur In A Labyrinth

jimbentonshots Report

#39

A Comic About Daenerys

jimbentonshots Report

#40

A Comic About A Snowman

jimbentonshots Report

