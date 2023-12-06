ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the mastermind behind the laughter – Jim Benton! If you're a fan of clever wit, quirky characters, and comics that make your day brighter, you're in for a treat. Benton has brought to life beloved creations like "It's Happy Bunny," "Dear Dumb Diary," "Franny K. Stein," and "Catwad!"

Benton's cartoons often feature playful and witty humor, with unique characters and offbeat jokes. "I love the idea of sharing a laugh with somebody, or even just a smirk. I love when people share and repost them," the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview.

Scroll down and have a good laugh with Benton's awesome comics!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | jimbenton.com