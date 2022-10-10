If you're a fan of silly humor, puns and a hint of surrealism, then you'll love the work of Jim Benton. He's an artist and writer behind "It's Happy Bunny", "Dear Dumb Diary", "Franny K. Stein", "Catwad" and more. He is also a NYT bestselling author!

In this article, we want to share some of Jim's comics that we believe will make you squeeze out a smile. Here you'll find vampires visiting Stake House, rebellious ghosts, grumpy chicken nuggets, and more! So scroll down for some laughter and ironic twists!

For more of Jim's work, check out the previous articles on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | twitter.com