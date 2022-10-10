If you're a fan of silly humor, puns and a hint of surrealism, then you'll love the work of Jim Benton. He's an artist and writer behind "It's Happy Bunny", "Dear Dumb Diary", "Franny K. Stein", "Catwad" and more. He is also a NYT bestselling author!

In this article, we want to share some of Jim's comics that we believe will make you squeeze out a smile. Here you'll find vampires visiting Stake House, rebellious ghosts, grumpy chicken nuggets, and more! So scroll down for some laughter and ironic twists!

For more of Jim's work, check out the previous articles on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
31 minutes ago

It's a tough call.

0
0points
reply

Bored Panda got in touch with Jim to ask him more about his creative process and himself. The artist revealed that he tried other forms of art before comics. "I really loved sculpture and printmaking, and painting. But at some point, the voice of your inner jackass becomes deafening, and you find yourself listening to it. I also write quite a bit."
#2

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I agree that it's a bit short.

0
0points
reply
#3

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I like the cat's sign better -- at least it's honest.

0
0points
reply

After being asked where Jim gets inspiration from, the artist replied that he doesn't really know where his ideas come from. "I usually just sit down at the drawing table and the ideas begin. Some bad, some good. My style comes from a love of experimentation. I’m afraid I may have an art-supply abuse problem."
#4

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I can't put on makeup even if I can see what I'm doing.

0
0points
reply
#5

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I can't wait to read their review.

0
0points
reply

The most challenging part of the creative process for Jim is being seen. "There are so many terrific options for people, it’s tough to elbow your way through the crowd. But when you do, it’s worth it."

"I love the idea of sharing a laugh with somebody, or even just a smirk. I love when people share and repost them."
#6

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I love a good costume.

0
0points
reply
#7

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
28 minutes ago

This just seems wrong, somehow.

0
0points
reply

Jim shared that his brand, 'It's Happy Bunny', is being relaunched, and the product is starting to show up in Hot Topic and other stores. "I have a 'Batman' project coming soon from DC. And I’m working on 'Dear Dumb Diary' graphic novels for Scholastic. Also, I’m running a promotion for people to win original art from my book 'Comet, the Unstoppable Reindeer'." All the details on that are on Jim's Twitter and Instagram. The artist also has a page on gocomics.com, and his website!
#8

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Original artwork!

0
0points
reply
#9

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
25 minutes ago

They look turkeyish to me.

0
0points
reply
#10

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
#11

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
#12

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
#13

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Bats make great goths.

0
0points
reply
#14

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Dogs will be dogs. We love them anyway.

0
0points
reply
#15

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Run away! Run away!

0
0points
reply
#16

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
20 minutes ago

This is too often true.

0
0points
reply
#17

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Kid's a really good artist.

0
0points
reply
#18

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
20 minutes ago

It does say God created us in His own image. Our eyes would have to work the same. He should have put on shades first.

0
0points
reply
#19

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Dad joke alert.

0
0points
reply
#20

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Me!

0
0points
reply
#21

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I don't get it.

0
0points
reply
#22

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Well, that explains a lot of abstract art.

0
0points
reply
#23

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This is cute.

0
0points
reply
#24

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
23 minutes ago

If you've got it, toast with it.

0
0points
reply
#25

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
#26

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
#27

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
#28

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Cheaper this way.

0
0points
reply
#29

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
#30

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

1point
POST
#31

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I wonder how many kids tried this, and if it worked.

0
0points
reply
#32

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
13 minutes ago

His friend looks a lot more prickly.

0
0points
reply
#33

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Oh, so this is what I should do to get Bouche to stop scratching the chair.

0
0points
reply
#34

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I don't think the penguin and the minister are talking about quite the same thing.

0
0points
reply
#35

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Too right!

0
0points
reply
#36

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Perspective is important.

1
1point
reply
#37

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Weh.

0
0points
reply
#38

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
5 minutes ago

This got dark.

0
0points
reply
#39

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
3 minutes ago

There were a few that reduced me to tears.

0
0points
reply
#40

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Never answer this question.

0
0points
reply
#41

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Yeah, me too.

0
0points
reply
#42

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 minute ago

It took me a minute.

0
0points
reply
#43

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Who'd have thunk?

0
0points
reply
#44

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Well, he had an excellent memory.

0
0points
reply
#45

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
5 minutes ago

At least he didn't end up alone.

0
0points
reply
#46

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Everyone is weird.

0
0points
reply
#47

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Cats!

0
0points
reply
#48

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Stupid jerk, always whining to his shrink about us.

0
0points
reply
#49

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
8 minutes ago

He's learning attitude, anyway.

0
0points
reply
#50

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Must be foggy bottom.

0
0points
reply
#51

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Spray and smell!

0
0points
reply
#52

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I love watching videos of dogs that really don't want to go for a walk.

0
0points
reply
#53

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
18 minutes ago

How about a ridiculous kitten that has a pouncing problem instead?

0
0points
reply
#54

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
17 minutes ago

He needs a steed. I know of a talking donkey with a large family to support.

0
0points
reply
#55

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Hey, if it works....

0
0points
reply
#56

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Oh dear.

0
0points
reply
#57

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This is about to get really messy.

0
0points
reply
#58

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I don't get it.

0
0points
reply
#59

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Some things just go better with meat.

0
0points
reply
#60

New Fun Comics To Brighten Your Day By Artist Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

0points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I'm the orange ones.

0
0points
reply

