If you're a fan of silly humor, puns and a hint of surrealism, then you'll love the work of Jim Benton. He's an artist and writer behind "It's Happy Bunny", "Dear Dumb Diary", "Franny K. Stein", "Catwad" and more. He is also a NYT bestselling author!
In this article, we want to share some of Jim's comics that we believe will make you squeeze out a smile. Here you'll find vampires visiting Stake House, rebellious ghosts, grumpy chicken nuggets, and more! So scroll down for some laughter and ironic twists!
Bored Panda got in touch with Jim to ask him more about his creative process and himself. The artist revealed that he tried other forms of art before comics. "I really loved sculpture and printmaking, and painting. But at some point, the voice of your inner jackass becomes deafening, and you find yourself listening to it. I also write quite a bit."
After being asked where Jim gets inspiration from, the artist replied that he doesn't really know where his ideas come from. "I usually just sit down at the drawing table and the ideas begin. Some bad, some good. My style comes from a love of experimentation. I’m afraid I may have an art-supply abuse problem."
The most challenging part of the creative process for Jim is being seen. "There are so many terrific options for people, it’s tough to elbow your way through the crowd. But when you do, it’s worth it."
"I love the idea of sharing a laugh with somebody, or even just a smirk. I love when people share and repost them."
Jim shared that his brand, 'It's Happy Bunny', is being relaunched, and the product is starting to show up in Hot Topic and other stores. "I have a 'Batman' project coming soon from DC. And I’m working on 'Dear Dumb Diary' graphic novels for Scholastic. Also, I’m running a promotion for people to win original art from my book 'Comet, the Unstoppable Reindeer'." All the details on that are on Jim's Twitter and Instagram. The artist also has a page on gocomics.com, and his website!
