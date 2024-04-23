2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post Your Own “Liminal Space” Photos
A Liminal Space is a certain photo of an empty space (like a mall or house) made to be devoid of any living being, giving off a dreamlike or nostalgic vibe.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Image I Took Of A Hallway, Looks Pretty Liminal
Photo I Took During A Roadtrip. 6/15/22, Am 5:27
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish