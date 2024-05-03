I have been seeing so many stories of failed marriages and cheating couples that I want some good relationship stories to pick me (and the Internet) up!

 

And I have a story of my own to tell too ;D

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Not SO but my best friend lol. Anyways she knows I like coffee, so she wanted to give like a sweet that's coffee flavoured and honestly I'm flattered she pays that much attention to me. Another thing she did: she said she likes how much I listen to her and oml I was flabbergasted she said that. That's it, I just wanted to share how lovely she is even though this doesn't fulfill the category

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Pigeonvonbirb
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish