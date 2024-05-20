ADVERTISEMENT

Looking up at the sky and finding shapes in the clouds is a classic pastime, but Markus Einspannier, an artist from Germany, has turned it into art.

Through his photo series #UseTheClouds, he creates playful scenes where people, animals and inanimate objects seem to interact with the clouds. Using toys, stuffed animals, and everyday objects, he makes it look like fluffy white clouds are just within reach. “In the clouds, you can see the strangest things,” says Einspannier. “Imagination has no limits.” For over a decade, his creative photos have fascinated viewers, blending reality with the magical beauty of the skies.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Markus Einspannier's "Usetheclouds",a Decade Of Whimsical Interactions Between People And Clouds

marcus1spannier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!