Looking up at the sky and finding shapes in the clouds is a classic pastime, but Markus Einspannier, an artist from Germany, has turned it into art.

Through his photo series #UseTheClouds, he creates playful scenes where people, animals and inanimate objects seem to interact with the clouds. Using toys, stuffed animals, and everyday objects, he makes it look like fluffy white clouds are just within reach. “In the clouds, you can see the strangest things,” says Einspannier. “Imagination has no limits.” For over a decade, his creative photos have fascinated viewers, blending reality with the magical beauty of the skies.

More info: Instagram