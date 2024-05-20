ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists choose to use their talent and creativity to contribute to larger causes, focusing their work on common social issues. There's nothing wrong with dedicating their crafts to something as light-hearted as humor, as everyone needs it from time to time! Then there's a third group of creative minds, attempting to combine both approaches to create something light in form yet with deeper meaning, discussing important matters in a lighthearted way to make them more approachable to a wider audience.

Today, we're excited to introduce you to the work of Henry James Garrett, a writer, illustrator, and the creator of the wildly popular Instagram account formerly known as Drawings of Dogs, now simply named after him. Through his heartwarming drawings featuring animals and everyday objects, the artist focuses on expressing thoughtful ideas about wellness, social justice, equality, LGBT identity, and more.

More info: Instagram | henryjgarrett.com | twitter.com