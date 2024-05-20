ADVERTISEMENT

Tatiana Barakova, an artist from Saint Petersburg, Russia, creates amazingly lifelike stuffed animals from wool. Inspired by her love for animals, she has been working with needle felting since 2006. Using 100% sheep's wool and carefully made glass eyes, Tatiana brings her creations to life.

Each piece, whether it's a cute snowman, a sweet hippo, an adorable kitten, or a friendly guinea pig, looks so real that you might have to touch them to believe that... well, they're not alive. Her work is detailed and takes about two weeks to complete each toy.

More info: Instagram | bearpile.com

