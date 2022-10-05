Inspired by her love for animals, Tatiana Barakova has taken wool art to a whole new level. How you might ask? Well, Tatyana creates stuffed animals made from wool, and they look so incredibly realistic, so much that you might have to touch them to realize they're not alive.

Tatiana's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda, and you can find her works by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | bearpile.com