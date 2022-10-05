Inspired by her love for animals, Tatiana Barakova has taken wool art to a whole new level. How you might ask? Well, Tatyana creates stuffed animals made from wool, and they look so incredibly realistic, so much that you might have to touch them to realize they're not alive.

Tatiana's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda, and you can find her works by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | bearpile.com

#1

tatianabarakova

#2

tatianabarakova

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Awww, dangit, those eyes <3

#3

tatianabarakova

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Ohh I want him..... 😍

#4

tatianabarakova

saltypancakes
saltypancakes
Community Member
1 minute ago

He’s beautiful!

#5

tatianabarakova

#6

tatianabarakova

#7

tatianabarakova

#8

tatianabarakova

#9

tatianabarakova

#10

tatianabarakova

#11

tatianabarakova

#12

tatianabarakova

#13

tatianabarakova

#14

tatianabarakova

#15

tatianabarakova

#16

tatianabarakova

#17

tatianabarakova

#18

tatianabarakova

#19

tatianabarakova

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Such talent!!!

#20

tatianabarakova

#21

tatianabarakova

#22

tatianabarakova

#23

tatianabarakova

#24

tatianabarakova

#25

tatianabarakova

#26

tatianabarakova

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I'm gonna loose it!!!!!

#27

tatianabarakova

#28

tatianabarakova

#29

tatianabarakova

#30

tatianabarakova

#31

tatianabarakova

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Why do they have to be so cute!!

#32

tatianabarakova

#33

tatianabarakova

#34

tatianabarakova

#35

tatianabarakova

#36

tatianabarakova

#37

tatianabarakova

#38

tatianabarakova

#39

tatianabarakova

#40

tatianabarakova

#41

tatianabarakova

