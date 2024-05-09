81 Absurd And Funny Animal Pics To Make Your Day, As Shared On This IG Page
If you're an animal lover, you know just how many times these creatures can lift our spirits when everything else seems to fail. They have countless superpowers, from supporting us in tough moments to keeping us company when we feel alone and making us feel needed. This time, however, we'd like to cover the lighter side of their talents and talk about them simply being their natural selves, and finding themselves in absurd situations that make us laugh.
The Instagram account ‘Mooody Bored’ is all about sharing the most hilarious pictures of animals caught in awkward or unusual moments. Think of it like relatable memes, without any captions, but still making perfect sense to our daily lives. The fact that we can relate to them makes it even funnier.
Take a look at the photos we've selected for you. We hope that with a little help from our animal friends, we can brighten up your day, no matter how gloomy it's been so far.
This post may include affiliate links.
POV You Are Coming To Tuck Me In
Never Let Me Go
Little Scream To Start The Day
I Will Help You Through This
Nope
Corgi.exe has stopped Corgi’ing. Error code: C0RG1. :P please report to corgiservices.com.au
Snooz
Fragile Sunday
Idk why but that remembered me the boeing747 Wich carried the space shuttle
Swamp Days
I Must Eat It
Ceasefire Now
Oh Lord
What Do You Mean ‘I Look Tired’
Rolling My Way Back To U Babe
Last Two Brain Cells
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
My Contribution For The Day
Found Hopeless Love In A Place
Weekend Position Assumed
Tag Your Rock
Collective Scream To Start The Day
Toüch Me Like You Mean It
Getting Into Position For The Weekend
Freaky Friday
Mood
If U Want Something Done, Do It Yourself
Window
I’m Right Here
Cat Says No Work Today, Only Meow Meow
Desperately Waiting To Be Ate
Fragile Monday
Just Want What They Have
Retrograde Blood Moon Pms
I've heard of belling the cat, but this one needs 5 bells?!!