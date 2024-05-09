ADVERTISEMENT

If you're an animal lover, you know just how many times these creatures can lift our spirits when everything else seems to fail. They have countless superpowers, from supporting us in tough moments to keeping us company when we feel alone and making us feel needed. This time, however, we'd like to cover the lighter side of their talents and talk about them simply being their natural selves, and finding themselves in absurd situations that make us laugh.

The Instagram account ‘Mooody Bored’ is all about sharing the most hilarious pictures of animals caught in awkward or unusual moments. Think of it like relatable memes, without any captions, but still making perfect sense to our daily lives. The fact that we can relate to them makes it even funnier.

Take a look at the photos we've selected for you. We hope that with a little help from our animal friends, we can brighten up your day, no matter how gloomy it's been so far.

#1

POV You Are Coming To Tuck Me In

#2

Never Let Me Go

#3

Little Scream To Start The Day

#4

I Will Help You Through This

#5

Nope

BenjiExists
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Corgi.exe has stopped Corgi’ing. Error code: C0RG1. :P please report to corgiservices.com.au

#6

Snooz

#7

Fragile Sunday

Xitxarel•lo Panda
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk why but that remembered me the boeing747 Wich carried the space shuttle

#8

Swamp Days

#9

I Must Eat It

#10

Ceasefire Now

#11

Oh Lord

#12

What Do You Mean ‘I Look Tired’

#13

Rolling My Way Back To U Babe

#14

Last Two Brain Cells

#15

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

#16

My Contribution For The Day

#17

Found Hopeless Love In A Place

#18

Weekend Position Assumed

#19

Tag Your Rock

#20

Collective Scream To Start The Day

#21

Toüch Me Like You Mean It

#22

Getting Into Position For The Weekend

#23

Freaky Friday

#24

Mood

#25

If U Want Something Done, Do It Yourself

#26

Window

#27

I’m Right Here

#28

Cat Says No Work Today, Only Meow Meow

#29

Desperately Waiting To Be Ate

#30

Fragile Monday

#31

Just Want What They Have

#32

Retrograde Blood Moon Pms

J L Burnett
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've heard of belling the cat, but this one needs 5 bells?!!

#33

Tell Me Everything

#34

Beep Beep Watch Out New Me Coming Thru

#35

Snoozin

#36

Do Not Disturb

#37

Slipped Right In

#38

Comfy

#39

Don’t Mind Me

#40

This Will Do

#41

This Is Fine

#42

Me Doing My Silly Little Jobs

#43

Just Doing My Best And I Know You Are Too

#44

This Is Where I’m At

#45

Everything Is Fine

#46

Need Big Dog

#47

Whats The Equivalent Of Yum Yum But For Sleep

#48

Snacks Make Me Come

#49

Grumpy Cat

#50

Me At The Party

#51

This Could Be Us

#52

U're My Fav Goat Xx

#53

Locked In For The Day

#54

I Just Love Working Out

#55

Sorry But I Ate Your Worm Girlfriend

#56

Fragile Friday

#57

Me And

#58

Fragile Sunday

#59

Waiting For U

#60

Good Morning - It’s A New Week - I Believe In U - You Got This

#61

In Summary

#62

The Scream

#63

Imagine Not Feeling Alone Every Day

#64

Together We Can Brave The Storm

#65

Patiently Waiting For You

#66

I Am The Sunday Void

#67

Slug Sunday

Tarsier
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

heaven… i‘m in heaven… 🎶🎶🎶🎶

#68

Just Let Me Wallow A While

#69

This Is Fine

#70

You’re My Favorite Snack

#71

When Will I Be Noticed

#72

Fragile Sunday

#73

Dont Mind Me

#74

Relax

Kira Okah
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope nothing followed that boomer in. Leading other critters into water and holding them under to drown them is one of the ways they deal with something that they deem a threat.

#75

Hello There

#76

Nope

#77

It Could Have Been Different

#78

Fragile Sunday

#79

I Cannot

#80

He Has Arisen

#81

Ding Dong

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!