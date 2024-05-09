ADVERTISEMENT

If you're an animal lover, you know just how many times these creatures can lift our spirits when everything else seems to fail. They have countless superpowers, from supporting us in tough moments to keeping us company when we feel alone and making us feel needed. This time, however, we'd like to cover the lighter side of their talents and talk about them simply being their natural selves, and finding themselves in absurd situations that make us laugh.

The Instagram account ‘Mooody Bored’ is all about sharing the most hilarious pictures of animals caught in awkward or unusual moments. Think of it like relatable memes, without any captions, but still making perfect sense to our daily lives. The fact that we can relate to them makes it even funnier.

Take a look at the photos we've selected for you. We hope that with a little help from our animal friends, we can brighten up your day, no matter how gloomy it's been so far.