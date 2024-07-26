ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan O'Hare, the mind behind Cymorg Comics, entertains his audience while reminding us to notice the small, everyday moments. Drawing has been Morgan's passion since he was young, influenced by a family of designers.

After studying at the Hong Kong Institute of Design, he moved to England, fusing his artistic roots with new ideas. In Cymorg Comics, Morgan often appears as the main character, adding humor and deep thoughts to each story he crafts in four panels or more.

More info: Instagram