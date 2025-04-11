ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Cellini is an illustrator and storyteller who has brought to life Emmy the Robot, a comic series about an AI nanny navigating a world that isn’t as predictable as she was designed for. Emmy was built to take care of children and the household, but life doesn’t always follow its intended programming. Through her story, Dominic explores what happens when routine is broken and purpose is questioned—an idea that feels surprisingly human for a story about a robot.

Emmy herself is endearing, dedicated, and just naive enough to make her journey both heartfelt and thought-provoking. The comic has gained a strong following, not just for its humor and storytelling, but for the way it makes people think about change, adaptation, and what it means to have a purpose.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com | tiktok.com