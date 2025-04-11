ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Cellini is an illustrator and storyteller who has brought to life Emmy the Robot, a comic series about an AI nanny navigating a world that isn’t as predictable as she was designed for. Emmy was built to take care of children and the household, but life doesn’t always follow its intended programming. Through her story, Dominic explores what happens when routine is broken and purpose is questioned—an idea that feels surprisingly human for a story about a robot.

Emmy herself is endearing, dedicated, and just naive enough to make her journey both heartfelt and thought-provoking. The comic has gained a strong following, not just for its humor and storytelling, but for the way it makes people think about change, adaptation, and what it means to have a purpose.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Emmy the Robot comic by Dominic Cellini, featuring characters laughing at a humorous bar joke."

dommcell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Dominic to learn more about the origins of Emmy the Robot, his creative process, and what it’s been like watching readers connect with her story.

The artist shared that he's sentimental and tends to personify inanimate objects, which sometimes makes it hard for him to throw things away. "I was fixated on the idea of things outliving their usefulness and being forgotten by the world. This has been part of movies I've grown up with, like Toy Story or The Brave Little Toaster, but in those, the humans aren't aware that these things are sentient. One day, it clicked with me that a story about robots is an obvious way to explore that. And Emmy’s story quickly started coming together in my head."
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic scene from "Emmy The Robot" featuring a robot maid admiring a child's gift.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Emmy the Robot sewing a dress, humorously realizing stitching mistake, expressing surprise, then resolving to double stitch.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Emmy has a strong sense of duty, but also a natural curiosity. With that in mind, we asked Dominic how he went about shaping her personality. "I knew the center of the story would have to be about the ideal 'perfect robot' who ends up separated from her duty and home. So her sense of self has to be tied up into her job," the artist shared. "But of course, she is a learning robot, she observes, imitates, and intends, much like a child would. She is a relatively new robot after all. She has surface knowledge, but doesn’t have a lot of lived experience."
    #4

    "Emmy the Robot comic scene with a humorous dialogue about an old chair and a possum."

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Four robotic maids in blue dresses push strollers in a park setting, from "Emmy The Robot" comics.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dominic told us that he usually likes to have a clear idea of a character’s personality before finalizing their design—though sometimes, inspiration strikes while he's simply sketching for fun. "I wanted the look of Emmy the Robot to be cartoony and stylish like the retro aesthetic of old UPA shorts or Cartoon Network shows. But I also wanted the characters to be able to portray subtle emotions and nuance like Disney animation can. I'm always looking for somewhere in between."
    #6

    Comic of Emmy the Robot humorously interacting with a girl and her pet hamster, sharing her name.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Emmy the Robot boarding a bus with cheerful dialogue, showcasing humor and daily adventures in a comic strip style.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I haven't been doing the comic very long, but it's wonderful to see how it's inspired some readers to pursue their own creative outlets, even in fan art or writing. I especially appreciate fan art from kids because drawing the characters from comics I read and cartoons I watched was a huge part of how I learned to draw! And even if they aren't creatives, I appreciate it when people let me know how much they get invested in the story and care about the characters. It’s so motivating to know people are anticipating the next update of Emmy’s adventures!"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Comic featuring "Emmy the Robot" having a humorous discussion with a child about robot stories.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Comic featuring Emmy the Robot humorously teaching math to a child at a table with a toy rabbit.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Emmy the Robot comic strip featuring a robot tucking in a reluctant child with a humorous twist involving a sock monkey toy.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Emmy the Robot humorously misunderstands etiquette, offering to take a man's coat, causing a comedic mishap.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Comic of "Emmy The Robot" featuring Emmy being invited for a girls' day out. Characters discuss bonding time.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Emmy The Robot meeting new people, feeling embarrassed with icing on her hands in a humorous comic by Dominic Cellini.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Emmy the Robot comic strip by Dominic Cellini showing a robotic nanny with various skills, including languages and childcare.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip featuring Emmy the Robot discussing future aspirations with a doctor in a humorous and heartwarming setting.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Comic from "Emmy The Robot" by Dominic Cellini depicting Emmy practicing android etiquette with a human guest.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Emmy the Robot comic strip humorously explores if androids can taste food, featuring Emmy pretending to eat marbles.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Emmy the Robot humorously sings songs to help Madeline with tasks; comic by Dominic Cellini.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Emmy the Robot comic strip featuring a humorous take on Nandroid caregiving education."

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    "Emmy the Robot comic panel with characters demonstrating a safety scenario featuring humorous dialogue and actions."

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Comic scene from "Emmy The Robot" by Dominic Cellini showing humorous interactions between robotic maids during a training exercise.

    dommcell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!