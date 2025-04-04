ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of collectible toys, few artists capture as much warmth and personality as Anna Turo Toy. With over 500K followers on Instagram, her creations have won over collectors worldwide, turning simple fabrics into lifelong companions.

Anna’s creative journey began in 2011 when she stumbled upon an unusual teddy bear that sparked a deep passion—one that soon became her life’s craft. Since then, her toys have been meticulously handcrafted, each carrying unique details and a soul of its own.

Scroll down to admire a collection of the artist’s best works that we’ve prepared just for you.

More info: Instagram | annaturo.ru | vk.com