In the world of collectible toys, few artists capture as much warmth and personality as Anna Turo Toy. With over 500K followers on Instagram, her creations have won over collectors worldwide, turning simple fabrics into lifelong companions.

Anna’s creative journey began in 2011 when she stumbled upon an unusual teddy bear that sparked a deep passion—one that soon became her life’s craft. Since then, her toys have been meticulously handcrafted, each carrying unique details and a soul of its own.

Scroll down to admire a collection of the artist’s best works that we’ve prepared just for you.

More info: Instagram | annaturo.ru | vk.com

#1

Whimsical plush toy resembling a rabbit, wearing a red mushroom cap, sitting amidst green leaves.

    #2

    Whimsical handmade plush toy squirrel in a vintage outfit, holding red berries, next to a colorful floral arrangement.

    #3

    A whimsical plush toy mouse dressed as a musketeer, complete with a hat and sword, standing on a book.

    #4

    Handmade plush toy bunny with glasses, dressed in a blue checkered jacket and red bow, held in a hand.

    #5

    Cute handmade whimsical plush toy panda in a soft tan outfit with long ears, sitting beside a basket of flowers.

    #6

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit with checkered overalls and festive background.

    #7

    Handmade whimsical plush toy rabbit in festive attire, held in front of a Christmas tree.

    #8

    Handmade whimsical plush toy cat in a polka dot dress, being held gently, with a floral background.

    #9

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit with pink dress and bow, standing beside a vase of pink tulips.

    #10

    Handmade whimsical plush toy cow in red checkered pants and a cap, held by a person's hand.

    #11

    Whimsical handmade plush toy bunny in a red and white outfit, surrounded by decor and a basket of tulips.

    #12

    Whimsical plush toy of a cute rabbit dressed in green overalls with floral embroidery, showcasing handmade artistry.

    #13

    Whimsical plush toy bunny in a pink outfit with polka-dotted ears, handmade for artistic creativity.

    #14

    Handmade whimsical plush toy bunny with yellow bow, wearing a white shirt and green pants, sitting on a plaid chair.

    #15

    Handmade whimsical plush toy bunny in a red sweater and bow, featuring a small bear accessory.

    #16

    Whimsical handmade plush toy bunny in a festive Halloween setting with pumpkins and a ghost decoration.

    #17

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit with ruffled collar on a bedside table near a lamp.

    #18

    Handmade whimsical plush toy bear with striped overalls and colorful ruffled collar held in hand.

    #19

    Whimsical handmade plush bunny with ruffled collar and heart-patterned outfit on a decorated bed.

    #20

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit with pink bow and tutu, handcrafted with care, set against a cozy background.

    #21

    Handmade whimsical plush toy bunny in a hat and scarf, held in a person's hand.

    #22

    Whimsical plush toy bunny in a floral dress, crafted with intricate handmade details, standing beside a basket of flowers.

    #23

    Whimsical handmade plush rabbit toy with heart details, set on a cozy bed with pillows in the background.

    #24

    Whimsical handmade plush toy of a mouse chef, wearing a white hat and checkered pants, standing on a wooden base.

    #25

    Whimsical plush bunny toy dressed in a suit, holding a small basket of pastel eggs, surrounded by flowers and baskets.

    #26

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit in pink overalls holding a basket of flowers, showcasing handmade artistry.

    #27

    Whimsical plush toy of a fox in a hat and green outfit, posed on a bedside table near a lamp.

    #28

    Handmade whimsical plush toy bunny with a small bear, adorned with a red bow and sitting on a fabric-covered surface.

    #29

    Whimsical handmade plush toy rabbit in festive attire held in a clear sphere.

    #30

    Whimsical handmade plush toy rabbit wearing a straw hat and overalls, standing on a decorative box.

    #31

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit with a blue ruffled dress, held in hand, featuring handmade details and soft fur.

    #32

    Whimsical handmade plush toy bunny wearing glasses, holding a carrot, with a Christmas tree in the background.

    #33

    Handmade whimsical plush toy cat with red bow tie and glasses, held between two hands.

    #34

    Whimsical handmade plush toy rabbit wearing a straw hat and pink overalls, standing in a cozy room setting.

    #35

    Handmade whimsical plush toy dog wearing a pink dress and bow, held in a person's hand indoors.

    #36

    Whimsical plush toys, handmade rabbits in straw hats, surrounded by tulips.

    #37

    Whimsical plush toy resembling a tiger in detailed costume, displayed on a shelf.

    #38

    Handmade whimsical plush toy rabbit in a pink dress held in a person's hand, with flowers and a small hat nearby.

    #39

    Whimsical handmade plush toy bunny dressed in festive attire, near a decorated tree with lights.

    #40

    Whimsical plush toy rabbit with a straw hat, red checkered pants, and a blue bow, standing near a decorated tree.

