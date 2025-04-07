ADVERTISEMENT

Michele Zousmer is a visionary fine art photographer who uses her camera as a powerful instrument to amplify the voices of individuals and communities often marginalized by society. 

In her latest work, Michele Zousmer delves into the feminization of aging, capturing the harsh realities faced by many elderly women abandoned in Romania and Bulgaria. These women often live in isolated rural communities, housed in crumbling remnants of former collective farms.

Far removed from family and support networks, they struggle to survive on meager pensions that barely cover their daily food needs. The conditions are dire, and Zousmer recounts how deeply unsettling it was to witness these women preparing for the harsh winter entirely on their own.

#1

Elderly woman in a scarf at a table with mushrooms, depicting vulnerability of aging women.

#1

    #2

    Elderly couple sitting together, conveying vulnerability of aging women, holding hands in a warm embrace near a window.

    #2

    "It saddens me that these people are spending their last years enduring such poverty, living alone and isolated! Few of us are prepared for the complexities of managing the last years of our lives," Zousmer shared about this photography project on her website.

    "As we live longer, we all will be facing challenges. But these challenges were extreme for the abandoned elderly in Romania and Bulgaria," she added.
    #3

    Hands holding a vintage photo, symbolizing the vulnerability of aging women.

    #3

    #4

    Elderly couple sitting on a bed in a modest room, conveying the vulnerability of aging women.

    #4

    Elderly couple sitting together, smiling, in front of a rustic wooden background, highlighting the vulnerability of aging women.

    #5

    An elderly woman stands by a stove, holding a kettle, illustrating the vulnerability of aging women.

    #6

    Elderly woman beside a cat, showcasing the vulnerability of aging in Michele Zousmer's powerful imagery.

    #7

    An elderly woman sitting on a porch conveying the vulnerability of aging, as a man stands nearby in a rustic setting.

    #8

    Elderly woman sitting by a window, hands on face, conveying the vulnerability of aging women, by Michele Zousmer.

    #9

    An elderly woman in a headscarf and woolen socks sits on a rug with a cat, illustrating the vulnerability of aging.

    #10

    Elderly woman sitting in a dimly lit room, conveying the vulnerability of aging through her expression and surroundings.

    #11

    Elderly woman sitting on steps, surrounded by firewood, conveying the vulnerability of aging women.

    #12

    Elderly woman in patterned attire, sitting by a table with walnuts, illustrating the vulnerability of aging women.

    #13

    Elderly woman in a headscarf holding dried flowers, expressing vulnerability of aging, photographed by Michele Zousmer.

    #14

    #15

    An elderly woman sitting in a dimly lit rustic room, conveying the vulnerability of aging women.

    #16

    #17

    Elderly woman in profile, wearing a black hood, holding orange flowers, capturing vulnerability of aging.

    #18

    #19

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

