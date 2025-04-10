ADVERTISEMENT

Dimitar Karanikolov is a photographer and architect who brings a unique perspective to his work. His photos capture a wide range of scenes—from open landscapes to urban details.

"At first, I started doing cityscape and architectural photography for my work, and then I moved to travel/aerial photography, which became my second profession lately. I’ve been traveling on specialised photo expeditions in recent years, trying to capture authentic environments and portraits, and unusual perspectives with my drone,” Karanikolov shared with Bored Panda.

In this article, we've gathered a selection of images from his various series. Scroll down to see the captivating drone photographs!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | behance.net