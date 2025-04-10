ADVERTISEMENT

Dimitar Karanikolov is a photographer and architect who brings a unique perspective to his work. His photos capture a wide range of scenes—from open landscapes to urban details.

"At first, I started doing cityscape and architectural photography for my work, and then I moved to travel/aerial photography, which became my second profession lately. I’ve been traveling on specialised photo expeditions in recent years, trying to capture authentic environments and portraits, and unusual perspectives with my drone,” Karanikolov shared with Bored Panda.

In this article, we've gathered a selection of images from his various series. Scroll down to see the captivating drone photographs!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | behance.net

#1

Aerial photo capturing people observing a whale shark in clear blue waters.

karanikolov Report

    #2

    Drone photograph of a dramatic stone monument surrounded by mist and mountains in the background.

    karanikolov Report

    #3

    Aerial view from Dimitar Karanikolov's drone showing abstract patterns in red and orange tones.

    karanikolov Report

    #4

    Colorful aerial view of salt ponds intersecting, taken by drone photographer Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #5

    Aerial view by Dimitar Karanikolov capturing abstract patterns in a snow-covered landscape with red hues.

    karanikolov Report

    #6

    Aerial view of a person floating in a turquoise pool, showcasing captivating drone photography.

    karanikolov Report

    #7

    Drone photograph of a person in a white suit lying on red rocks, creating an intriguing contrast in texture.

    karanikolov Report

    #8

    Aerial view of a striking, star-shaped monument in a forest, captured by drone photographer Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #9

    Drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov of a scenic landscape with colorful fields and a distant shoreline under dramatic clouds.

    karanikolov Report

    #10

    Drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov depicting a dramatic landscape with mountains and colorful terrain.

    karanikolov Report

    #11

    Sunset over rocky terrain, captured by drone, casting a warm glow over a mountain landscape.

    karanikolov Report

    #12

    Soaring drone photograph of golden sand dunes at sunset by Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #13

    Aerial view of dramatic mountain landscape with icy peaks and dark clouds, showcasing captivating drone photography.

    karanikolov Report

    #14

    Drone photograph of a serene landscape with scattered hay bales under a moody sky.

    karanikolov Report

    #15

    Drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov capturing a diverse landscape with a winding road and serene lake.

    karanikolov Report

    #16

    Aerial view of a solitary figure standing atop a vast desert dune, showcasing captivating drone photography.

    karanikolov Report

    #17

    Drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov showing a solitary figure in red on a vast rocky landscape.

    karanikolov Report

    #18

    Drone photograph of sweeping red sand dunes against a clear blue sky.

    karanikolov Report

    #19

    Aerial view of a stunning beach with sand dunes meeting the ocean, captured by Dimitar Karanikolov's drone photography.

    karanikolov Report

    #20

    Aerial view of a modern circular building, showcasing captivating drone photography by Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #21

    Drone photograph of a coastal lighthouse perched on rugged cliffs surrounded by greenery and sea.

    karanikolov Report

    #22

    Aerial view of a lone vehicle on a snowy landscape, creating tracks, captured by drone photographer Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #23

    Drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov of a surfer under a vibrant sunset on the ocean.

    karanikolov Report

    #24

    Aerial view of a person walking on a sandy beach surrounded by turquoise waters.

    karanikolov Report

    #25

    Aerial view of textured blue formations captured by Dimitar Karanikolov’s drone photography.

    karanikolov Report

    #26

    Aerial drone photo by Dimitar Karanikolov of a vibrant shoreline with turquoise waters and green landscapes.

    karanikolov Report

    #27

    Drone photograph capturing a flock of flamingos in vibrant blue water, showcasing Dimitar Karanikolov's stunning aerial work.

    karanikolov Report

    #28

    Drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov of a person in pink floating in clear blue water with ripples.

    karanikolov Report

    #29

    Drone photograph of smooth desert dunes against a clear blue sky.

    karanikolov Report

    #30

    Aerial view of a solitary green tree in a vast desert landscape, a captivating drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #31

    A captivating drone photograph of a solitary vehicle traversing vast desert dunes under a hazy sky.

    karanikolov Report

    #32

    Aerial view of a blue iceberg floating in the ocean, captured by Dimitar Karanikolov's drone photography.

    karanikolov Report

    #33

    Person in red against a rocky, desolate landscape captured in a captivating drone photograph by Dimitar Karanikolov.

    karanikolov Report

    #34

    Drone photograph of rugged desert landscape with rocks and parked SUVs at sunset.

    karanikolov Report

    #35

    Aerial view of a blue figure on a reddish-brown terrain, captured by drone photograph.

    karanikolov Report

