Chef David Rivillo expresses his creativity with pasta and he does it very well. With David’s unique pasta, no pasta dish is ever boring. From spaghetti to tortellini, or cappelletti, David has experimented with all shapes by making them in various colorful patterns.

David shared that his experimentations with colors in pasta began in 2019. Since he made his first design as a tribute to his favorite artist Carlos Cruz Diez, his mind has never stopped thinking about different designs and patterns he could do. Fast forward to today, David is officially a Pasta Designer and has a massive audience of 126K followers on Instagram alone.

So, if you are ready to see some delicious-looking artwork, scroll down below to check out what David has crafted since the last post.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Colorful handcrafted pasta dish featuring intricate patterns and vibrant colors from a skilled culinary artist.

david_rivillo

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are all amazing! Perfect idea of meals for picky children!

    #2

    Handcrafted pasta with vibrant wavy patterns in orange, black, and green on a wooden surface.

    david_rivillo

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No matter how delicious, this would be the longest meal of my life while I was being astounded by how utterly gorgeous this is.

    #3

    Handcrafted pasta with intricate blue and beige patterns on a wooden surface, created by a culinary artist chef.

    david_rivillo

    #4

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with vibrant patterns, crafted by a culinary artist, elegantly plated with a creamy sauce.

    david_rivillo

    #5

    Artistic pasta dish with colorful sauce, highlighting a chef's creative culinary patterns and colors.

    david_rivillo

    #6

    Handcrafted pasta with intricate green patterns on a wooden surface, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #7

    Handcrafted pasta with vibrant mosaic patterns in a white bowl, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #8

    Handcrafted pasta with vibrant green and black patterns, showcasing a culinary artist's creative flair.

    david_rivillo

    #9

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with intricate patterns, showcasing the artistry of a culinary chef.

    david_rivillo

    #10

    Handcrafted pasta with intricate black and white stripes, showcasing artistic culinary design.

    david_rivillo

    #11

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with vibrant stripes, resembling candy, on a wooden board by a culinary artist.

    david_rivillo

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have to check this multiple times to make sure it's not wrapped candy. It's just lovely!

    #12

    Colorful, handcrafted pasta with vibrant patterns in a beige bowl.

    david_rivillo

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm curious if children who were picky about food might be more tempted to eat something that looks this lovely.

    #13

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with orange, green, and cream stripes, arranged in a circular pattern on a wooden surface.

    david_rivillo

    #14

    Handcrafted pasta in stripes of green, yellow, and white, showcasing a chef's colorful and patterned culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #15

    Handcrafted pasta with colorful patterns on a wooden board, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #16

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with vibrant patterns arranged in a white bowl.

    david_rivillo

    #17

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with vibrant patterns on a wooden surface.

    david_rivillo

    #18

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with intricate patterns on a white plate, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #19

    Colorful handcrafted pasta on a plate displaying intricate patterns by a culinary artist.

    david_rivillo

    #20

    Handcrafted pasta with artistic black and yellow patterns on a creamy sauce background.

    david_rivillo

    #21

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with blue hues and intricate patterns on a white plate, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #22

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with intricate patterns, featuring vibrant stripes and swirls in blue and pink hues.

    david_rivillo

    #23

    Black and white handcrafted pasta with colorful patterns, served on a creamy sauce with diced garnish.

    david_rivillo

    #24

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with striped patterns on a plate, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #25

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with artistic patterns, garnished with salmon and chives on a white plate.

    david_rivillo

    #26

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with vibrant patterns, crafted by a culinary artist on a wooden surface.

    david_rivillo

    #27

    Colorful, patterned handcrafted pasta on a plate with creamy sauce, showcasing culinary artistry and design.

    david_rivillo

    #28

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with red and yellow stripes, garnished in a light sauce in a dark bowl.

    david_rivillo

    #29

    Handcrafted pasta with colorful stripes held in a hand, showcasing artistic patterns by a culinary artist chef.

    david_rivillo

    #30

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with striped patterns on a wooden surface.

    david_rivillo

    #31

    Handcrafted pasta with woodgrain pattern and vibrant orange edges.

    david_rivillo

    #32

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with striped patterns on a wooden surface.

    david_rivillo

    #33

    Handcrafted pasta featuring vibrant colors and intricate patterns on a wooden board.

    david_rivillo

    #34

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with orange and black stripes on a wooden surface, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #35

    Striped handcrafted pasta on a wooden surface, showcasing colorful patterns by a culinary artist chef.

    david_rivillo

    #36

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with pink and gray stripes, artistically wrapped on a fork.

    david_rivillo

    #37

    Colorful handcrafted pasta rolls on a white plate, featuring intricate striped patterns in yellow, red, and green.

    david_rivillo

    #38

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with pink, yellow, and white stripes, showcasing culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #39

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with intricate patterns, served on a white plate with vibrant yellow sauce.

    david_rivillo

    #40

    Colorful handcrafted pasta with black stripes on a wooden board, showcasing unique culinary artistry.

    david_rivillo

    #41

    Handcrafted pasta with vibrant pink and yellow stripes on a textured plate.

    david_rivillo

