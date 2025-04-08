A Culinary Artist: Chef Brings Color And Patterns To Handcrafted Pasta (41 New Pics)
Chef David Rivillo expresses his creativity with pasta and he does it very well. With David’s unique pasta, no pasta dish is ever boring. From spaghetti to tortellini, or cappelletti, David has experimented with all shapes by making them in various colorful patterns.
David shared that his experimentations with colors in pasta began in 2019. Since he made his first design as a tribute to his favorite artist Carlos Cruz Diez, his mind has never stopped thinking about different designs and patterns he could do. Fast forward to today, David is officially a Pasta Designer and has a massive audience of 126K followers on Instagram alone.
So, if you are ready to see some delicious-looking artwork, scroll down below to check out what David has crafted since the last post.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
No matter how delicious, this would be the longest meal of my life while I was being astounded by how utterly gorgeous this is.
I would have to check this multiple times to make sure it's not wrapped candy. It's just lovely!
I'm curious if children who were picky about food might be more tempted to eat something that looks this lovely.
I NEVER admit this on BP, but I would very likely buy this if it were available commercially. I am actually going to check out this person's website. Thanks, Hidrėlėy. these were incredible!
I NEVER admit this on BP, but I would very likely buy this if it were available commercially. I am actually going to check out this person's website. Thanks, Hidrėlėy. these were incredible!