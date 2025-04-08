ADVERTISEMENT

Chef David Rivillo expresses his creativity with pasta and he does it very well. With David’s unique pasta, no pasta dish is ever boring. From spaghetti to tortellini, or cappelletti, David has experimented with all shapes by making them in various colorful patterns.

David shared that his experimentations with colors in pasta began in 2019. Since he made his first design as a tribute to his favorite artist Carlos Cruz Diez, his mind has never stopped thinking about different designs and patterns he could do. Fast forward to today, David is officially a Pasta Designer and has a massive audience of 126K followers on Instagram alone.

So, if you are ready to see some delicious-looking artwork, scroll down below to check out what David has crafted since the last post.

