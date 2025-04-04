ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re into all things supernatural, you’re in for a treat! Caroline Dewison, an artist from the northwest of England, brings fantastical mysteries like alien ships, fairies, and ghosts to life through her intricately detailed miniature dioramas.

Caroline shared that she is a self-taught artist with a long-standing passion for miniature art. After spending ten years working with ceramics, making beads and small sculptures, she felt restricted by the limitations of clay, which pushed her to explore mixed media. “Gradually, I used less clay, and now I just work with mixed media,” she explains. “I like to create all of the parts of my work if I can, and sculpt, cast, paint, and decorate each piece from start to finish as much as possible.”

So, let’s hop into the post and open the gates into the magical world of Caroline.

More info: Instagram | ahouseofwonders.co.uk | Etsy

#1

Alien mystery diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO, mountains, and a moonlit night sky.

ahouseofwonders Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, Caroline shared that she enjoys mixing up ideas and using different techniques to bring her work to life with electronics and animation or hand-turned cranks for automata. You can see those moving dioramas on her Instagram page.
    #2

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO in a starry night sky above a lush landscape.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #3

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison featuring a UFO, moon, and cascading water effect in a circular frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    We were wondering what initially drew Caroline to the world of artistry, to which she replied: “I’ve always been there. As a child, I loved painting, drawing, playing with clay, and creating, and through the years, I’ve always tried to keep some creativity in everything I’ve done.”

    #4

    Alien-themed diorama with a UFO over a starry sky, enclosed in a circular frame with a wave and rocks.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #5

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a mysterious UFO scene framed by gothic-style arch and trees.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    Caroline also told us more about her dioramas and the inspiration behind them.

    “The natural world has always filled me with a sense of wonder. I spent a lot of time outdoors as a child playing in the woods and fields at the back of our house. Holidays were spent hiking in the Lake District. I got to see a lot of the world that we tend to pass by now in our busy lives. I’ve never tired of that magical feeling, and that’s what I aspire to recreate and share with others in my work.”

    #6

    Hand holding a mysterious diorama featuring a UFO over mountains with a waterfall, perfect for alien enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #7

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO hovering over a mystical forest with a cascading waterfall.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    Furthermore, Caroline walked us through her creative process.

    “The frames are made from resin or Jesmonite with backgrounds painted with acrylics. The interiors are sculpted with Apoxie Clay and then decorated with flocks and fibers to imitate a landscape. The moving pieces are built around a hand-cranked mechanism or have electronics incorporated into the design.”

    #8

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison featuring a moonlit scene with UFOs in a decorative frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #9

    Alien diorama with UFO, featuring a waterfall under a starry sky within a circular frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Caroline wrote: “I like to think that my work is capturing a moment in time—something that can be kept forever. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the busyness of the world, so I hope that my work can give the viewer a moment’s escape.”

    #10

    Alien-themed diorama: snowy landscape with UFOs in starry night sky, perfect for mystery aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #11

    Alien-themed diorama with a UFO in a mystical forest setting, showcasing intricate details by Caroline Dewison.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #12

    Mini framed diorama with UFO, moon, and mysterious waterfall effect for alien aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #13

    Miniature diorama depicting UFO in an alien landscape, held in a hand, ideal for mystery enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #14

    Miniature forest diorama with fairy, glowing lights, and waterfall, held in hand. Perfect for alien and mystery aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #15

    UFO hovering over a forest landscape diorama with moon and stars, ideal for alien and mystery lovers.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #16

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO in a starry sky with cascading waterfall elements.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #17

    Intricate alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring UFOs over a mountainous landscape under a starlit sky.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #18

    Alien diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO in a mystical landscape with a flowing stream.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #19

    Alien diorama with UFOs in a mystical forest setting by Caroline Dewison.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #20

    Intricate diorama by Caroline Dewison featuring a ghost in a mystical forest setting, surrounded by a decorative frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #21

    Mushroom diorama in a glass dome, perfect for mystery-themed decor enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #22

    Framed diorama featuring a circle of small shells on a green moss background, ideal for alien and mystery enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #23

    Graveyard diorama with ghost, ideal for alien and mystery enthusiasts, crafted by Caroline Dewison.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #24

    Hand holding an intricately designed diorama with a mysterious golden door and gothic details.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #25

    Diorama featuring UFO in a mystical forest scene with a waterfall, perfect for alien enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #26

    Oval diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring UFOs in a night sky over a mysterious landscape.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #27

    Alien diorama in an oval frame, depicting a UFO in a starry night sky with mysterious landscapes.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #28

    Intricate diorama featuring a UFO, set against a pink sky, designed for alien and mystery enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #29

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO over a starry landscape with trees and a waterfall.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #30

    Hand holding a miniature diorama depicting a mystical forest scene with waterfall, ideal for alien and mystery aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #31

    UFO-themed diorama with a flying saucer over a forest, perfect for alien and mystery aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #32

    Miniature forest diorama with glowing fairies and a sunset, perfect for alien and mystery aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #33

    Hand holding an alien-themed diorama featuring UFOs and a mysterious starry mountain landscape.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #34

    Hand holding a diorama with a UFO over water, encased in an oval frame with tree and moss details.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #35

    Miniature diorama with UFO scene, crafted by Caroline Dewison, featuring a golden oval frame and ocean landscape.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #36

    Alien diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO, night sky, and miniature figure within an ornate frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #37

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO and ocean scene in a decorative oval frame with marine elements.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #38

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a UFO, moon, and lush landscape in an ornate frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #39

    Alien diorama by Caroline Dewison depicting a UFO over a forest, encased in an oval frame with greenery.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #40

    Ghost diorama by Caroline Dewison, featuring a ghostly figure in an ornate oval frame with moss and tree branches.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #41

    Miniature diorama with UFOs over an ocean scene in an oval frame, perfect for mystery aficionados.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #42

    Hand holding a diorama featuring UFOs and a snowy landscape, perfect for alien enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #43

    Alien diorama with UFOs in a starry sky over a glistening sea, featuring cascading water details from the frame.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #44

    Framed diorama of green landscape with UFOs, perfect for alien enthusiasts by Caroline Dewison.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #45

    Alien-themed diorama by Caroline Dewison: UFO over a moonlit ocean in an oval frame, with mossy landscape details.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #46

    Circular diorama featuring an alien UFO in a starry night sky over a forested landscape.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #47

    Hand holding a diorama of UFOs flying over a mysterious landscape, surrounded by mossy textures.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #48

    Miniature diorama depicting UFOs in a starry sky, perfect for alien and mystery enthusiasts.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #49

    Mystery diorama by Caroline Dewison featuring an alien spacecraft over a serene landscape with mountains and trees.

    ahouseofwonders Report

    #50

    UFO-themed diorama with lush greenery, pond, and mysterious alien spacecraft hovering above.

    ahouseofwonders Report

