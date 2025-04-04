50 Amazing Dioramas, Perfect For Alien And Mystery Aficionados, By Caroline DewisonInterview With Artist
If you’re into all things supernatural, you’re in for a treat! Caroline Dewison, an artist from the northwest of England, brings fantastical mysteries like alien ships, fairies, and ghosts to life through her intricately detailed miniature dioramas.
Caroline shared that she is a self-taught artist with a long-standing passion for miniature art. After spending ten years working with ceramics, making beads and small sculptures, she felt restricted by the limitations of clay, which pushed her to explore mixed media. “Gradually, I used less clay, and now I just work with mixed media,” she explains. “I like to create all of the parts of my work if I can, and sculpt, cast, paint, and decorate each piece from start to finish as much as possible.”
So, let’s hop into the post and open the gates into the magical world of Caroline.
More info: Instagram | ahouseofwonders.co.uk | Etsy
In an interview with Bored Panda, Caroline shared that she enjoys mixing up ideas and using different techniques to bring her work to life with electronics and animation or hand-turned cranks for automata. You can see those moving dioramas on her Instagram page.
We were wondering what initially drew Caroline to the world of artistry, to which she replied: “I’ve always been there. As a child, I loved painting, drawing, playing with clay, and creating, and through the years, I’ve always tried to keep some creativity in everything I’ve done.”
Caroline also told us more about her dioramas and the inspiration behind them.
“The natural world has always filled me with a sense of wonder. I spent a lot of time outdoors as a child playing in the woods and fields at the back of our house. Holidays were spent hiking in the Lake District. I got to see a lot of the world that we tend to pass by now in our busy lives. I’ve never tired of that magical feeling, and that’s what I aspire to recreate and share with others in my work.”
Furthermore, Caroline walked us through her creative process.
“The frames are made from resin or Jesmonite with backgrounds painted with acrylics. The interiors are sculpted with Apoxie Clay and then decorated with flocks and fibers to imitate a landscape. The moving pieces are built around a hand-cranked mechanism or have electronics incorporated into the design.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, Caroline wrote: “I like to think that my work is capturing a moment in time—something that can be kept forever. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the busyness of the world, so I hope that my work can give the viewer a moment’s escape.”