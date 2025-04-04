ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re into all things supernatural, you’re in for a treat! Caroline Dewison, an artist from the northwest of England, brings fantastical mysteries like alien ships, fairies, and ghosts to life through her intricately detailed miniature dioramas.

Caroline shared that she is a self-taught artist with a long-standing passion for miniature art. After spending ten years working with ceramics, making beads and small sculptures, she felt restricted by the limitations of clay, which pushed her to explore mixed media. “Gradually, I used less clay, and now I just work with mixed media,” she explains. “I like to create all of the parts of my work if I can, and sculpt, cast, paint, and decorate each piece from start to finish as much as possible.”

So, let’s hop into the post and open the gates into the magical world of Caroline.

More info: Instagram | ahouseofwonders.co.uk | Etsy