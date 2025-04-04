I Help Couples Plan Adventure Elopements In The Alps, Here Are Some Of My Most Breathtaking Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

For many couples, a traditional wedding means a big guest list, months of planning, and a hefty price tag. But for the adventurous souls I work with, love is about experiences over expectations. As an elopement photographer and planner based in Switzerland, I help couples trade the stress of big weddings for the intimacy of saying “I do” on a mountaintop, by a lake, or in a secluded meadow, with only the sound of the wind as their witness. And, of course, with an unforgettable adventure.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of capturing some of the most breathtaking elopements. Here are a few stories that prove love is best celebrated in the wild. If you feel inspired, contact me, and we’ll dream up your love adventure!

Zermatt summer adventure

A&E’s Swiss adventure elopement was a rollercoaster of emotions! We had to ditch the original plan thanks to some crazy weather.

We started the day getting ready in their adorable Old Town Zermatt apartment. The plan was to hop in a helicopter and soar above the clouds, but Mother Nature had other ideas. So, we swapped the heli for a mountain hotel lunch with the fam and waited for the rain to clear.

Can you believe it? The clouds parted just in time for a magical sunset ceremony with the Matterhorn as our backdrop! It was straight out of a fairytale.

We weren’t done yet! At 4 AM, we were bundled up for stargazing and a sunrise vow exchange at a stunning mountain lake. Talk about unforgettable! After soaking in the morning magic, we headed back to the hotel for a well-deserved breakfast and spa time with a Matterhorn view.

To wrap up their epic adventure, we hit the trail for a glacier hike. It was the perfect ending to a truly unforgettable elopement!

Sunrise ceremony with SUP

A Switzerland elopement full of adventure

Instead of a traditional wedding, Ben and Kristen decided to do something totally unforgettable—an elopement in the Swiss Alps, complete with hiking and paddleboarding.

A Sunrise Hike to Start the Day

Their wedding day kicked off bright and early—5 AM, to be exact. They set out on a pre-dawn hike, making their way through the darkness to a breathtaking mountain lake, over 2,200 meters above sea level. Just as they arrived, the first light of dawn painted the peaks, creating the perfect backdrop for their vows.

If you’re considering a similar spot, the good news is that no special permits are required unless you’re setting up installations. It’s a fantastic location for a symbolic ceremony. The hike itself takes about an hour and, while it’s at high altitude, it doesn’t require any technical skills—just a love for adventure!

Paddleboarding After “I Do”

Most couples might head straight to a reception after saying their vows, but not these two. Instead, they pulled out an inflatable paddleboard and floated across the crystal-clear alpine lake, soaking in the moment. Afterward, they hiked back down to a cozy mountain hut for breakfast before heading to Lauterbrunnen, where they spent the rest of the day exploring, enjoying cake, and sipping champagne.

Mountain top magic

Rain or shine, love conquers all! A&C’s Swiss adventure turned into an unforgettable 2-day elopement. From unexpected events to breathtaking moments, these two danced their way to forever. Their resilience and love inspired us all!

A Zermatt Ski-elopement

This ski and snowboard elopement in Zermatt was anything but ordinary—just like the couple themselves. Their shared love for snowsports made the mountains the perfect place to say “I do.” We had big plans for an off-piste heli-skiing adventure (they’re thrill-seekers through and through), but unpredictable snow conditions—and a weather forecast that kept us pivoting all the way to perhaps it was… Plan F?

But what did they get in the end? Nothing short of epic. They carved their way across the entire Zermatt ski area, exchanged vows with the mighty Matterhorn towering behind them, wandered hand-in-hand through the charming old town, and soared above and around the peaks on a heli tour. The grand finale? A secluded mountain top, champagne in hand, and their first dance in the middle of pure alpine magic—just the two of them, the snow, and the sky.

And the adventure didn’t stop there. They wrapped up the day with a lively après-ski party and dancing at a cozy mountain bar, followed by a laid-back evening back at their hotel—pool games, laughter, and a relaxed dinner to soak it all in. The perfect mix of adrenaline, romance, and pure joy.

A 2-day hiking elopement in Zermatt

A&D wanted an elopement like no other—so they set off for an epic adventure in the Swiss Alps, with no compromises.

Their day began in a cozy Swiss chalet, where they prepared for what would be an unforgettable journey. Their first look, an emotional and intimate moment, took place in the garden before they headed off to explore the charming old town.

Next, they boarded a helicopter that whisked them over the Matterhorn before landing on a snowy peak. There, surrounded by the breathtaking Alps, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony—just the two of them and the stunning scenery.

Afterward, the helicopter dropped them off on another mountain, where they hiked down to a hotel, stopping for a scenic picnic along the way. A special overlook with views of the Gornergrat glacier called for a champagne toast, making the moment even more magical.

The evening continued with a sunset picnic by a tranquil lake, where lanterns cast a warm glow over the water. They shared their first dance under the open sky, surrounded by the Alps and the Matterhorn. On the way back, a surprise encounter with a herd of mountain sheep added an extra touch of adventure.

Instead of sleeping, they spent the night capturing star photos and soaking in the beauty of the mountains. At 5 AM, they set off again, enjoying a picnic breakfast with the best dining view imaginable—high in the Swiss Alps.

Their love story had found its perfect beginning, written in the heart of the mountains.

A 2-day elopement at a mountain lake

M&M’s elopement stretched over 2 days and 2 nights. So why would you have such a long elopement? Because 10 hours will feel like 10 minutes. Because you should not underestimate the time for logistics in the mountains. Because sunsets are on the top of the mountain and not in the valley. Because when the gondolas are open, and all the epic spots are crowded with people. Because, otherwise, you would have to cut dream activities from your plan. Because you want to have time to just enjoy it and soak it in.

You can both elope AND have a big wedding

S&P went for stars but got Northern lights!!! It was really our lucky day. It wasn’t warm and comfortable, but so worth it!

You don’t have to choose between the intimate mountain elopement of your dreams and a grand celebration for all your loved ones. In fact, you can have both!

Imagine exchanging vows atop a stunning mountain, just the two of you, surrounded by breathtaking views and the peace that comes with nature. It’s the perfect way to create a deeply personal moment, free from distractions, where you can focus on each other. But then, after your mountain elopement, you can have a joyful, lively wedding celebration with all your friends and family—a big party filled with laughter, dancing, and unforgettable memories.

Why settle for one when you can have the best of both worlds? A mountain elopement gives you the space to truly connect, while the big wedding lets you share the joy with everyone who matters. Whether you want a small, serene ceremony followed by a larger reception or even a separate wedding day for each celebration, the choice is yours. There’s no need to compromise. You can have an intimate moment that’s all about the two of you and then bring your loved ones together to celebrate in style. It’s your wedding, and you can make it as unique as your love story.

A unique Ice-cave elopement in Switzerland

On the morning of R&H’s ice cave elopement, we faced the daunting possibility of having to reschedule due to unexpectedly worsening weather conditions. Our mountain guide conveyed a 50% chance that the helicopter might not be able to take off. Despite this uncertainty, the adventurous couple, R&H, made a bold decision to proceed and try. Sidenote ready, we embarked on a brief town tour for portraits, and headed to the heliport, ready to embrace whatever the day held. To our amazement, it worked! We successfully took off, navigating through the challenging weather to reach the ice caves at the base of the Matterhorn. Despite the storm, the couple had a beautiful ceremony, partially shielded in the ice caves from nature’s unexpected violence.

Originally planning to return using snowshoes, our plans took a turn. The robust wind closed the gondolas, prompting us to be airlifted once again by helicopter.

Upon our return, we were advised not to ascend the mountain due to windy conditions. Trusting my instincts, we still moved on, and the result speaks for itself in the stunning photos. The wind ceased, the sun emerged, and a mystical cloud formation enveloped the Matterhorn, creating a truly blissful atmosphere for their moment with champagne and celebrations!

A heartfelt thank you to R&H for embarking on this wild adventure with me! It was an absolute blast!

Sidenote: Typically, taking a helicopter to the ice caves is not possible; we obtained very special permission for this extraordinary experience.