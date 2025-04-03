ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a regular notebook, but made of fabric, with every word carefully embroidered by hand. That’s the art of Candace Hicks, who turns notebook pages and books into interactive works of art.

The artist shared that her project, "Common Threads," was born from her fascination with literary coincidences she encounters in her readings. “Whenever I see the same word or phrase in two books back-to-back, I make a note of it. We are all familiar with these occurrences, but it allows me to comment on culture. The notebook is so ubiquitous, and yet I hope to provide a new way of looking and thinking about memory,” wrote Candace.

Through her creations, Candace invites us to see ordinary objects in a new way, challenging our perception.

More info: Instagram | candacehicks.com | ivestercontemporary.com | booklyn.org

#1

Fabric embroidered to resemble a notebook page with text "This page intentionally left blank."

candacehicksart Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, Candace told us more about herself.

“I’ve been making books for over twenty years, and my interest in the book form stemmed from a love of reading fiction. My ongoing project Common Threads turned me into an accidental embroiderer, and I’ve been making use of that medium for a long time, too. I taught myself to embroider to make this work. 

I love that the materials are readily available, and the method is popular and connected to women and femininity. The history of embroidery is full of instances of political engagement, resistance to oppression, and the preservation of suppressed narratives. The tactility of a fabric book is often associated with young children, but the haptic sense is something we never grow out of. I hope to induce people to want to touch my work and think of the experience of reading as a physical act.”
    #2

    Embroidered fabric resembling notebook pages with flowing line patterns.

    candacehicksart Report

    #3

    Fabric embroidered to resemble notebook pages with text "This side up" in blue and red threads.

    candacehicksart Report

    We were curious to learn more about Candance’s work, to which she wrote: “Notes for String Theory, hand-embroidered pages, confront the existential possibilities of the blank page. The size, format, and color palette of notebook paper, they are familiar and warped at the same time. From across the room, they appear as flat, linear designs, but upon closer inspection reveal themselves to be delicately textured. 

    Thinking about writer’s block, I began drawing versions of a blank sheet of paper in blue thread onto canvas. Where I had previously embroidered the text and illustrations of my artist’s books, I created a void. Not the first or last to confront the dread of the blank page or to bend writer’s block into subject matter, I have named my humble drawings for the theoretical framework uniting all matter and forces at play in the universe. 

    ‘Embroider’ is a synonym of ‘embellish,’ but I subvert this decorative expectation by preserving clean, graphic lines.”
    #4

    Fabric embroidered to resemble notebook pages with wavy lines and red stitching.

    candacehicksart Report

    #5

    Embroidery art resembling notebook pages with curving lines on fabric, artistically divided into four sections.

    candacehicksart Report

    Lastly, the artist added: “My newest work, a narrative quilt, will be part of a group show that celebrates textile art, Golden Thread II, opening in NY April 10 by Bravinlee Projects. I will also be featured in the first ever Friends Fair in Austin May 15-17. I’m currently in France working on a Fulbright project about reproductive healthcare, and I am organizing a traveling exhibition of international artists that combine text and textile in their work.”
    #6

    Fabric embroidered to resemble books and notebook pages with detailed stitched text and images.

    candacehicksart Report

    #7

    Fabric embroidered to resemble a book page with flowing text and curved lines.

    candacehicksart Report

    #8

    Embroidered fabric art resembling books with lined and swirling patterns.

    candacehicksart Report

    #9

    Fabric embroidered to resemble a notebook page with text, showcasing detailed book-inspired artistry.

    candacehicksart Report

    #10

    Fabric embroidered to resemble a notebook page with stitched text message.

    candacehicksart Report

    #11

    Fabric embroidery resembling notebook pages with intricate spiral design and a red line.

    candacehicksart Report

    #12

    Embroidered fabric resembling books and notebook pages, featuring detailed stitching and text.

    candacehicksart Report

    #13

    Embroidered fabric resembling a notebook page with text "This page intentionally left blank."

    candacehicksart Report

    #14

    Fabric art resembling notebook pages with embroidered lines.

    candacehicksart Report

    #15

    Fabric embroidered to resemble notebook pages with clouds.

    candacehicksart Report

    #16

    Fabric embroidered to resemble a notebook with text and cover design, showcasing intricate handmade artistry.

    candacehicksart Report

    #17

    Fabric expertly embroidered to resemble notebook pages and books, showcasing intricate stitched text and patterns.

    candacehicksart Report

    #18

    Embroidered fabric mimicking a notebook page, with blue and red thread swirls.

    candacehicksart Report

    #19

    Embroidery art on fabric resembling notebook pages with swirling blue patterns and a red line.

    candacehicksart Report

    #20

    Fabric embroidered to resemble notebook pages with zigzag and vertical lines.

    candacehicksart Report

    #21

    Embroidery art resembling a notebook page with lined fabric and red vertical stitching.

    candacehicksart Report

    #22

    Fabric embroidered to resemble open notebook pages with text, showcasing artist's intricate book-themed embroidery work.

    candacehicksart Report

    #23

    Artist embroiders fabric resembling notebook pages with text, showcasing intricate detail and creativity.

    candacehicksart Report

    #24

    Embroidery art mimicking notebook pages with intricate patterns and textures.

    candacehicksart Report

    #25

    Fabric embroidered to resemble books and notebook pages, with detailed text and artistic designs.

    candacehicksart Report

    #26

    Embroidered fabric art resembling book pages and notebook, with intricate text and illustrations.

    candacehicksart Report

    #27

    Fabric embroidered to resemble notebook pages with handwritten text, showcasing intricate book-themed embroidery art.

    candacehicksart Report

    #28

    Embroidery art resembling a graph and search bar, mimicking a book page design.

    candacehicksart Report

    #29

    Fabric embroidered to resemble a notebook page with lines and French text.

    candacehicksart Report

    #30

    Embroidered fabric resembling a Google Books Ngram Viewer graph with search term, blending art and book themes.

    candacehicksart Report

    #31

    Embroidered fabric art mimicking a Google Books Ngram Viewer graph.

    candacehicksart Report

    #32

    Fabric embroidery resembling book pages with text, showcasing artistic embroidery techniques.

    candacehicksart Report

    #33

    Embroidery art resembles a blank notebook page with text, "This page intentionally left blank."

    candacehicksart Report

    #34

    Embroidery resembling a notebook page with a blue geometric design and a red oval detail.

    candacehicksart Report

    #35

    Fabric art resembling notebook pages with embroidery lines and red accents, depicting minimalist book aesthetics.

    candacehicksart Report

    #36

    Embroidery art resembling notebook pages with wavy lines and red accents on fabric pieces.

    candacehicksart Report

    #37

    Fabric embroidered to resemble an open book with handwritten pages, showcasing artist's intricate notebook design.

    candacehicksart Report

    #38

    Fabric embroidered to look like notebook pages, featuring concentric lines with a red rectangle at the center.

    candacehicksart Report

    #39

    Fabric art resembling notebook pages, with blue lines and a red margin, crafted by an artist.

    candacehicksart Report

