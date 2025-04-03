ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a regular notebook, but made of fabric, with every word carefully embroidered by hand. That’s the art of Candace Hicks, who turns notebook pages and books into interactive works of art.

The artist shared that her project, "Common Threads," was born from her fascination with literary coincidences she encounters in her readings. “Whenever I see the same word or phrase in two books back-to-back, I make a note of it. We are all familiar with these occurrences, but it allows me to comment on culture. The notebook is so ubiquitous, and yet I hope to provide a new way of looking and thinking about memory,” wrote Candace.

Through her creations, Candace invites us to see ordinary objects in a new way, challenging our perception.

More info: Instagram | candacehicks.com | ivestercontemporary.com | booklyn.org