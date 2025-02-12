ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic surgery—the promise of everlasting youth and eternal good looks continues to be one of the most sought-after types of medical procedures in the United States.

According to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 4.7 million cosmetic operations were done in 2024 alone, with the average age of patients ranging from 35 to 50 years old.

Female celebrities are perhaps the most notorious clients. With every aspect of their appearance constantly being scrutinized by both audiences and the industry as a whole, the incentive to look perfect is as high as it could be.

However, not all have caved into the pressure, with many stars not only refusing to go under the knife but outright taking a stand against it, touting the merits of letting the passage of time mold their features naturally.

On this list, we compare celebrities of the same age, with one side deciding to retouch their features via Botox or surgeries and the other aging without intervention.