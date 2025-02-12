14 Side-By-Side Photos That Show The Dramatic Impact Of Plastic Surgery On Same-Age Celebrities
Plastic surgery—the promise of everlasting youth and eternal good looks continues to be one of the most sought-after types of medical procedures in the United States.
According to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 4.7 million cosmetic operations were done in 2024 alone, with the average age of patients ranging from 35 to 50 years old.
Female celebrities are perhaps the most notorious clients. With every aspect of their appearance constantly being scrutinized by both audiences and the industry as a whole, the incentive to look perfect is as high as it could be.
However, not all have caved into the pressure, with many stars not only refusing to go under the knife but outright taking a stand against it, touting the merits of letting the passage of time mold their features naturally.
On this list, we compare celebrities of the same age, with one side deciding to retouch their features via Botox or surgeries and the other aging without intervention.
This post may include affiliate links.
Donatella Versace And Judy Davis (69)
One of the starkest comparisons on his list comes in the shape of Donatella Versace versus Judy Davis.
The fashion mogul has experienced quite a dramatic transformation over the years, and while she has never publicly confirmed having plastic surgery, many specialists believe she has had work done.
From eyelid, neck, and brow lifts to fillers in her lips, forehead, and other areas. There’s practically no part of Versace’s face that hasn’t been retouched to some degree.
In contrast, Judy Davis has remained celebrated for her naturally unaltered look with no confirmed procedures.
Madonna And Sharon Stone (66)
In contrast to many entries on this list, the legendary pop icon has admitted on several occasions to have had work done. For instance, in 2012, she stated that she gets fillers regularly injected into her face.
In 2023, after a controversial appearance at the Grammys where she looked “almost unrecognizable,” according to some fans, Madonna was forced to admit she was suffering from swelling due to cosmetic surgery.
Sharon Stone, on the other hand, has had limited experiences with cosmetic surgeries, having done so mainly to repair the damage done by medical procedures.
For instance, the actress underwent a breast reconstruction surgery that became a breast augmentation without her consent. Stone revealed in an interview with InStyle how she awoke to larger breasts after the operation, as her doctor had unilaterally decided that “it would fit better.”
While Stone admitted to using Botox in the past, she decided to stop its usage and age naturally after suffering from a brain hemorrhage in 2001.
Nicole Kidman And Julia Roberts (57)
Nicole Kidman has been the subject of persistent plastic surgery whispers, with tabloid sources alleging that subtle procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers may have contributed to her refined, statuesque appearance.
Some plastic surgery clinics have also speculated that the actress may have undergone a nose job. Aside from using Botox, Kidman has denied all rumors.
Julia Roberts, conversely, has made a point of championing natural beauty.
Never linked to any cosmetic surgery, Roberts has often celebrated the grace of aging, asserting that her genuine smile and authentic features are her best assets.
Cher And Charlotte Rampling (79)
Cher, the undisputed icon of pop and glamour, has never been one to shy away from reinvention—her dramatic transformation over the years has often been credited to a series of cosmetic procedures, ranging from facelifts to cheek enhancements and breast implants.
The singer has been open about her love of plastic surgery, saying that she would be “first in line to the doctor” as soon as she felt she needed something done.
Charlotte Rampling, in stark contrast, has opted to honor the natural progression of time.
With an unaltered, refined appearance that exudes classic elegance, Rampling’s commitment to aging gracefully shows her belief that true beauty lies in authenticity rather than perfection.
Renée Zellweger And Christy Turlington (55)
Renée Zellweger has repeatedly found herself in the spotlight of plastic surgery speculation, especially after a 2014 appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.
Surgeons, such as Dr. Brian Glatt of Morristown, New Jersey, believed the difference in her appearance was due to a chin implant as well as weight loss.
“The added length to her face seems to make the rest of her features ‘pop,’ giving her face a look that is overall quite striking,” he wrote.
Christy Turlington, however, has remained a staunch advocate for natural aging. Eschewing the scalpel entirely, Turlington said that she “will never alter or augment [her] face” and that it’s a matter of “values” to her.
Priscilla Presley And Helen Mirren (79)
The ex-wife of the legendary Elvis Presley was renowned for her natural beauty. However, a botched silicone injection in her face by an unlicensed doctor left her with permanent scarring and oversized cheeks. Over the years, she added a facelift, Botox, and a nose job.
Camila Atal, a cosmetic surgeon specializing in facial harmonization and fillers, spoke to Bored Panda about the dangers of such injections.
“Botox is much safer and comes with a host of benefits,” she said. “However, the most important thing to consider is to only go to a licensed specialist who understands the anatomy of the area being treated, follows the proper dilution guidelines for reconstituting the toxin, and respects safety margins.”
Helen Mirren, on the other hand, opted to age naturally, allowing the passage of time to draw lines on her face that have only added to her appeal. Despite her reluctance to go under the knife, she hasn’t judged those who have.
“I think people should be allowed to do whatever they want to make themselves feel happy,” Mirren said in an interview.
Helen Mirren is absolutely stunning and supremely talented at any age.
Courteney Cox And Michelle Fairley (60)
Courteney Cox has frequently found herself at the center of plastic surgery gossip, especially when her face appeared noticeably “puffier” in 2013.
“She was simply over-filled with injectables such as Botox or Restylane,” said New York plastic surgeon Robert Vitolo.
“This is why it’s important to see an experienced certified injector. She looked over-filled in the cheeks and lips.”
Michelle Fairley, known for her iconic role as Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones, has proudly maintained an unaltered visage, which in turn allowed her to blend into the middle-age setting of the show authentically.
Jessica Lange And Meryl Streep (75)
While Jessica Lange has repeatedly denied having gotten plastic surgery, some doctors have speculated that she has had work done, mainly a facelift, browlift, and eyelid surgery.
Conversely, Meryl Streep not only has refused to go under the knife or get injections of any kind but has a decidedly adverse position to the idea, explaining that it acts as a “veil” that interrupts communication between people.
“When I see it in people I meet, it's like an interruption in communication with them,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009, specifically referring to Botox and its paralyzing properties.
Tara Reid And Kate Winslet (49)
Tara Reid has had multiple plastic surgeries, including breast augmentation, liposuction, and a tummy tuck. She has openly discussed her experiences, including having a botched implant that left her with “uneven boobs.”
According to Reid, most of her procedures have been motivated by her career and the need to maintain a youthful and fit appearance.
Kate Winslet, however, has become a vocal critic of cosmetic surgery, feeling it antithetical to what being an actress is in her eyes.
“It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up, and what I consider to be natural beauty. I will never give in,” she firmly told The Telegraph in 2011.
“I am an actress; I don't want to freeze the expression on my face.”
Tori Spelling And Heidi Klum (50)
Tori Spelling hasn’t shied away from talking about her surgeries, which include a nose job, lip fillers, at least two breast implant operations, and more. The actress even shared a photo of her pre-surgery self on her Instagram in 2023.
“Here’s what I would say to that 15-year-old girl in that photo. You ARE worth something. A lot!” she wrote in the post.
Heidi Klum, by contrast, has been open about her reluctance to go under the knife and confessed she was “afraid” of it.
“I’m scared that all of a sudden you’re changing too much, your face starts changing,” Klum told People Magazine.
“I would have a hard time looking in the mirror and seeing something that I’m not used to seeing. I’d be afraid!”
Daryl Hannah And Julianne Moore (64)
Daryl Hannah, known for her iconic role in Blade Runner, has long been whispered about in celebrity circles.
Numerous sources allege that she opted for a discreet facelift and subtle eyelid surgery in an effort to maintain her allure.
Plastic surgery clinics have also published articles talking about Hannah injecting Botox and fillers to “mixed results.”
Julianne Moore, on the other hand, has consistently embraced the natural course of aging. Celebrated for her authentic, unaltered features, Moore once remarked, “Every wrinkle tells a story.”
Moore specifically took a stance against Botox, stating that she doesn’t “believe it makes people look better.”
Cindy Crawford And Salma Hayek (58)
Cindy Crawford, an enduring supermodel icon, has been open about her usage of regular Botox injections to maintain her preferred appearance.
According to the model, diet and exercise can only do so much, which is why she decided to opt for the non-invasive route to prevent deeper creases from forming in her skin. She also regularly uses collagen-stimulating treatments like radiofrequency and ultrasound.
Salma Hayek, however, has denied having any procedures done, including Botox or fillers.
Renowned for her radiant features and minimal intervention approach, Hayek’s look remains a living testament to aging without the knife.
Sandra Bullock And Monica Bellucci (59)
Sandra Bullock’s ageless charm has often fueled rumors that she has resorted to cosmetic tweaks, with speculations pointing to a refined facelift and targeted injections to keep her look camera‑ready.
While Bullock herself has denied these claims, she admitted to having done “non-invasive” procedures to enhance her appearance, which might point towards Botox usage.
Monica Bellucci, in contrast, continues to epitomize natural elegance.
Shunning any form of cosmetic surgery, the model has allowed time to sculpt her features without medical intervention, a decision that has garnered her praise on social media.
Uma Thurman And Rachel Weisz (54)
Uma Thurman, celebrated for her bold and statuesque beauty, has not escaped the rumor mill. Despite denying undergoing any enhancements, surgeons such as Dr. Miles Berry of the United Kingdom believe she has done at least two surgeries.
“There definitely seems to be some difference in the shape in her eyebrow region, suggesting either a Brow Lift or Blepharoplasty,” the doctor wrote.
On the other hand, Rachel Weisz has chosen to embrace the natural evolution of her looks and has spoken out against the pressure in Hollywood for women to have plastic surgery.
So most of the top-voted ones are deliberately chosen photographs to reflect badly on the surgery free one on the right, but even despite that, nearly all of the left hand pictures just look weird. I sometimes think these cosmetic-surgery victims have completely forgotten what a normal face should look like.
So most of the top-voted ones are deliberately chosen photographs to reflect badly on the surgery free one on the right, but even despite that, nearly all of the left hand pictures just look weird. I sometimes think these cosmetic-surgery victims have completely forgotten what a normal face should look like.