Who Is Julianne Moore? Julianne Moore is an American actress known for grounded, emotionally direct roles that often portray vulnerable women. She is widely recognized for her captivating performances across independent films and major studio productions. Her breakthrough arrived with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights in 1997, where her powerful portrayal of a veteran pornographic actress earned critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination. This pivotal role established Moore as a formidable presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Julianne Moore Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Bart Freundlich Net Worth $55 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity White Education Boston University Father Peter Moore Smith Mother Anne Love Smith Siblings Valerie Smith, Peter Moore Smith Kids Caleb Freundlich, Liv Freundlich

Early Life and Education A military upbringing marked Julianne Moore’s childhood, as her father, Peter Moore Smith, served as an army colonel and military judge, leading the family to relocate frequently. Her mother, Anne Love Smith, was a psychiatric social worker, instilling a strong sense of Scottish heritage. She attended several schools across the US and Germany, including Frankfurt American High School, before pursuing higher education at Boston University. Moore earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, which laid the foundation for her distinguished acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Julianne Moore’s personal journey, including her first marriage to actor John Gould Rubin from 1986 until their 1995 divorce. She met director Bart Freundlich in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints. Moore married Freundlich in August 2003, and they share two children: son Caleb Freundlich and daughter Liv Freundlich. The couple remains together, often emphasizing the importance of shared time and companionship in their lasting relationship.

Career Highlights Julianne Moore’s critical acclaim spans decades, marked by her nuanced portrayals in films like Boogie Nights and Far from Heaven. She secured an Academy Award for Best Actress for her moving performance in Still Alice, playing a linguistics professor with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Her work often tackles complex emotional landscapes, earning widespread recognition and multiple major festival awards. Beyond her acting roles, Moore expanded her creative endeavors by authoring a series of children’s books about a character named Freckleface Strawberry. She also frequently serves as a producer on various projects, demonstrating her influence behind the camera as well. Moore has collected an impressive array of accolades, including a BAFTA Award, two Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, cementing her status as one of her generation’s most respected actresses. She is one of only two actresses to achieve Europe’s Triple Crown of Acting.