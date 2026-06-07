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A lot of people don’t exactly know what they’re doing in the kitchen. They might be able to follow a recipe or make a few simple dishes that require minimal effort, but truly understanding ingredients and how to make a dish from scratch is an art that takes practice. So if you are interested in leveling up your culinary skills, you’ve come to the right place, pandas!

Foodies on Threads have recently been revealing the most surprising facts they know about food and cooking. From information about product labels in stores to facts about how certain spices end up on our tables, we hope that this list teaches you something new. Enjoy scrolling through these fun facts, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’ll keep in mind when it’s time to make dinner!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bowl of red chili powder with dried red chilies around Paprika is just dried red bell peppers.

mandspands_ , Bonaventure Fernandez Report

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    #2

    Fresh raw tuna diced on wooden cutting board with chef knife Sushi grade fish is not a regulated term and essentially means nothing. It’s just a marketing tactic.

    amburlington , cottonbro studio Report

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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe in the USA, but in the EU and UK there are strict regulations on fish that is to be served raw, including a requirement for it to be flash frozen to ki ll parasites.

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    #3

    Fresh ripe figs cut open revealing red interior food facts Figs aren't vegan.

    Extra info:
    Certain figs are not considered vegan by strict standards because their pollination requires a female fig wasp to enter the fruit, get trapped, pass away inside, and have her body digested by the fig's enzymes.

    theonefifi , Büşra İnce Report

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    robertvandeventer_1 avatar
    Robert van Deventer
    Robert van Deventer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are vegan. The confusion stems from the process of wasp pollination (the relationship between the Ficus tree and the fig wasp). When a female wasp enters a fig to lay her eggs, she often dies inside because the fig's internal structure is not designed for her to escape. Many people mistakenly believe this makes figs "non-vegan." There are two key reasons why figs remain standard for a vegan diet: Enzymatic Breakdown: The fig contains an enzyme called ficin, which breaks down the wasp's body completely, turning it into protein that the plant absorbs. The physical remains of the wasp are not present in the fruit you eat. Commercial Cultivation: Most figs consumed commercially (especially common varieties like the Black Mission or Kadota found in grocery stores) are self-pollinating and do not require the presence of a wasp to ripen.

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    #4

    Chunks of dark chocolate pieces on black textured surface food facts Add some squares of dark chocolate to your tomato sauce and the flavor hits a completely different level!

    Likewise add a tsp of instant coffee to your brownie batter…same thing!

    ehtrenchf , alleksana Report

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    #5

    Coarse salt crystals scattered on dark stone background Adding a pinch of salt to chocolate milk is a near-illegal level up.

    thegreatergoogs , Castorly Stock Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hear a pinch of salt in coffee is also a thing.

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    #6

    Close-up of cooked white rice in wooden bowl food facts Rice is no longer good and should be tossed after 2 hours due to the bacteria that cannot be destroyed with reheating. Of course you can refrigerate within 2 hours and then it will be good for a few days.

    jessicaalmaflores , Tuğba Report

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    #7

    Woman lifting stretchy melted cheese from skillet Cheese that i used to make as a kid on a plate in the microwave hit way harder than majority of 5 star restaurant food.

    ravinderpelia , Kemal Can Report

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    #8

    Close-up of deviled egg topped with bacon and chives Devilled eggs, at their simplest, are eggs, mixed with eggs and oil and stuffed in eggs.

    sciolistic.gowk , frank minjarez Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You got a problem with that?

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    #9

    Person pouring granola cereal into a bowl with food facts theme Breakfast is not the most important meal of the day. In 1944, General Foods coined the phrase simply to sell more of its Grape Nuts cereal.

    thekeithmckenzie , Getty Images Report

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    #10

    Fresh ginger roots and yellow lemons in market display food facts Ginger makes lemon more lemony. Add sour cream to cake to make it moister. I use mayo on grilled cheese instead of butter.

    some1stilllovesyou , Alesia Kozik Report

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    #11

    Hand holding pink and white Tic Tac mints food facts Sugar free tic tacs are 95% sugar, but can be labeled sugar free because they have less than 1 gram of sugar per serving.

    _p.m.e , Elena Ignatenko Report

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    #12

    Pile of fresh shiitake mushrooms with textured caps You aren’t allergic to MSG. That’s all junk science. It is safe to eat in moderation for almost everyone.

    joedelta187 , Patrycja Jadach Report

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    #13

    Scoops of raw chocolate chip cookie dough on parchment, fresh food facts on treats Raw cookie dough is dangerous because of the raw flour, not the raw egg

    jenexnyc , Giulia Squillace Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, it's both. But it's a good point that the flour is also dangerous.

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    #14

    Fresh asparagus spears growing in soil, fresh food facts about vegetables The way asparagus grows looks and feels like someone is pranking me about the way asparagus grows.

    wtfrnchtoast Report

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    #15

    Close-up of sliced fresh green jalapenos food facts Jalapeños have more Vitamin C than oranges.

    capricee_14 , Judith Browne Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two large pans of soup with ladles food facts There's this thing called Perpetual Stew where you start a giant pot of stew and keep adding to it as you're serving it so it never runs dry. Apparently, there has been a pot going somewhere in Europe for near 500 years.

    klln.me.smalls , CX LEE Report

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    #17

    Close-up of salted butter cubes highlighting food facts Restaurants use 100x more butter and sugar then you could ever imagine.

    notmadaboutitpodcast , Natalie Behn Report

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    #18

    Fresh green herbs packaged in plastic on white table food facts Listeria occurs in a higher rate in bagged salad than lunch meat, but people don’t talk about that with pregnant women 🤷🏼‍♀️

    bri_lovescats , Getty Images Report

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    #19

    Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and kale are all the same plant, just bred to emphasize different parts of it.

    evelikesbooks Report

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    #20

    You don't have to "wash" chicken
    Trust me, your favorite restaurant doesnt.
    That med rare steak or prime rib isn't leaking "blood"
    Pork is perfectly ok
    Boneless wings are nuggets.

    kold_wurld Report

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    #21

    Brussel sprouts really were worse when we were younger. They’ve been bred to taste less bitter.
    Red delicious apples used to taste delicious but were bred to withstand travel. They are now beautifully red, waxy, and terrible.
    Corn looks nothing like its wild ancestor. I have no idea what made us think it would be great to cultivate, but very glad we did.

    devjanee Report

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    #22

    Woman opening fridge in kitchen to find food food facts You should thaw meat in the fridge not in your sink or on the counter.

    judyleshaun_thelionqing , Mike Jones Report

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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can thaw it in cold water in a pinch though

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    #23

    Tomato plants can release a chemical so potent that it turns caterpillars into cannibals and the caterpillar will eat itself.

    jaknjills Report

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    #24

    Stack of rectangular cookies with detailed surface pattern Biscuits and Gravy is just really wet flour served on really dry flour.

    could_i_be_anymore_in_love , Tejasvi Maheshwari Report

    5points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The photo of a British biscuit is a cookie in the US. In the US Biscuits and Gravy does not involve a cookie. Add some pork sausage to the gravy and yummy!

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    #25

    Close-up of cinnamon sticks arranged vertically, fresh food facts on spices Cinnamon being made from tree bark will never not feel weird.

    itsmelightskin , Maryam Sicard Report

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    #26

    Glasses of pomegranate juice with fresh pomegranate seeds, fresh food facts Grenadine is pomegranate juice, not cherry.

    nikki.forbes , Shardar Tarikul Islam Report

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    #27

    Brussels sprouts growing on stalks in soil, fresh food facts in agriculture Just the way brussel sprouts grow.

    heylaurajayne , Rosalie Gdy Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, collard greens, cauliflower, and broccoli are all the same species, just different cultivars.

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    #28

    Grilled vegetable sandwich and latte coffee food facts Meal times & meals (like oatmeal for breakfast, sandwich for lunch) are a social construct. There are no rules as to what time or what food you break your fast with.

    imposterskitchen , Kunal Lakhotia Report

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    #29

    Caramelized onions cooking in pan close-up food facts If you cook onions with a tiny bit of baking soda, they completely dissolve into the consistency of jelly within minutes and it is BRIGHT yellow. Like chicken-instant-ramen yellow. I love doing this and then making an omelette—it’s so oniony and good.

    spicyarianaart , Kelsey Todd Report

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    #30

    White orchid flowers in bloom symbolizing food facts Vanilla comes from orchids.

    annemy3sons_ , Mirek Kielar Report

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    #31

    Glass jar spilled with white baking powder on wooden surface Adding baking soda to your coffee either to the grounds or into your cup helps neutralize the acid and tones the bitterness down so you need less cream and sugar. The big help though is that will cause less GERD

    cintyber1 , Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com Report

    5points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm. I'd heard salt.

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    #32

    Steamed white rice served in metal bowl on table food facts Most people that say they dislike rice do not know how to cook it properly.

    maisieelizabeth_ , makafood Report

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    #33

    Dr Kellogg originally made corn flakes to help people stop pleasuring themselves.

    scarlet.feva Report

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    #34

    All potatoes were once purple.

    autismcookingkitchen Report

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    #35

    Parmesan Cheese isn’t vegetarian.
    Oreos are vegan.

    More info:
    Traditional Parmesan (Parmigiano-Reggiano) is not vegetarian. To legally hold this name, it must be produced using animal rennet, an enzyme harvested from the fourth stomach of calves.

    Most classic Oreo flavors do not contain any animal-derived ingredients, making them "accidentally vegan" on paper. However, the manufacturer does not classify them as strictly vegan due to the risk of cross-contact with milk on shared manufacturing equipment

    cpolland12 Report

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    #36

    French onion soup with toasted bread and herbs on wooden board food facts People who say they can make French onion soup in 30 minutes are lying.

    denouxsupperclub , Sara Free Report

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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They never said they were making good French onion soup

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    #37

    Milk does not do a body good. It was a marketing tactic because milk sales plummeted.

    gritznwafflez Report

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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The saying is a marketing tactic but for the vast majority of people, milk is good for them. It's very healthy and is an excellent source of calcium, high-quality protein, and vitamin D.

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    #38

    fun fact: every time someone puts garlic and onions into a pan everyone without fail says "ooo that smells good" not sure if its a curse or something medical 🤷🏼‍♀️

    lindseyandluna9 Report

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    #39

    Nutmeg is poisonous, it can lead to a type of intoxication; in larger quantities it can even cause organ failure. We just consume it in very small amounts, spread out through recipes, but as little as a tablespoon can be bad news.

    onestolenflame Report

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    #40

    Potato salad at a picnic that makes people sick isn't the fault of the mayonnaise. The potatoes weren't cooled enough before being mixed, per science.

    jellybirddinner Report

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    #41

    Protein powders, vitamin supplements are NOT regulated. You can literally start selling anything and call it supplements... Regulations only come when their is a problem.

    dragonsherlock Report

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    #42

    Walnuts have way more of those omega-3s than salmon.

    timhalburpdx Report

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    #43

    Bay leaves add so much flavor to food
    You don’t eat them, but damn do they add flavor.

    michellebowman1979 Report

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    #44

    Bananas are berries.

    sortapayingattention Report

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    #45

    The liquid from canned chickpeas can be whipped into a vegan meringue substitute.

    justanothersarajo Report

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    #46

    that banana, the gros michel isn't even extinct. it's just easier to ship the Cavendish banana, which is what we have today. many of the old crops were wiped out by fungus but there are still some trees left here on earth.

    emersonthor2 Report

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    #47

    Adding a dash of powdered mustard to any creamy cheesy sauce will make the sauce taste cheesier, while a dash of nutmeg will make the sauce creamier.

    michael_amican Report

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    #48

    Grilled steak with herbs and vegetables on white plate food facts Letting a steak sit for a few minutes after cooking makes it juicier.

    swiftmoonphoto , Vui Nguyen Report

    4points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Letting a steak sit will not magic extra moisture or 'juice' into the meat. It will allow the muscle fibres to relax, which gives a less chewy mouth feel, and it gives a more even heat distribution.

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    #49

    Slices of medium-rare grilled steak garnished with herbs on wooden board Well apparently the red liquid seeping from seemingly undercooked flesh ISN’T blood.

    thebrojackson , Nadin Sh Report

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    #50

    Close up of sushi rolls with sauce and fish roe topping on wooden surface All sushi served in the US is frozen and thawed. It’s a regulation to reduce parasites. This might not apply to gas station sushi

    jamflaszlo , JSB Co. Report

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    #51

    Person pouring olive oil and balsamic vinegar on plate food facts Emulsifing a vinegar and an oil together does in fact make them one lmao

    xepicrobx , Ron Lach Report

    4points
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    #52

    Packaged oats with a visible Nutri-Score label on display In the US you can label something as organic and it only needs to be 95% organic.

    amburlington , Paul Einerhand Report

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    #53

    Close-up of ground coffee in espresso portafilter If you have a severe cockroach allergy you cannot drink pre ground coffee.

    lacy.with.a.y , Pixabay Report

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    #54

    Organic does NOT mean pesticide free.
    It just means that it’s grown without SYNTHETIC pesticides and fertilizers.

    eatthelove Report

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    #55

    So freezing and reheating bread actually does lower the glycemic index. It structurally changes enough to impact digestion. It's not a ton but it's still wild that happens. Also capers being a pickled flower bud has always seemed odd but less interesting.

    stitchingpaper Report

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    #56

    Potatoes are tomato plants that crosbred with another plant, causing it to focus on tubers instead of fruits. Also you can graft tomato stems onto potato root stock and get a plant that will produce hoth tubers and fruits, but both will be terrible from the split nutrients.

    Also carrots do not seed until their second year.

    king_k.draw Report

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    #57

    MSG comes from plants and it’s not evil!

    melissaparker5286 Report

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    #58

    The harder a cheese is, the more readily it will emulsify into a sauce. That's why you need a roux to make cheddar cheese dip but alfredo sauce only requires parmigiano cheese, butter, and a little pasta water.

    kroshaghennessy2112 Report

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    #59

    One that no one ever believes when I tell them - if you eat a few Skittles and a few m&ms together, it tastes just like a Tootsie Roll.

    emspace55 Report

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    #60

    If you put lemon juice into a pan before the garlic has a chance to cook down, it might turn blue.

    jazzybolt Report

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