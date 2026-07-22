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‘The Odyssey’ Viewers Left Trembling In Theaters After Horrifying Trailer Caught Everyone Off Guard
A woman with auburn hair and bangs, wearing a dark top, smiles slightly. Viewers of The Odyssey found it terrifying.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘The Odyssey’ Viewers Left Trembling In Theaters After Horrifying Trailer Caught Everyone Off Guard

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may be dominating theaters, but some moviegoers walked out talking about something far more terrifying. 

While audiences settled in for the highly anticipated Homer adaptation, a surprise trailer caught them completely off guard, with its disturbing imagery proving almost too much for some viewers. 

Highlights
  • A terrifying trailer left unsuspecting The Odyssey viewers shaken in their seats.
  • One horror scene featuring Jessica Chastain sparked an intense reaction online.
  • Christopher Nolan revealed he may still have a horror movie waiting in the future.

Their reactions quickly spread online, with some moviegoers claiming the trailer left them trembling in their seats.

“I’m having a panic attack in my seat,” one X user said.

RELATED:

    New horror movie trailer caught The Odyssey viewers by surprise 

    A bearded man in ancient armor looks sternly at the viewer, for The Odyssey trailer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    On July 21, the first trailer for the upcoming horror movie Other Mommy was released online. It was also shown in theaters ahead of The Odyssey screenings.

    The trailer quickly went viral, especially after it left unsuspecting moviegoers almost scarred with its disturbing visuals. On X, it attracted more than 24 million views in less than 24 hours. 

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    Many viewers who had stepped into the theaters to watch Christopher’s Nolan’s epic admitted that they were not prepared for Other Mommy’s horrifying trailer.

    A woman with red hair and bangs smiles slightly indoors, from The Odyssey trailer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    One particularly scary moment featuring Jessica Chastain’s contorted body left several viewers trembling.

    “Whole theater was shook seeing this play before The Odyssey,” one user said.

    A second commented, “I screamed and threw my popcorn at a certain part of this trailer when I saw it in the theater for The Odyssey.”

    “There’s literally no reason for us to be jump-scared by Jessica Chastain at 10 am. Like half of my theater got spooked,” a third person added.

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    Other Mommy director breaks down chilling scene in new trailer

    A woman with red hair smiles from under a wooden table, from The Odyssey trailer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    Other Mommy is based on Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel Incidents Around the House. The author is best known for Bird Box, which was adapted into the Sandra Bullock-led Netflix film of the same name. 

    In the upcoming film, Jessica Chastain plays Ursula, a mother who must protect her young daughter from a sinister supernatural entity. Rob Savage directed the adaptation with horror legend James Wan serving as a producer.

    A young girl with blonde hair and a lavender hoodie smiles sweetly, from The Odyssey trailer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    The kitchen-table scene, in which Chastain appears with tangled limbs and a grotesquely distorted body, generated plenty of buzz on social media. 

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    In an interview with Empire, Savage revealed that the scene was only the beginning of the film’s “terrifying ride.”

    Although the film primarily explores the psychological impact of a sinister entity that threatens the bond between a mother and daughter, Savage also promised plenty of jump scares.

    “It disrupts all of the usual horror beats and rhythms that you associate with the genre,” he said.

    Christopher Nolan has also expressed interest in making a horror movie

    A woman with wet hair smiles from the backseat of a car filled with colorful balls, for The Odyssey trailer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    In the same interview, Savage praised Chastain’s performance in the film, describing the 49-year-old actress as “horror royalty.” Savage also hoped that Other Mommy would create a new piece of horror iconography.

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    The horror genre has experienced a recent resurgence, both commercially and critically.

    Curry Barker’s Obsession, which released earlier this year, grossed $443 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, earned $384.4 million globally.

    A smiling Christopher Nolan, the director of The Odyssey trailer, dressed in a black shirt and brown jacket.

    Image credits: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

    While promoting The Odyssey, Nolan also expressed an interest in helming a horror movie. 

    Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winner admitted that he still had the “appetite” to direct a horror project.

    “I’ve always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view,” he said. 

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    Nolan also praised Obsession, calling it “an amazing idea,” while adding that he was still “looking” for a horror concept that would help him scratch the itch.

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    Other Mommy is scheduled to release on October 9, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    clairepearce31 avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw it today (UK) and all the film trailers were nasty, gory and horror. Was not even remotely expecting those!

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    clairepearce31 avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw it today (UK) and all the film trailers were nasty, gory and horror. Was not even remotely expecting those!

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