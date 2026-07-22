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World Cup Hero Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend’s Insulting Comments About Him Resurface Following Final Win
World Cup hero Lamine Yamal smiles with his girlfriend, who holds a trophy, following the final win.
Entertainment, Sports

World Cup Hero Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend’s Insulting Comments About Him Resurface Following Final Win

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Lamine Yamal’s influencer girlfriend, Inés García, is back in the spotlight after comments she made about the World Cup champion resurfaced.

The couple, who celebrated together after Spain earned the second World Cup title in the country’s history, began dating in April 2026.

The 19-year-old football star was previously in a relationship with Spanish influencer Álex Padilla and later with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Inés García’s old comments about footballers’ famous girlfriends resurfaced, sparking debate over her views on fame and relationships.
    • It comes after a clip showed Lamine Yamal apparently ignoring Inés during Spain's World Cup celebrations, angering many female fans.
    • Inés clarified she met Lamine on social media, denying rumors they met in a supermarket.

    An old video of Inés García talking about boyfriend Lamine Yamal and footballers’ famous girlfriends has resurfacedLamine Yamal's girlfriend points, comments resurface after World Cup final win, drawing attention.

    Image credits: inesitii

    Lamine and Inés became a talking point after the World Cup final when social media users claimed that the athlete appeared to ignore his girlfriend during the post-match celebrations.

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    Now, the 20-year-old influencer has drawn attention again, this time over old videos of her mentioning Lamine while discussing football players and their girlfriends.

    In a clip posted on TikTok in October 2025, she said she only knew many football players because of their famous girlfriends.

    Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend, holding the World Cup trophy after the final win.

    Image credits: Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Inés questioned the idea, held by a large section of society, that these women were taking advantage of the footballers’ fame and money, saying that she only knew Lamine because he was dating a “superstar,” referring to his then-girlfriend, Nicki Nicole.

    Similarly, she said she knew Cristiano Ronaldo because of his past relationship with model Irina Shayk.

    Her comments about how she first knew some of the sport’s biggest stars quickly divided viewers

    @inesitiiConversaciones de hombres en las que NUNCA HAY QUE INTERVENIR. Parte 2. Me lo agradeceréis. Ig// ineesgaarcia♬ sonido original – Inés
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    Lamine Yamal's girlfriend smiling, comments resurface after World Cup final win.

    Image credits: inesitii

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    A tweet about Lamine Yamal's girlfriend and relationship comments resurface after final win.

    Image credits: BigJosh2000

    In the video, captioned “Men’s conversations in which you should never intervene,” she added, “That’s where I know them from. And the answer is always the same: ‘If they weren’t millionaire footballers, their girlfriends would have never looked at them.’”

    “Well, of course not,” Inés continued, speaking from the perspective of the famous women in those relationships. “Because maybe I would have never even met him.”

    Another resurfaced clip left fans debating whether Inés had chosen another footballer over Lamine before dating him
    World Cup Hero Lamine Yamal proudly holds the trophy after his final win, sunglasses on.

    Image credits: Mike Lawrie – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

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    The resurfaced video has divided opinions, with one person writing, “I only knew this random woman thanks to Lamine.”

    “What do you mean you only knew Cristiano because of Irina? That’s literally impossible,” another comment read.

    Others supported her point, with one person sharing, “I only knew Piqué thanks to Shakira.”

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    A second resurfaced video shows Inés and a friend appearing to answer questions from their followers.

    “Lamine Yamal or Mbappé?” her friend read. “Bellinghan,” the friend answered, mispronouncing the surname of Jude Bellingham, the English footballer considered one of the tournament’s most attractive players.

    He plays for Real Madrid, the historic rival of Lamine’s Barcelona.

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    Inés then said, laughing, “Bellinghan with an N.”

    Inés and a friend answered who they considered the most attractive footballer between Lamine and Kylian MbappéLamine Yamal's girlfriend's insulting comments about him resurface, showing her preference between players.

    Image credits: CFD_Oficial

    Many viewers used the clip to mock Lamine, interpreting Inés’ response as her agreeing with her friend. 

    Meanwhile, others believed she was simply teasing her friend for mispronouncing Bellingham’s surname. 

    On Sunday (July 19), Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The winning goal was scored by Ferran Torres during extra time.

    Lamine Yamal's girlfriend's insulting comments about him resurface, with her smiling while stating a preference.

    Image credits: CFD_Oficial

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Lamine Yamal's girlfriend's insulting comments about him and locker room talk.

    Image credits: challypele

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    After lifting the trophy, the Spanish team was joined by their loved ones on the pitch to continue the celebrations.

    Lamine made headlines for his treatment of Inés during the celebrations. A viral video shows the FC Barcelona star using his phone camera to fix his hair, with his gold medal hanging around his neck.

    Inés hugs him and smiles at him, but he does not appear to look back at her. The two then exchange a few words, with Lamine still not looking at Inés, before he walks away.

    A video from Spain’s World Cup celebrations had fans reading into an interaction between Lamine and InésLamine Yamal, World Cup hero, stands casually, highlighting his presence amid girlfriend's comments.

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    The clip amassed 10 million views when it was posted on X by user @MariOliveiraIn, who wrote, “If you’re a woman, you know exactly what’s going on in this situation here. Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend trying to interact and him ignoring her.”

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    A female viewer agreed, commenting “If I were her, I’d leave.”

    “He said something to her and went to speak to someone. What’s supposed to be the problem?” a fan commented.

    World Cup hero Lamine Yamal kisses his girlfriend, despite her resurfaced insulting comments about him.

    Image credits: Hannah Peters – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

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    It comes after Inés addressed the viral rumor that she allegedly met Lamine at a supermarket when her credit card stopped working and he stepped in to cover her bill.

    “I’d love to tell you some super crazy story, like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up. Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media,” she clarified in a TikTok video.

    The couple was first romantically linked during a trip to Greece in April 2026, but the lifestyle influencer said she had known Lamine “for a lot longer than that.”

    Lamine Yamal's girlfriend in a red jersey with popcorn, watching a game.

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia

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    Lamine grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class neighborhood in Mataró, 20 miles (32 km) north of Barcelona.

    He was a member of Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, before joining the first team in the 2023–24 season.

    The footballer, who made his World Cup debut this year, became the youngest player ever to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or at the age of 17. He also won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world’s best young player.

    People reacted to the Inés García’s videos following Lamine’s World Cup victory
    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Lamine Yamal's girlfriend's comments about him.

    Image credits: iamchibuzoree

    Tweet screenshot about Lamine Yamal's girlfriend choosing another player over him.

    Image credits: SeyiFamodun

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    A tweet suggesting mentoring for Lamine Yamal following girlfriend comments.

    Image credits: gazerjadon

    Screenshot of a tweet about dating requirements in relation to Lamine Yamal's girlfriend.

    Image credits: slkie

    Screenshot of a tweet by The Magician about Lamine Yamal's girlfriend's insulting comments resurfacing.

    Image credits: SeanR561

    Screenshot of a tweet by Kashyap discussing Lamine Yamal's career and girlfriend's insulting comments.

    Image credits: kbkthebolt

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Malam Ismaeel (Trika) about Lamine Yamal's girlfriend's insulting comments.

    Image credits: trikss__

    Screenshot of a tweet by 10 discussing Lamine Yamal's trusting friends and his girlfriend's comments.

    Image credits: JTRXRP

    Screenshot of a tweet by Avatar discussing Lamine Yamal's stable relationship and girlfriend's comments.

    Image credits: AvatarCeejay

    A social media post from Lamine Yamal's girlfriend criticizing him about staying away from dating until he is strong in the mind

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    Image credits: BanaRoo9798

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Alaia Kelly
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

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    Alaia Kelly
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

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