World Cup Hero Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend’s Insulting Comments About Him Resurface Following Final Win

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Lamine Yamal’s influencer girlfriend, Inés García, is back in the spotlight after comments she made about the World Cup champion resurfaced.

The couple, who celebrated together after Spain earned the second World Cup title in the country’s history, began dating in April 2026.

The 19-year-old football star was previously in a relationship with Spanish influencer Álex Padilla and later with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole.

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Highlights Inés García’s old comments about footballers’ famous girlfriends resurfaced, sparking debate over her views on fame and relationships.

It comes after a clip showed Lamine Yamal apparently ignoring Inés during Spain's World Cup celebrations, angering many female fans.

Inés clarified she met Lamine on social media, denying rumors they met in a supermarket.

An old video of Inés García talking about boyfriend Lamine Yamal and footballers’ famous girlfriends has resurfaced

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Lamine and Inés became a talking point after the World Cup final when social media users claimed that the athlete appeared to ignore his girlfriend during the post-match celebrations.

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Now, the 20-year-old influencer has drawn attention again, this time over old videos of her mentioning Lamine while discussing football players and their girlfriends.

In a clip posted on TikTok in October 2025, she said she only knew many football players because of their famous girlfriends.



Image credits: Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Inés questioned the idea, held by a large section of society, that these women were taking advantage of the footballers’ fame and money, saying that she only knew Lamine because he was dating a “superstar,” referring to his then-girlfriend, Nicki Nicole.

Similarly, she said she knew Cristiano Ronaldo because of his past relationship with model Irina Shayk.

Her comments about how she first knew some of the sport’s biggest stars quickly divided viewers

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In the video, captioned “Men’s conversations in which you should never intervene,” she added, “That’s where I know them from. And the answer is always the same: ‘If they weren’t millionaire footballers, their girlfriends would have never looked at them.’”

“Well, of course not,” Inés continued, speaking from the perspective of the famous women in those relationships. “Because maybe I would have never even met him.”



Another resurfaced clip left fans debating whether Inés had chosen another footballer over Lamine before dating him



Image credits: Mike Lawrie – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

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The resurfaced video has divided opinions, with one person writing, “I only knew this random woman thanks to Lamine.”

“What do you mean you only knew Cristiano because of Irina? That’s literally impossible,” another comment read.

Others supported her point, with one person sharing, “I only knew Piqué thanks to Shakira.”

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Videos from the past featuring Lamine Yamal’s current girlfriend, Inés García, are going viral on social media right now: • In one clip, recorded while Lamine was dating Nicki Nicole, she says: “If he weren’t a millionaire or a footballer, Nicki Nicole wouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/mUUR63JFNw — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 21, 2026

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*Lamine Yamal ou Jude Bellingham?* Inês Garcia: Bellingham pic.twitter.com/Bj7zc9xLdj — CFD – Futebol e Fantasies (@CFD_Oficial) July 18, 2026

A second resurfaced video shows Inés and a friend appearing to answer questions from their followers.

“Lamine Yamal or Mbappé?” her friend read. “Bellinghan,” the friend answered, mispronouncing the surname of Jude Bellingham, the English footballer considered one of the tournament’s most attractive players.

He plays for Real Madrid, the historic rival of Lamine’s Barcelona.

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Inés then said, laughing, “Bellinghan with an N.”



Inés and a friend answered who they considered the most attractive footballer between Lamine and Kylian Mbappé

Image credits: CFD_Oficial

Many viewers used the clip to mock Lamine, interpreting Inés’ response as her agreeing with her friend.

Meanwhile, others believed she was simply teasing her friend for mispronouncing Bellingham’s surname.

On Sunday (July 19), Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The winning goal was scored by Ferran Torres during extra time.

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After lifting the trophy, the Spanish team was joined by their loved ones on the pitch to continue the celebrations.

Lamine made headlines for his treatment of Inés during the celebrations. A viral video shows the FC Barcelona star using his phone camera to fix his hair, with his gold medal hanging around his neck.

Inés hugs him and smiles at him, but he does not appear to look back at her. The two then exchange a few words, with Lamine still not looking at Inés, before he walks away.

A video from Spain’s World Cup celebrations had fans reading into an interaction between Lamine and Inés

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The clip amassed 10 million views when it was posted on X by user @MariOliveiraIn, who wrote, “If you’re a woman, you know exactly what’s going on in this situation here. Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend trying to interact and him ignoring her.”

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A female viewer agreed, commenting “If I were her, I’d leave.”

“He said something to her and went to speak to someone. What’s supposed to be the problem?” a fan commented.

Image credits: Hannah Peters – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

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It comes after Inés addressed the viral rumor that she allegedly met Lamine at a supermarket when her credit card stopped working and he stepped in to cover her bill.

“I’d love to tell you some super crazy story, like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up. Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media,” she clarified in a TikTok video.

The couple was first romantically linked during a trip to Greece in April 2026, but the lifestyle influencer said she had known Lamine “for a lot longer than that.”

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Lamine grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class neighborhood in Mataró, 20 miles (32 km) north of Barcelona.

He was a member of Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, before joining the first team in the 2023–24 season.

The footballer, who made his World Cup debut this year, became the youngest player ever to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or at the age of 17. He also won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world’s best young player.

People reacted to the Inés García’s videos following Lamine’s World Cup victory



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