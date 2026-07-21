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“If You’re A Woman, You Know”: World Cup Hero’s Treatment Of Girlfriend After Final Win Enrages Female Fans
A soccer player talks to his girlfriend on the field after a World Cup win, sparking rage among female fans.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

“If You’re A Woman, You Know”: World Cup Hero’s Treatment Of Girlfriend After Final Win Enrages Female Fans

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Lamine Yamal is facing backlash over a “red flag” video of him with his girlfriend on the pitch after defeating Argentina in the World Cup final.

The 19-year-old helped his country claim its second World Cup title in history. Spain first took home the golden trophy in 2010, when he was just three years old.

However, instead of congratulating the footballer on his accomplishment, several social media users fixated on a 20-second clip from the post-match celebrations.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Lamine Yamal was accused of disrespecting his girlfriend, Inés García, after Spain’s World Cup victory.
    • The 19-year-old footballer was first romantically linked to Inés, an influencer, in April 2026.
    • Several social media users claimed Lamine failed to acknowledge his girlfriend as she congratulated him on his win.

    Lamine Yamal is facing criticism over his behavior toward his girlfriend following Spain’s World Cup victoryWorld Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend after final win, enraging female fans.

    Image credits: marioliveirain/X

    The video at the center of the controversy shows Lamine using his phone camera to fix his hair while wearing sunglasses, with his gold medal hanging around his neck.

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    Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Inés García, rubs his back and smiles at him, but he does not appear to look at her.

    The young couple exchange a few words, with Lamine still not looking at her, before the footballer walks away.

    World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend after final win, enraging female fans.

    Image credits: marioliveirain/X

    Comment on World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend: Guys value bros more than partners, enraging female fans.

    Comment on World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend: She deserves better, enraging female fans.

    The clip amassed 10 million views when it was posted on X by user @MariOliveiraIn, who wrote, “If you’re a woman, you know exactly what’s going on in this situation here. Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend trying to interact and him ignoring her.”

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    Many people appeared to agree with Mariana, as her post has received 68,000 likes.

    “Power went to his head and Yamal thinks it’s cool to ignore his girlfriend. Observe his behavior,” one commenter said.

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    One woman simply said, “If I were her, I’d leave.”

    A brief interaction on the pitch left many viewers believing that Lamine had disrespected his girlfriend Inés

    Another viewer wrote that Lamine “ignored” Inés “with the same calm as someone who ignores a call from an unknown number.”

    A separate group defended Lamine, arguing that the footballer was in a euphoric state following his victory and urging people not to jump to conclusions.

    “The guy just won a WORLD CUP, got a ton of stuff on his mind, trying to process it all, there’s a video of that with his mom where he’s totally spaced out too, does that mean he ignored her?” wrote one fan.

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    World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend after final win, enraging female fans.

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia/Instagram

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    Sharing a video of Lamine kissing Inés after the match, the fan also accused critics of “forcing” the hate against the athlete for likes.

    “He said something to her and went to speak to someone. What’s supposed to be the problem?” another comment read.

    Inés has already debunked several stories about how their relationship beganA woman, the World Cup hero's girlfriend, wearing a Spain soccer jersey in a stadium.

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia/Instagram

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    Inés revealed that she met Lamine the same way many young couples do: on social media.

    In a TikTok video, the influencer set the record straight about the viral story of their first encounter. According to the story, she was trying to pay for snacks at a small store when her card was declined. Lamine, a kind stranger, stepped in and covered her bill.

    “I’d love to tell you some super crazy story, like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up. Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media,” she clarified.

    The World Cup hero and his girlfriend sharing a loving moment, embracing and kissing.

    Image credits: inesitii/TikTok

    The World Cup hero's girlfriend taking a selfie with another man.

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia/Instagram

    The couple was first romantically linked during a trip to Greece in April 2026, but Inés said she had known the footballer “for a lot longer than that.”

    Pointing to Inés’ social media content, people claimed that she left her boyfriend of five years after receiving a message from Lamine. The influencer has denied this story, calling it “nonsense.”

    On Sunday (July 19), Lamine lifted the coveted World Cup trophy at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium after making his debut in the tournament, which is held every four years.

    Before becoming World Cup rivals, Lamine and Messi shared an unforgettable first meeting

    For the first time in his career, he faced Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Long before they became World Cup rivals, the two shared a chance encounter that has since become football folklore.

    Messi and Lamine first met in 2007, when a 20-year-old Messi had recently become a regular starter for Barcelona. Lamine, who now plays for the same club and has inherited Messi’s No. 10 shirt, was only five months old.

    World Cup hero Lionel Messi in action during a football match, displaying his skill to female fans.

    Image credits: Carl Recine/Getty Images

    Lamine’s parents had entered a raffle organized by the Catalan newspaper Sport in conjunction with international children’s charity Unicef. The winners would have professional photos taken of their baby with a Barcelona player. 

    The day the family arrived, they were paired with Messi by chance. 

    World Cup hero Lionel Messi embraces a fellow player after a match, highlighting sportsmanship for female fans.

    Image credits: Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

    “Messi is a really introverted guy. He came into the dressing room and suddenly had to take these photos with a little baby – not even a kid, a proper baby, and his face changed like he had no idea what to do!” photographer Joan Monfort said of the day Messi bathed baby Lamine.

    “It is difficult for a young man, but Lamine was a very happy, smiley little baby. His mom Sheila helped us, she was a young girl and they were a very poor family, but they were very nice to work with.”

    Lamine grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class neighborhood north of Barcelona

    A World Cup hero proudly holds the trophy, celebrating his win with a smile for female fans.

    Image credits: Alex Pantling – FIFA/Getty Images

    Lamine’s parents, Morocco-born Mounir Nasraoui and Equatorial Guinea-born Sheila Ebana, met after moving to Catalonia.

    The Barcelona winger grew up in Rocafonda, a working-class neighborhood in Mataró, 20 miles (32 km) north of Barcelona. 

    Family of a World Cup hero watches from the stands, showing support for the player and female fans.

    Image credits: lamineyamal/Instagram

    He was a member of Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, before joining the first team in the 2023–24 season.

    Lamine became the youngest player ever to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or at the age of 17. He also won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world’s best young player.

    People commented on Lamine’s behavior toward Inés after the World Cup finalA social media comment praises Messi, a World Cup hero, resonating with female fans.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend for money and fame.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend and his image.

    Screenshot of a comment on a World Cup hero's arrogant treatment of girlfriend.

    Screenshot of a comment about a World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend and interest from models.

    Screenshot of a comment on a woman's humiliation due to a World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend.

    A comment about a World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend, suggesting he despises her due to his insecurities.

    A comment stating the World Cup hero's girlfriend is only with him for money and fame after the final win.

    A comment about girlfriends of players looking with a lovesick gaze, implying it's their retirement plan.

    A comment questioning why the World Cup hero acts high and mighty towards his girlfriend, who is hotter than him.

    A comment suggesting the World Cup hero's ego is huge after his final win, contributing to his treatment of girlfriend.

    A comment about World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend and female fans' outrage.

    A comment comparing World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend to other players.

    A comment discussing World Cup hero's girlfriend and female fans' outrage.

    A comment on the World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend, sparking female fans' anger.

    A comment on World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend, causing outrage among female fans.

    A comment by bonigeek about the World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend and female fans.

    A comment by leozindicaprio about the World Cup hero's treatment of girlfriend and female fans.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is becoming swamped with ragebait.

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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This story and the posts are so racist! Why doesn't BP censor this garbage? Calling a soccer superstar "ugly" and putting the worst spin on a moment where he's zoned out? The racist double standards of BP is sickening and alienating long-time readers. Please do better.

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    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is becoming swamped with ragebait.

    1
    1point
    reply
    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This story and the posts are so racist! Why doesn't BP censor this garbage? Calling a soccer superstar "ugly" and putting the worst spin on a moment where he's zoned out? The racist double standards of BP is sickening and alienating long-time readers. Please do better.

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