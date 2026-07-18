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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has always produced unforgettable photographs. A last-minute goal, a breathtaking save, a perfectly timed header, or an emotional celebration can become the image that defines an entire tournament.

During this year’s FIFA World Cup, however, many of those unforgettable moments ended up telling another story.

Without anyone planning it, they looked remarkably similar to famous paintings, sculptures, and masterpieces created by some of history’s greatest artists.

Those unexpected comparisons came from LJ Rader, the creator behind the hugely popular Art But Make It Sports accounts, where he pairs iconic sports photographs with famous works of art that share the same pose, movement, emotion, colours, or composition.

Throughout the tournament, fans from around the world constantly tagged him in photos from different matches, giving him an endless stream of images to explore.

"Everybody is dialled into the same event," Rader told CNN Style.

"The community is constantly sending me things, and there are photographers from everywhere. It ends up getting easier because there's so much to work with."

Even then, finding the right match wasn’t as simple as putting two similar images side by side.

Rader explained that football is actually one of the hardest sports to work with because “there are only so many positions they can be, since they can’t use their hands.”

That’s why he often studies various photographs, revisits match footage frame by frame, and sometimes even reaches out to photographers for a better angle.

"The ideal is getting a sports photo, rather than a screenshot, and pairing it with the best possible artwork," he said, adding that many potential matches never make it online because they don't meet "the editorial bar" he has set for himself.

Some moments, however, instantly reminded him of a masterpiece.

For instance, Cape Verde's defence of Sidny Lopes Cabral’s emotional hug with his girlfriend after scoring against Argentina was one of them.

"Regardless of whether or not Cape Verde was going to win that match, that was the image that would summarise that game," Rader said.

Other pairings took much longer, drawing from what he described as his “mental library” of artworks spanning Renaissance paintings, Impressionist masterpieces, abstract art, and modern sculptures.

Here are 21 World Cup moments that looked as if they had stepped straight out of an art museum.