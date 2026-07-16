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Plus-Size Influencer Gets Reality Check After Trying To Shame Target Over Their Clothing Selection
A plus-size influencer in glasses, expressing frustration with Target's clothing selection while gesturing in a store aisle.
Social Issues, Society

Plus-Size Influencer Gets Reality Check After Trying To Shame Target Over Their Clothing Selection

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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For many plus-size people, finding clothes in their size is still not a given when they enter a store. When they do find clothing beyond straight sizes, those items often have plain designs and are not as fashionable as the rest of the store’s selection.

A plus-size shopper at a Target store in Australia recently voiced her frustration over the limited options available to her, igniting a heated debate about fashion and inclusivity.

Highlights
  • Dee, an Australian content creator who goes by @thatfatbaddee on TikTok, blasted Target over its limited clothing options for plus-size women.
  • The TikToker and body positivity advocate frequently posts videos about life as a plus-size woman.
  • Her viral clip attracted a wave of body-shaming comments as people explained why the major retailer offered few plus-size clothing options.

Dee, who goes by @thatfatbaddee on TikTok, said she would show viewers how much space the store dedicated to plus-size clothing compared to straight-size clothing. 

RELATED:

    A shopper divided opinions after revealing just how little space her local Target dedicated to plus-size clothing
    A plus-size influencer in glasses looks surprised, discussing clothing selection.

    Image credits: thatfatbaddee

    She then pans the camera to reveal a large women’s section, with racks of clothing stretching far into the store.

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    When she turns to the plus-size section, she finds only three racks of clothing in larger sizes.

    Dee, who has posted dozens of videos about plus-size clothing, said the difference between the two sections at Target was “so annoying.”

    A plus-size influencer in a store, gesturing, discussing Target's clothing selection.

    Image credits: thatfatbaddee

    A comment about clothing selection difficulty for small petite people.

    The video was later reposted on X by user @WallStreetApes, who explained why Target and many other retailers carry few plus-size clothing items.

    The user argued that Target needs to stock the items that sell the fastest, and plus-size clothing does not fall into that category.

    Much of the inventory has been shifted online, he said, leading plus-size shoppers to buy their clothes without being able to try them on first.

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    Many commenters told Dee that limited plus-size options come down to consumer demand
    Images show racks of clothes in a store, highlighting clothing selection for straight and plus-size.

    Image credits: thatfatbaddee

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    A comment stating big clothes cost more to make, related to clothing selection.

    Dee’s comment section was filled with business-focused explanations and messages of support for her advocacy for more inclusive sizing.

    Unfortunately, the Australian content creator also faced a number of body-shaming comments.

    “It’s just business. People gain weight in vastly different ways, so it’s difficult for clothing manufacturers to make off-the-rack clothing that fits plus-sized people universally,” one commenter noted.

    “Too many returns and unsold items. So they prefer to market to the 0-16 sizes.”

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    A comment asking if people should complain about a lack of straight sizes in plus-sized stores, related to a plus-size influencer.

    Someone else echoed, “Supply and demand, babe. There aren’t actually that many obese people.”

    “So are you saying that they should fill a store with clothing that there’s not as big of a market for? I would say go to a specialty store for women who are plus size,” another comment read, to which Dee replied, “I’m saying it would be great if there was a better balance.”

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    Others pushed back, saying weight, health, and body size are not always a matter of “trying harder”
    A plus-size influencer in a plaid tiered dress standing by a lake, expressing joy, amidst a reality check.

    Image credits: thatfatbaddee

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    In response to the many commenters telling Dee to take the situation as a “wake-up call” to lose weight, one viewer shared, “I’m noticing a real lack of compassion for those of us who are plus-size and genuinely struggle to lose weight. Not everyone’s journey is the same.”

    The user noted that some people have medical conditions, disabilities, hormonal issues, or take medication that make weight loss “far more complex than simply ‘trying harder.’”  

    A rack of various jeans for sale, highlighting clothing selection challenges faced by a plus-size influencer.

    Image credits: Anastasiya Badun/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A comment from a user stating that only large sizes like XXL, XXXL, etc., are left, related to plus-size influencer clothing selection.

    Sixty-seven percent of US women are considered plus-size, Lauren Downing Peters, an assistant professor of fashion studies at Columbia College Chicago, told CNN. But the largest size many retailers offer is a 12, according to Statista.

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    Producing plus-size clothing is more expensive, not only because of theadditional materials required but also because of the band’s investment in research and development.

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    “That means looking at who (the) consumer is,” Downing Peters explained, “and also looking at demographic trends in the proportion of plus-size women.”

    Making plus-size clothing costs more, and many retailers are choosing to absorb those expenses
    A stylish plus-size influencer posing in a sheer lavender dress, addressing the reality check and clothing selection.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    This extra cost was often passed on to the customers in what became known as the “fat tax.” However, in recent years, amid the body positivity movement, some retailers have absorbed the additional cost and introduced equal pricing.

    Still, Downing Peters said there’s a long way to go toward inclusivity in the fashion world.

    Two women browsing clothing selection at a store, discussing a pair of white jeans. Plus-size influencer clothing options.

    Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    A comment from 'Commentasaurus' expressing anger that a Christian book store does not carry books for atheists and Scientologists, related to plus-size influencer reality check.

    “You can’t argue with the fact that the fashion industry in the United States has become more inclusive,” she said. “But we haven’t reached true size equity, by any stretch of the imagination.”

    The Fashion Before Plus-Size author noted that some brands create the illusion of inclusivity by featuring visibly larger than average plus-size models in their advertising, but their offerings for plus-size customers remain “very narrow” in scope. 

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    A young woman in a store examining a denim overall dress with lace details and a patterned shirt, considering plus-size influencer clothing choices.

    Image credits: Vlad Deep/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Dee, who lives in Adelaide, has 116,000 followers on TikTok, where she frequently posts content about life as a plus-size woman.

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    In one video that shows her doing Pilates, she wrote that the workout is for “all body types” and that it helps her feel “strong and confident” in her body.

    Dee encourages other plus-size women to travel, exercise, and confidently wear whatever they want
    A plus-size influencer in glasses, a white shirt, green skirt, and a brown belt posing for the camera, discussing clothing selection.

    Image credits: thatfatbaddee

    @thatfatbaddee Adelaide plus-size pop-up is back besties! This weekend only ran by the wonderful @Lisa.LeFevre Check out my next video to see more! #adelaideplussizepopup#plussizefashion#plussizeadelaide#sizeinclusive#adelaidefashion♬ Sweet Disposition FeelingBlew – Feelingblew

    A rack filled with various colorful clothing items in a retail store, showcasing the available clothing selection for plus-size influencer discussion.

    Image credits: Rachel Claire/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    In another video filmed at the airport, she said she traveled without any issues and wrote, “If you’re scared of flying while fat, let this be your sign.”

    The TikToker also shares style tips and recommends stores for other plus-size women.

    “Never going to please everyone,” one commenter wrote A comment about supply and demand for plus-size clothing and average Australian women's sizes.

    A comment suggesting stores like Lane Bryant and Maurice for plus-size clothing.

    A comment explaining store inventory and space allocation based on product sales for clothing selection.

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    A comment stating that clothing racks cater to the majority of people, concerning plus-size clothing.

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    A comment suggesting specialty stores for plus-size women's clothing due to market demand.

    A comment about supply vs. demand for plus-size clothing selection at Target.

    A comment about a plus-size influencer losing weight to find clothes, relating to Target's clothing selection.

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    A comment about not pleasing everyone regarding Target's plus-size clothing selection.

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    A comment stating 'My Target doesn't have any' in response to plus-size clothing selection.

    A comment stating Target is a corporation for profit, not a non-profit, regarding clothing selection.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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