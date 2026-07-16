Plus-Size Influencer Gets Reality Check After Trying To Shame Target Over Their Clothing Selection

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For many plus-size people, finding clothes in their size is still not a given when they enter a store. When they do find clothing beyond straight sizes, those items often have plain designs and are not as fashionable as the rest of the store’s selection.

A plus-size shopper at a Target store in Australia recently voiced her frustration over the limited options available to her, igniting a heated debate about fashion and inclusivity.

Highlights Dee, an Australian content creator who goes by @thatfatbaddee on TikTok, blasted Target over its limited clothing options for plus-size women.

The TikToker and body positivity advocate frequently posts videos about life as a plus-size woman.

Her viral clip attracted a wave of body-shaming comments as people explained why the major retailer offered few plus-size clothing options.

Dee, who goes by @thatfatbaddee on TikTok, said she would show viewers how much space the store dedicated to plus-size clothing compared to straight-size clothing.

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A shopper divided opinions after revealing just how little space her local Target dedicated to plus-size clothing



Image credits: thatfatbaddee

She then pans the camera to reveal a large women’s section, with racks of clothing stretching far into the store.

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When she turns to the plus-size section, she finds only three racks of clothing in larger sizes.

Dee, who has posted dozens of videos about plus-size clothing, said the difference between the two sections at Target was “so annoying.”

Image credits: thatfatbaddee

The video was later reposted on X by user @WallStreetApes, who explained why Target and many other retailers carry few plus-size clothing items.

The user argued that Target needs to stock the items that sell the fastest, and plus-size clothing does not fall into that category.

Much of the inventory has been shifted online, he said, leading plus-size shoppers to buy their clothes without being able to try them on first.



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Many commenters told Dee that limited plus-size options come down to consumer demand



Image credits: thatfatbaddee

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Dee’s comment section was filled with business-focused explanations and messages of support for her advocacy for more inclusive sizing.

Unfortunately, the Australian content creator also faced a number of body-shaming comments.

“It’s just business. People gain weight in vastly different ways, so it’s difficult for clothing manufacturers to make off-the-rack clothing that fits plus-sized people universally,” one commenter noted.

“Too many returns and unsold items. So they prefer to market to the 0-16 sizes.”

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An oversized woman has entered Target to show you how bias and insensitive Target is against “plus sized people” “It’s actually so annoying” She shows all the sections of the store normal sized people get compared to the racks plus-sized people get There is a very simple… pic.twitter.com/85mr7iZvRV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 14, 2026

Someone else echoed, “Supply and demand, babe. There aren’t actually that many obese people.”

“So are you saying that they should fill a store with clothing that there’s not as big of a market for? I would say go to a specialty store for women who are plus size,” another comment read, to which Dee replied, “I’m saying it would be great if there was a better balance.”

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Others pushed back, saying weight, health, and body size are not always a matter of “trying harder”



Image credits: thatfatbaddee

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In response to the many commenters telling Dee to take the situation as a “wake-up call” to lose weight, one viewer shared, “I’m noticing a real lack of compassion for those of us who are plus-size and genuinely struggle to lose weight. Not everyone’s journey is the same.”

The user noted that some people have medical conditions, disabilities, hormonal issues, or take medication that make weight loss “far more complex than simply ‘trying harder.’”

Image credits: Anastasiya Badun/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Sixty-seven percent of US women are considered plus-size, Lauren Downing Peters, an assistant professor of fashion studies at Columbia College Chicago, told CNN. But the largest size many retailers offer is a 12, according to Statista.

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Producing plus-size clothing is more expensive, not only because of theadditional materials required but also because of the band’s investment in research and development.

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“That means looking at who (the) consumer is,” Downing Peters explained, “and also looking at demographic trends in the proportion of plus-size women.”

Making plus-size clothing costs more, and many retailers are choosing to absorb those expenses



Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

This extra cost was often passed on to the customers in what became known as the “fat tax.” However, in recent years, amid the body positivity movement, some retailers have absorbed the additional cost and introduced equal pricing.

Still, Downing Peters said there’s a long way to go toward inclusivity in the fashion world.

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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“You can’t argue with the fact that the fashion industry in the United States has become more inclusive,” she said. “But we haven’t reached true size equity, by any stretch of the imagination.”

The Fashion Before Plus-Size author noted that some brands create the illusion of inclusivity by featuring visibly larger than average plus-size models in their advertising, but their offerings for plus-size customers remain “very narrow” in scope.

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Image credits: Vlad Deep/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Dee, who lives in Adelaide, has 116,000 followers on TikTok, where she frequently posts content about life as a plus-size woman.

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In one video that shows her doing Pilates, she wrote that the workout is for “all body types” and that it helps her feel “strong and confident” in her body.

Dee encourages other plus-size women to travel, exercise, and confidently wear whatever they want



Image credits: thatfatbaddee

Image credits: Rachel Claire/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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In another video filmed at the airport, she said she traveled without any issues and wrote, “If you’re scared of flying while fat, let this be your sign.”

The TikToker also shares style tips and recommends stores for other plus-size women.

“Never going to please everyone,” one commenter wrote

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