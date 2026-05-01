Olivia Wilde’s Fans Rush To Defend Actress After Critics Heavily Criticized Her Recent Looks

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Olivia Wilde fans fired back after the 42-year-old actress and filmmaker was criticized for her appearance in a recent video.

The Don’t Worry Darling star attended the San Francisco International Film Festival to promote her upcoming film, The Invite.

Many social media users fixated on her look, claiming that she appeared to be unhealthy and underweight.



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Highlights Olivia Wilde faced criticism over her appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Fans defended Olivia, blaming bad lighting and saying there was nothing wrong with the 42-year-old star looking her age.

Olivia compared online trolls to a “pack of wolves,” rejecting the idea that fame means accepting attacks from strangers.

Fans of Olivia Wilde have responded after social media trolls left cruel comments regarding her appearance



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“I think her life has been a little tumultuous in the past few years…hope she’s okay,” one viewer expressed, while another commented, “Her hair is thinning, her face is sunken, and her coloring looks bad. Something is not right.”

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While some comments came from a place of genuine concern, Olivia also faced harsh criticism from trolls, who said she looked like a “medical cadaver came to life.”



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Amid the public scrutiny surrounding her appearance, her fans shared an important reminder not to judge other people’s bodies.

“It’s unflattering lighting and a bad camera lens. She otherwise looks beautiful and is aging gracefully,” one fan posted on X.

“Why does it concern you? People can’t age naturally anymore?” a separate fan responded to a critic who contrasted two pictures of Olivia, and asked, “How this is possible?”

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Many netizens made “before and after” comparisons, claiming Olivia appeared to be unhealthy and underweight

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“People need to toss off sometimes and leave people be,” one commenter stressed.

“Why is this even a post? She’s beautiful,” another fan said. “We’re living in such a world where everyone has to be perfect. You can’t be too fat; you can’t be too thin…Like, who cares?”



Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life. Ozempic is ruining women. pic.twitter.com/qvHEXZKoej — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 28, 2026

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The actress has spoken out against the sense of entitlement some people feel toward her personal life, comparing cruel internet trolls to a “pack of wolves.”

“It’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves,” Olivia told Elle in 2022.

“No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”



Fans quickly defended the actress, blaming bad lighting and pushing back against unrealistic beauty standards



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Elsewhere in the interview, she expressed surprise that many ageist comments often come from women.

At the time, Olivia was facing backlash over her relationship with British singer Harry Styles, who is ten years younger than her. Harry is now engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz.

“It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’” she told Elle.

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Olivia said she found it “sad” that people had “such small expectations for their own lives” that they projected “those expectations onto me.”

“And I reject your projections,” she added.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the Tron: Legacy star advocated for self-love and focusing on pleasing ourselves rather than others.

At the time, she was promoting the sustainably sourced skincare line True Botanicals with a photoshoot campaign that, according to Olivia, was not edited.



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The Don’t Worry Darling star has previously slammed online trolls, saying fame doesn’t justify having one’s life “torn to shreds”

Is this what you call trolling? pic.twitter.com/WNGFKRSzFF — DamLux (@DamLux59719) April 30, 2026

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“This is an unretouched campaign partly for that reason. We want to celebrate the idea of loving one’s own body and feeling confident,” she told the fashion magazine in 2021.

“Beauty isn’t an obligation in order to interact with the rest of the world. This is about interacting with ourselves and celebrating ourselves.”

The actress said she and her two children, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis, spend time during their days thanking their bodies for “helping us live our lives.”



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Olivia questioned the societal definition of beauty and highlighted that it should be redefined as “taking care of our health” and doing rituals, such as skincare, that focus on the “celebration of being alive.”

When asked about her most cherished “me-time” activities, the House alum said she likes exercising, hiking, swimming, reading, meditating, taking baths, and having “the opportunity to be quiet.”



The 42-year-old revealed that she limits her social media use to protect her mental wellbeing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

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“I also think ridding yourself of social media,” she added. “I know it’s hard when you work in an industry that relies heavily on it. But on a personal level, I really have found that to be something that has brought a lot of peace into my life.

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“As we talk about beauty, self-care tools, and trying to find peace, we have to think about what we’re ingesting through our skin, through our gut, and through our eyes. What we’re reading, what we’re listening to, it makes a huge difference.”



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Directed by and starring Olivia, The Invite is an English-language remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs.

In addition to Olivia, it stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

The comedy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24. It is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on June 26.



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Olivia plays Angela, a homemaker obsessed with renovating her classic San Francisco apartment, who is married to Seth Rogen’s character, a music teacher named Joe.

The story takes a turn when the couple, who are going through a marital crisis, invite their upstairs neighbors, Hawk and Pina, to a dinner party.



Social media users debated the line between expressing concern for someone based on their appearance and criticizing them



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