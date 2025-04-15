Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Olivia Wilde Brutally Slams Katy Perry For Blue Origin Space Trip: “What A Complete Waste!”
Celebrities, News

Olivia Wilde Brutally Slams Katy Perry For Blue Origin Space Trip: “What A Complete Waste!”

Actress Olivia Wilde has joined the ever-increasing list of celebrities who have mocked Blue Origin’s recent all-female space mission led by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez and including pop icon Katy Perry.

The jab was posted alongside a viral image of Katy Perry dramatically kissing the ground after re-entering Earth, captioned: “Getting off a commercial flight in 2025.” 

Highlights
  • Olivia Wilde slammed Blue Origin's all-female space trip as a 'vanity project.'
  • Many netizens and celebrities criticized the mission as wasteful.
  • Blue Origin's crew faced backlash but claimed the mission inspired women.
  • Critics argue the space trip was out of touch with current global issues.

The scathing remark resonated with many netizens who felt the trip was nothing but a “vanity project” disguised as progress.

    Olivia Wilde sent the internet into a frenzy by brutally roasting the crew of Blue Origin’s all-female space mission

    Olivia Wilde in a white and gold outfit at an event.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23

    “Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess,” Wilde wrote.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Blue Origin—a private space technology company owned by Bezos—launched its NS-31 capsule for a brief 11-minute flight beyond the Kármán line, carrying six women in what was touted as the first all-female spaceflight since 1963.

    A person in a blue space suit holding a small flower inside a spacecraft.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Alongside Sánchez and Perry were journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyễn, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

    Olivia Wilde shares meme criticizing Blue Origin space trip as a waste, featuring an astronaut outside a spacecraft.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

    Wilde isn’t alone in her disapproval. Olivia Munn, co-host of Today with Jenna and Friends, was visibly baffled when told about the mission, stating, “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say,” Munn said, “but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

    Two women in formal dresses, smiling at an event, with a drink in hand.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/VF25/Getty

    Model Emily Ratajkowski went even further in a viral TikTok rant, calling the flight “beyond parody” and questioning the entire premise

    “What was the marketing there?” she asked. “I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted.”

    @emrata♬ original sound – Emrata

    Blogger Meghan McCain didn’t miss the chance to join in on the conversation, echoing Ratajkowski’s assessment.

    Katy Perry and Gayle King being launched into space while publicly saying they are bringing the ‘ass back to astronauts’ and ‘makeup/glam is important for the mission’ is some kind of Black Mirror parody and you can’t convince me otherwise,” she wrote on X.

    Netizens and celebrities joined in to criticize the mission, considering it a wasteful “vanity project”

    Woman with oversized sunglasses holding a small Black Panther figure, smiling in a casual setting.

    Image credits: amyschumer

    Amy Schumer also took a dig, joking she got a last-minute invite and planned to bring a random Black Panther toy to space.

    “It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag,” she quipped, poking fun at Perry’s symbolic daisy tribute to her daughter.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @amyschumer

    While the exact cost of a Blue Origin ticket remains a mystery, the company auctioned a seat for its first crewed flight in 2021 for $28 million. Adjusted for inflation, this value ascends to $33 million per seat in 2025.

    Real customer value is estimated to be around $500,000,considering that one of Blue Origin’s competitors, Virgin Galactic, offered rides between $200 and $400 thousand in 2021.

    “It’s not about money; it’s about who you are, your social capital,” explained Roman Chiporukha, co-founder of space travel booking company SpaceVIP at the time to People Magazine.

    Lauren Sánchez and crew addressed the backlash as soon as they returned to Earth

    Group of women in Blue Origin space suits posing on a metal platform.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    “I get really fired up,” she admitted. “Come with me. I’ll show you what this is about—it’s really eye-opening.”

    For Sánchez, the mission meant much more than a simple publicity stunt, and took issue with people calling it a “waste of money,” pointing out the thousands of talented employees who made her trip possible.

    “They love their work and they love the mission.”

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Gayle King echoed her sentiment, saying critics “don’t really understand what is happening here.”

    Aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe also addressed the public’s concerns, explaining that the trip was an important milestone in making careers in science more attractive to women all around the world. 

    “When I decided to pursue aerospace engineering, my high school guidance counselor told me to consider cosmetology instead,” Bowe shared, and called the project “bigger than the criticism.”

    “Tone deaf.” Netizens celebrated Wilde’s take and kept slamming the launch online

    Facebook comment criticizing Blue Origin space trip's cost and purpose.

    Denise Zayas comment siding with Olivia Wilde on Blue Origin space trip.

    Comment by Harry Knight saying, 'What a complete waste!' regarding a Blue Origin space trip.

    Comment criticizing a space trip, suggesting money should aid those in need.

    Text screenshot criticizing Blue Origin space trip as wasteful.

    Lori Ann Fitzgerald's comment on Olivia Wilde's space trip criticism, applauding her stance on wealth.

    Comment questioning crew's emergency preparedness related to Blue Origin space trip.

    Chat message criticizing Blue Origin space trip by wealthy individuals.

    Text criticizing space trip during crisis, highlighting tone-deafness and appropriateness of the action.

    Comment agreeing with criticism of Katy Perry's Blue Origin space trip.

    Text from Greta Brunner-Woodruff on space costumes and memes about Blue Origin trip.

    Comment on Perry's Blue Origin trip, calling her speech cheesy.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, if you had a gazillion dollars wouldn't you want to take a ride to space? I wouldn't promote it as anything other than "I REALLY WANTED TO GO!" C'mon, it means no more than that, ladies.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd ABSOLUTELY go, if I had that kind of money! But yeah, the fact that Katy Perry was quoted as saying stuff like "It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women. It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth. I wanted to set an example of bravery, worthiness, and fearlessness because going to space is amazing." - yeaaaaaah lol, no. Come on, Katy XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I can't deny that a lot of the criticism is valid, I would be lying if I said that I wouldn't jump at the chance to fulfil my lifelong dream of going to space. What do you say, Jeff? Just one orbit of Earth is all I ask.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
