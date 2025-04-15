ADVERTISEMENT

You don't have to feel like a waste of space. You're original, cannot be replaced,” sang Katy Perry back in 2010. Little did she know back then that 15 years later, she would be chanting “One, two, three: Take up space!” while being in space herself.

Earlier this week, the singer of the hit ‘Firework’ became one of the six women to go on a suborbital space tourism mission on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The first all-female space crew in more than 60 years comprised Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen and reportedly spend just over 10 minutes on the mission, reaching an apogee of 346,802 ft above ground level / 350,449 ft above mean sea level (106 km AGL / 107 km MSL).

Upon successful completion, the women were thrilled, but their emotions, both before and after the mission, as well as the quest itself were met with different reactions from the general public. Many people took to the internet to share what they thought about Blue Origin’s mission, and they didn’t hold back their opinions much. Scroll down to find some of their thoughts on the list below.

An all-female crew successfully carried out a suborbital space tourism mission on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

Image credits: Blue Origin

The crew list consisted of well-known names, including Katy Perry and Gayle King

Image credits: Blue Origin

The women were reportedly on the mission for 10 minutes and 21 seconds

Image credits: Blue Origin

After successfully landing back on Earth, Perry shared in an interview that she felt “super connected to love”

@billboard “I feel super connected to love,” @Katy Perry said after blasting into space with an all female crew on a @BlueOriginOfficial rocket 🚀 #katyperry #space #astronaut #katycats #interview ♬ original sound - billboard

The mission created quite a buzz online, with many people criticizing the stunt

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Social media post reacting to Blue Origin's space trip as a PR stunt for the rich, with engagement stats.

beccascorneroftheworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet criticizing Blue Origin's space stunt with Katy Perry, suggesting wealth redistribution for healthcare.

    ninaturner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon duck in bed, tired expression, with text mockingly comparing nap length to Blue Origin ride hype.

    _JamesGtfo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two women in sunglasses at Katy Perry's rocket launch, a galactic PR event for the rich.

    JackWetherill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Text post humorously critiques Katy Perry's space trip expenses compared to societal benefits.

    jaischsolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Social media post critiques Blue Origin's costly space ride with Katy Perry, highlighting economic disconnect.

    jennalevineliu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Instagram post discussing reactions to Katy Perry's space trip with Blue Origin, highlighting perceived irony.

    sandesh.1994 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you! Let's stop glorifying the collaborators and start taking care of the people who are being hurt by this administration.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Katy Perry in a blue space suit, part of Blue Origin's galactic PR stunt.

    Wendys , PopCrave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Katy Perry kisses the ground post Blue Origin space ride; pop culture reacts humorously.

    Wendys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Social media post critiques Blue Origin's space trip with Katy Perry and questions its impact on female astronauts.

    balloonicornicopia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Instagram post critiquing rich using Blue Origin's galactic ride amid societal issues.

    nataliemeansnice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Taylor Swift's short film scene with reactions comparing it to the length of Katy Perry's space trip.

    mazzypopstar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet reacting to Blue Origin's galactic stunt with Katy Perry, mentioning an 11-minute plane ride.

    I_Dont_Know_Her Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    People in blue flight suits laugh at "amusement park ride for the rich" reference during Blue Origin event.

    SpencerSays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two people in blue suits, one raising an arm beside a spacecraft, the other kneeling on the ground with "Blue Origin" text.

    teewatterss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Social media post criticizing Blue Origin's space trip for wealthy individuals.

    theheatherashley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Performer in space holding a butterfly card, wearing a blue space suit labeled "Perry," for a galactic PR stunt.

    kaxishk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Viktorija Ošikaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tweet reacting to Blue Origin's PR stunt with Katy Perry, calling it a vanity project and questioning its purpose.

    PamperedShelley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    A tweet reacting humorously to Katy Perry's brief Blue Origin space trip.

    whydtry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Notifications about a Blue Origin space trip with Katy Perry, highlighting the voyage's brevity and a quick return.

    roricyrus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Social media post criticizing Blue Origin's space flight as an exclusive ride for celebrities like Katy Perry.

    babysavers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Tweet criticizing Blue Origin's PR stunt with Katy Perry as an amusement park ride for the rich.

    SilverARTicfox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tweet humorously reacting to Katy Perry's space trip with Blue Origin.

    DannyWxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Blue Origin capsule landing; person kneeling on the ground, another standing by the hatch in a desert setting.

    kiss_my_grits01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Katy Perry discussing Blue Origin spaceflight, emphasizing collective energy and Earth's future.

    todaykatyp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much money did you waste and carbon did you dump into the atmosphere for the "benefit of Earth" exactly?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Social media post critiquing Katy Perry's promotional focus during Blue Origin's space ride, labeled as for the rich.

    mn_seeley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Viktorija Ošikaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Viktorija Ošikaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Viktorija Ošikaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!