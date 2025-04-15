ADVERTISEMENT

“You don't have to feel like a waste of space. You're original, cannot be replaced,” sang Katy Perry back in 2010. Little did she know back then that 15 years later, she would be chanting “One, two, three: Take up space!” while being in space herself.

Earlier this week, the singer of the hit ‘Firework’ became one of the six women to go on a suborbital space tourism mission on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The first all-female space crew in more than 60 years comprised Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen and reportedly spend just over 10 minutes on the mission, reaching an apogee of 346,802 ft above ground level / 350,449 ft above mean sea level (106 km AGL / 107 km MSL).

Upon successful completion, the women were thrilled, but their emotions, both before and after the mission, as well as the quest itself were met with different reactions from the general public. Many people took to the internet to share what they thought about Blue Origin’s mission, and they didn’t hold back their opinions much. Scroll down to find some of their thoughts on the list below.

An all-female crew successfully carried out a suborbital space tourism mission on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

Image credits: Blue Origin

The crew list consisted of well-known names, including Katy Perry and Gayle King

Image credits: Blue Origin

The women were reportedly on the mission for 10 minutes and 21 seconds

Image credits: Blue Origin

After successfully landing back on Earth, Perry shared in an interview that she felt “super connected to love”

The mission created quite a buzz online, with many people criticizing the stunt