Katy Perry kissed the ground after living out her E.T. dreams and returning to Earth from the historic Blue Origin mission.

She soared 62 miles above the planet aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket during an 11-minute trip to space.

The first pop star to fly in space stepped out of the capsule and paused to kiss the ground after Jeff Bezos opened the door to greet the all-female crew.

Katy was seen holding a daisy, a tribute to her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

She also explained she took the flower with her into space because daisies are “strong,” “powerful” and “resilient.”

On social media, people mocked the 40-year-old for her kissing the ground upon returning to Earth safely after the short space mission.

“Even space didn’t want her,” one user quipped.

“All this hype for a couple of minutes in space???????” another asked.

A third added: “Her awful songs have a longer run time than her space expedition.”

Speaking before the launch, Katy admitted that she was “very nervous but also very excited.”

“I gotta sing in space,” the Firework hitmaker posted on Instagram on Sunday (April 12), anticipating the extraordinary journey.

During an interview on CBS, she said the mission “won’t be about me. It will be about this beautiful Earth. I think from up there, we will think ‘Oh my God, we have to protect our mother.’”

Katy kept her promise and sang What a Wonderful World from space.

“I’ve covered that song in the past. Obviously my higher self is steering the ship. I had no clue I’d one day decide to sing a little bit of that in space,” she said.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women. It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.

“I wanted to set an example of bravery, worthiness, and fearlessness because going to space is amazing.”

The superstar also promised that she will write a song about her out-of-this-world experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Origin (@blueorigin)



Katy also said the spaceflight was “the highest high” and the “second best thing to being a mom.”

The crew traveled past the Kármán line, which per Blue Origin is the “internationally recognized boundary of space.”

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket operates autonomously without a pilot.

“katy perry going to space!!”

The actual trip: pic.twitter.com/JK4mOyuiKY — solcito (@_valkyriecroft) April 14, 2025

The crew launched from Texas. Joining Katy were Jeff Bezos’ fiancé, journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, engineer and NASA veteran Aisha Bowe, activist and scientist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Lauren, who was the first to come out of the capsule, said she was “so proud” of the star-studded crew.

“Earth looked so quiet. It was just quiet. I don’t think you can describe it. It was quiet but also really alive. You look at it and you’re like, ‘We’re all in this together.’ That’s all I could think about.

“I don’t cry that often, so I didn’t expect to be this emotional.”

Jeff Bezos opens the hatch so the all-female space crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, can exit, after traveling to space aboard Blue Origin rocket. https://t.co/BpugJlBfJgpic.twitter.com/KV3oXG4nCn — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 14, 2025



Meanwhile, Gayle King said she “couldn’t believe” what she had seen.

“I’m so proud of me right now,” she said.

The CBS host described space as “oddly quiet” and said it served as a reminder that people need to “do better and be better” on Earth.

Aisha Bowe says she will “never be the same” after the experience. “I feel like I picked the right dream. The best part for me was actually the whole thing.”

She also spoke about the feeling the crew experienced after completing the mission. “When we got out there and we got out of our seats, we all just looked at each other and there was this… very special moment between us.”

After the flight, Aisha mentioned that she feels a “renewed connection to everything in life and where we are”.

Founded in 2000, Blue Origin is Jeff Bezos’ space tourism business. In 2021, the New Shepard rocket completed its first crewed mission with the businessman himself on board.

The latest mission was part of an effort to bring attention to women in aeronautics and was reportedly the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years.

