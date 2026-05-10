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Hollywood has always had famous families, and many stars grew up with well-known parents already in the spotlight. While some people quickly label them as “nepo babies,” not every celebrity rides only on a last name.

Many have worked hard, proved their talent, and built careers that stand strong on their own.

These celebrities earned respect from audiences who believe they deserve the fame they have today. Here are 27 nepo babies that even critics admit truly made it on talent.