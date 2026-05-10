Happy birthday to Kenan Thompson , Bono , and Miuccia Prada ! May 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Comedian Kenan Thompson, 48 An American actor and comedian, Kenan Thompson is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in sketch comedy. He began his career as a child star on Nickelodeon's All That and its spin-off Kenan & Kel, captivating audiences with his infectious humor. Thompson later joined Saturday Night Live in 2003, becoming the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history.



Little-known fact: He was the first Saturday Night Live cast member born after the show's 1975 premiere.

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#2 Singer-Songwriter Bono, 66 An Irish singer-songwriter and activist, Bono rose to global fame as the charismatic frontman of the rock band U2. He is celebrated for his powerful vocals and profound lyrical themes. Bono has garnered 22 Grammy Awards with U2 and is also widely recognized for his extensive humanitarian work, including co-founding organizations like the ONE Campaign.



Little-known fact: Before becoming known as Bono, Paul David Hewson was given several nicknames by his childhood friends, including "Steinhegvanhuysenolegbangbangbang."

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#3 Fashion Designer Miuccia Prada, 77 An Italian fashion designer and businesswoman, Miuccia Prada is renowned for her transformative leadership of the luxury brand Prada. She took the creative helm in 1978, reshaping the house with an intellectual and often subversive aesthetic. Her innovative vision also led to the creation of the highly successful Miu Miu label in 1992.



Little-known fact: Before her influential career in fashion, Miuccia Prada trained and performed as a mime for five years.

#4 Singer Jake Zyrus, 33 Filipino singer and television personality Jake Zyrus rose to prominence through viral YouTube videos, captivating international audiences with his powerful voice. He released his debut international album, Charice, which made him the first Asian solo singer in history to land in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.



Beyond music, Zyrus also appeared as Sunshine Corazon on the hit TV series Glee.



Little-known fact: Jake Zyrus began entering singing contests at the age of seven to help support his family.

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#5 Author and Blogger John Scalzi, 57 An American science fiction author and blogger, John Scalzi is renowned for his witty prose and imaginative worlds. His work spans best-selling novels, engaging essays, and acclaimed contributions to television.



Little-known fact: Before his celebrated fiction career, John Scalzi began writing professionally as a film critic for The Fresno Bee.

#6 Singer-Songwriter Donovan, 80 Renowned for his poetic lyrics and psychedelic folk sound, Donovan Phillips Leitch is a Scottish musician and songwriter who became an emblem of the flower power era. He achieved international fame with hit singles like "Sunshine Superman" and "Mellow Yellow," influencing countless artists.



Donovan taught John Lennon a finger-picking guitar style used on The White Album and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.



Little-known fact: His guitar, which he named "Kelly," after his Irish grandmother, is a cherished instrument custom-made in America.

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#7 Comedian and Television Host Al Murray, 58 Renowned for his iconic "Pub Landlord" persona, British comedian Al Murray consistently sells out arenas across the UK. His distinctive brand of character comedy offers sharp, satirical commentary on modern British life. Murray's work includes winning the Perrier Award in 1999, starring in the sitcom Time Gentlemen Please, and co-hosting the popular history podcast We Have Ways of Making You Talk.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Alastair James Hay Murray was a drummer in the band Evangelista.

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#8 Guitarist and Songwriter Graham Gouldman, 80 Renowned for his melodic craftsmanship, British musician, singer, and songwriter Graham Gouldman rose to prominence as a hitmaker for other artists. He co-founded the acclaimed art rock band 10cc, lending his talents to iconic songs like “I'm Not In Love” and “Dreadlock Holiday.” Gouldman also gained recognition for his influential contributions to the British Invasion sound.



Little-known fact: Graham Gouldman composed the Hollies’ hit “Bus Stop” while riding the 95 bus on his way home from work.

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#9 Politician Dean Heller, 66 An American politician, Dean Heller, has dedicated much of his career to public service in Nevada, serving in various state and federal roles. He is best known for his tenure as a US Senator, representing the state from 2011 to 2019.



Little-known fact: Before his political career, he gained early work experience in his father's auto shop during his middle school years.