Who Is Cindy Hyde-Smith? Cindy Hyde-Smith is an American politician and cattle farmer, known for her pragmatic legislative approach and conservative principles. She has significantly shaped agricultural policy and rural development in Mississippi. Her breakout moment arrived with her appointment as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the US Senate, an unexpected elevation that garnered national attention and cemented her place in state history.

Full Name Cindy Hyde-Smith Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1.3 million Nationality American Education Copiah-Lincoln Community College, University of Southern Mississippi Father Luther Hyde Mother Lorraine Hyde Kids Anna-Michael Smith

Early Life and Education Born in Brookhaven, Mississippi, Cindy Hyde-Smith grew up in Monticello, where her family’s farming background instilled an early appreciation for agriculture. This rural upbringing laid the groundwork for her later public service focused on farming interests. She pursued higher education at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, earning an Associate of Arts, then continued to the University of Southern Mississippi, where she completed a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and political science.

Notable Relationships Cindy Hyde-Smith is married to Michael Smith, a cattle farmer and business partner in a local stockyard auction market in Brookhaven. They share a deep connection to agriculture and community life. The couple shares one daughter, Anna-Michael Smith. Hyde-Smith and her family are active members of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Career Highlights Cindy Hyde-Smith made history as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the US Senate, being appointed in 2018 and subsequently winning a special election. She secured a full six-year term in 2020. Prior to her Senate service, Hyde-Smith was the first woman elected Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, serving from 2012 to 2018. In this role, she championed policies to promote agriculture and reopen foreign markets for US beef exports.