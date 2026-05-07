Happy birthday to MrBeast , J Balvin , and Aidy Bryant ! May 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Youtuber Mrbeast, 28 An American YouTuber, MrBeast, born James Stephen Donaldson, is renowned for his elaborate challenges and massive giveaways that captivate millions. He is best known for being the most subscribed individual creator on the platform. Beyond that, Donaldson also steers a sprawling business empire including MrBeast Burger and Feastables, redefining digital entertainment and philanthropy.



Little-known fact: His initial YouTube videos, uploaded at age 13, included gaming content and estimating other YouTubers' wealth.

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#2 Colombian Singer-Songwriter and Producer J Balvin, 41 A global force in reggaeton music, Colombian singer J Balvin has consistently broken barriers with his infectious rhythms and vibrant style. He shot to international fame with chart-topping albums like Energía and Colores, accumulating multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards and a Guinness World Record for Latin Grammy nominations. Balvin is also a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in music, J Balvin worked various jobs in the US, including as a carpenter and house painter.

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#3 American Actress and Comedian Aidy Bryant, 39 Known for her sharp wit and versatile performances, American actress and comedian Aidy Bryant became a household name during her decade-long run on Saturday Night Live. Bryant anchored numerous popular sketches and offered memorable celebrity impressions.



Beyond the late-night stage, she starred in and co-executive produced the Hulu series Shrill, earning an Emmy nomination for her lead role. Bryant has also hosted the Independent Spirit Awards, showcasing her broad comedic appeal.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough in comedy, Aidy Bryant once worked sweeping hair in a barber shop.

#4 Canadian Actor and Musician Alexander Ludwig, 34 With a commanding screen presence, Canadian actor, singer-songwriter, and model Alexander Ludwig has built a career embodying intense and memorable characters. Ludwig gained widespread recognition as Cato in The Hunger Games and later for his leading role as Björn Ironside in the series Vikings. He has also launched a successful country music career with his album Highway 99.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Alexander Ludwig was a competitive freestyle skier and also enjoys skydiving.

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#5 American Actor and Singer Andrew Barth Feldman, 24 An American actor and singer, Andrew Barth Feldman rose to prominence with his highly acclaimed portrayal of Evan Hansen on Broadway. He later made a significant impact in film, starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the comedy No Hard Feelings. Feldman also runs his own theater company, Zneefrock Productions.



Little-known fact: Andrew Barth Feldman founded his own musical theater company, Zneefrock Productions, in middle school as part of his bar mitzvah project to raise money for autism research.

#6 American Actor, Writer, and Producer Breckin Meyer, 52 American actor, writer, and musician Breckin Meyer, born on May 7, 1974, first gained widespread attention for his breakthrough role in the teen hit Clueless. He is also celebrated for his extensive voice work on the Emmy-nominated series Robot Chicken. Meyer has further showcased his talents in lead film roles and as a drummer for various musical acts.



Little-known fact: Breckin Meyer attended elementary school with Drew Barrymore, and she was reportedly his first kiss.

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#7 American Actress and Singer Traci Lords, 58 Transitioning from a scandalous past to a multifaceted career, American actress and singer Traci Lords has captivated audiences across film, television, and music. Her compelling performances often explore complex characters, showcasing a depth that resonates with critics and fans.



Lords published her New York Times Best Seller autobiography, *Traci Lords: Underneath It All*, and achieved chart success with her dance single “Control.” She continues to engage in diverse creative projects as a writer and director.



Little-known fact: During her early career, Traci Lords posed for *Penthouse* magazine at just fifteen years old using fake identification.

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#8 American R&b/disco Singer and Actress Thelma Houston, 80 With a voice that transcends genres, American singer and actress Thelma Houston built a career spanning over five decades. Houston is best known for her 1977 Grammy-winning single “Don't Leave Me This Way” and her ongoing humanitarian efforts.



Little-known fact: Before her global fame, Thelma Houston was a cast member on The Marty Feldman Comedy Machine, showcasing her versatile performing talents.

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#9 American Drummer Bill Kreutzmann, 80 An American drummer whose rhythmic ingenuity helped define the jam rock genre, Bill Kreutzmann co-founded the Grateful Dead in 1965. He anchored the band's distinctive sound through over 2,300 concerts and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Kreutzmann also formed other groups like 7 Walkers and Dead & Company, continuing his prolific musical journey. His memoir, Deal, offers a look into his decades with the iconic band.



Little-known fact: His sixth-grade music teacher told him he could not keep a beat.

#10 American Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Amy Heckerling, 72 An American writer and director, Amy Heckerling is best known for her iconic contributions to teen comedy, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Clueless. Her sharp observational humor has made her films cultural touchstones for generations. She is also a recipient of the AFI's Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal.



Little-known fact: She originally wanted to be a writer and artist for Mad magazine before deciding to become a film director.

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