Who Is Alexander Ludwig? Alexander Richard Ludwig is a Canadian actor and musician recognized for embodying intense, often rugged, characters across film and television. His commanding screen presence and versatile performances define his career. Ludwig first gained widespread public attention portraying the formidable Cato in The Hunger Games, a role that showcased his physicality and brought him significant industry buzz. He also anchors numerous film and television projects.

Full Name Alexander Richard Ludwig Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education University of Southern California Father Harald Horst Ludwig Mother Sharlene Martin Siblings Nicholas Ludwig, Natalie Ludwig, Sophia Ludwig Kids Leni James Ludwig, Townes Alexander Ludwig

Early Life and Education Family connections to the entertainment industry shaped Alexander Ludwig’s early years in Vancouver, British Columbia. His mother, Sharlene Martin, was a former actress, while his father, Harald Horst Ludwig, held a business role at Lionsgate Entertainment. Despite initial parental reservations about child acting, Ludwig pursued his passion, balancing school with early roles. He later attended the University of Southern California, studying theater.

Notable Relationships Alexander Ludwig married his fiancée Lauren Dear in a private ceremony in December 2020. The couple had publicly confirmed their relationship in July earlier that year. They have since welcomed two children: a daughter, Leni James Ludwig, born in April 2023, and a son, Townes Alexander Ludwig, born in June 2024.

Career Highlights Alexander Ludwig anchored the acclaimed historical drama series Vikings, where his portrayal of Björn Ironside became a fan favorite. His extensive work consistently earns critical praise. He further expanded his creative ventures by launching a country music career, releasing his debut album Highway 99 via BBR Music Group. Ludwig also engages in philanthropic work. Ludwig’s filmography includes major roles in blockbusters such as The Hunger Games, for which he received awards, and Lone Survivor.