Happy birthday to George Clooney , Bob Seger , and Meek Mill ! May 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Director George Clooney, 65 Known for his captivating charisma and sharp wit, American actor and filmmaker George Timothy Clooney rose to prominence in Hollywood. He anchored the hit medical drama ER and later achieved Oscar success for Syriana, additionally co-producing the Best Picture winner Argo. Beyond the screen, he co-founded the successful Casamigos Tequila brand.



Little-known fact: Before acting, George Clooney tried out for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, but did not make the cut.

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#2 Singer-Songwriter Bob Seger, 81 An American singer-songwriter, Bob Seger is celebrated for his powerful, raspy voice and iconic heartland rock anthems. He rose to fame with his album Night Moves and sold over 75 million records worldwide, earning a place in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.



Seger's career spans six decades, cementing his status as a defining voice of the American working class.



Little-known fact: After releasing an album that initially struggled, Bob Seger briefly took a hiatus from music to coach high school football in Michigan.

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#3 Rapper Meek Mill, 39 Fueled by raw lyrical energy, American rapper Meek Mill rose from Philadelphia's streets to achieve multi-platinum success and global recognition. His chart-topping albums and impactful singles showcase a compelling blend of personal narrative and street anthems. Beyond music, Mill is a notable advocate for criminal justice reform.



Little-known fact: Meek Mill announced his plans to enroll in college in both 2016 and 2022.

#4 Television Host Tom Bergeron, 71 An American television personality and game show host, Tom Bergeron crafted a career marked by charm and improvisational skill. He gained national prominence with hosting gigs on Hollywood Squares and America's Funniest Home Videos.



Beyond those, he served for years as the beloved host of Dancing with the Stars, collecting an Emmy for his work.



Little-known fact: At 17 years old, Tom Bergeron interviewed Larry Fine and Moe Howard of The Three Stooges after contacting the nursing home where Fine was living.

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#5 Actress and Singer Naomi Scott, 33 Known for her captivating stage presence, British actress and singer Naomi Scott broke into the public eye with her role in Disney's Lemonade Mouth. She later starred as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and as one of the lead Angels in Charlie's Angels. Scott also actively supports Christian charity organizations.



Little-known fact: Naomi Scott holds a black belt in karate, a skill she credits with helping her in action-oriented roles.

#6 Actress Gabourey Sidibe, 43 With a commanding screen presence and unapologetic authenticity, American actress Gabourey Sidibe captivated audiences globally with her fearless approach to storytelling. Her Academy Award-nominated role in Precious launched her career, while subsequent work on Empire and American Horror Story showcased her remarkable versatility. Beyond acting, she is also a published author and director.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Gabourey Sidibe worked as a receptionist for The Fresh Air Fund.

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#7 Politician Tony Blair, 73 A transformative British politician, Tony Blair led the Labour Party to three consecutive general election victories. He served as Prime Minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007, making him the longest-serving Labour leader. Beyond governance, he founded the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, focusing on global policy and addressing contemporary challenges.



Little-known fact: Before his political career, Tony Blair was the lead singer and guitarist in a rock band called Ugly Rumours while at Oxford University.

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#8 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Chris Shiflett, 55 An American musician and songwriter, Christopher Aubrey Shiflett is widely known as the lead guitarist for the Foo Fighters. He joined the band in 1999, subsequently contributing to multiple Grammy-winning albums and extensive global tours.

In 2021, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Foo Fighters, further solidifying his influence in modern rock music.



Little-known fact: Chris Shiflett was a promising young soccer player in his youth before committing fully to a career in music.

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#9 Actress Adrienne Warren, 39 Grit and an unwavering stage presence have made American actress and singer Adrienne Warren a Tony Award-winning talent. She is best known for her electrifying performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and her roles in Women of the Movement and The Woman King.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting, Adrienne Warren once harbored dreams of becoming a professional WNBA basketball player.

#10 Actress Sadie Sandler, 20 American actress Sadie Madison Sandler, born on May 6, 2006, has quickly become a familiar face in Hollywood, often appearing in her father Adam Sandler's productions. Known for her role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and voice work in the Hotel Transylvania series, she is also a student at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing higher education, Sadie Sandler made her uncredited film debut at just two years old in You Don't Mess with the Zohan.

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