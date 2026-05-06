Who Is Chris Shiflett? Christopher Aubrey Shiflett is an American musician and songwriter, widely recognized as the lead guitarist for the globally successful rock band Foo Fighters. His distinctive style blends punk rock energy with classic rock sensibilities, a sound he has cultivated across decades. He joined the Foo Fighters in 1999 following the release of their third album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, a move that solidified his place in mainstream rock. This pivotal moment allowed Shiflett to contribute his guitar work to numerous platinum-selling albums and extensive world tours.

Full Name Christopher Aubrey Shiflett Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Cara Shiflett Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Education Santa Barbara City College, Cal State Northridge Siblings Mike Shiflett, Scott Shiflett Kids Three sons

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, Chris Shiflett discovered an early passion for music, beginning guitar lessons at age eleven. His older brothers, Mike and Scott, also musicians, helped shape his musical influences from a young age. Shiflett attended Santa Barbara City College and later Cal State Northridge, though he ultimately chose to leave formal education to pursue his burgeoning music career full-time, rooted in the local punk rock scene.

Notable Relationships Chris Shiflett is married to Cara Shiflett, a relationship that has spanned many years and remains a stable presence in his life. The couple shares three sons and maintains a family home, with Shiflett often noting how his children keep him grounded despite his rock star career.

Career Highlights Chris Shiflett’s extensive career in rock music began with his tenure in punk rock bands like No Use for a Name and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. His most prominent role started in 1999 when he became the lead guitarist for the Foo Fighters, contributing to multiple Grammy-winning albums and worldwide tours. Beyond his work with Foo Fighters, Shiflett has explored diverse genres through solo projects, including country-rock albums like West Coast Town and Lost at Sea. He also hosts the popular podcast “Walking the Floor with Chris Shiflett,” showcasing his range as an artist. In 2021, Shiflett was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Foo Fighters, cementing his legacy as a significant figure in modern rock.