Happy birthday to Christina Hendricks , Rachel Zegler , and Pom Klementieff ! May 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress and Model Christina Hendricks, 51 An American actress and former model, Christina Hendricks is widely celebrated for her captivating screen presence and the depth she brings to her roles. She is best known for portraying Joan Holloway in the acclaimed AMC drama series Mad Men. Hendricks has also made notable appearances in films such as Drive and Toy Story 4, showcasing her versatility across genres.



Little-known fact: A natural blonde, Christina Hendricks began coloring her hair red at the age of ten, inspired by the book Anne of Green Gables.

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#2 American Actress and Singer Rachel Zegler, 25 Rising to international fame with her compelling vocals, American actress and singer Rachel Zegler gained wide recognition for her debut in West Side Story. Her powerful performance secured a Golden Globe Award, and she continues to tackle diverse roles in major film franchises and on stage.



Little-known fact: She was named after the character Rachel Green from the TV series Friends.

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#3 French Actress Pom Klementieff, 40 Renowned for her dynamic screen presence, French actress and model Pom Klementieff has captivated global audiences with versatile roles. She is widely recognized for playing Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and the enigmatic assassin Paris in the Mission: Impossible series. Off-screen, Klementieff is a dedicated martial artist and avid skydiver.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Pom Klementieff briefly attended law school to please her aunt after the death of her uncle.

#4 American Country Music Singer-Songwriter Eric Church, 49 Renowned for his distinctive blend of outlaw country and Southern rock, American singer-songwriter Eric Church captivates audiences with his honest lyrics. His 2011 album Chief debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and earned multiple Album of the Year awards. Church is also a dedicated philanthropist, establishing the Chief Cares Fund.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Eric Church worked selling knives late at night and collected golf balls from deep, slimy water at a driving range.

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#5 American Rapper Desiigner, 29 Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Desiigner emerged as an American rapper and singer, capturing global attention with his dynamic trap sound. He is celebrated for his chart-topping single "Panda" and his distinctive vocal style.

Beyond his musical achievements, Desiigner has expanded into independent music releases and entrepreneurial ventures, showcasing a versatile artistry.



Little-known fact: Desiigner began his music career at age 14 after being shot, a life-altering event that solidified his focus on music.

#6 American Television Journalist and Host Willie Geist, 51 With his engaging and affable style, American television personality and journalist Willie Geist has become a beloved fixture in morning news. He co-anchors MSNBC’s Morning Joe and hosts Sunday Today with Willie Geist, while also authoring New York Times bestselling books.

Geist often covers major events and conducts insightful celebrity interviews.



Little-known fact: He doesn't drink coffee, an unusual habit for a long-time morning television host.

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#7 American Actor Harvey Guillén, 36 American actor Harvey Guillén rose to prominence through his critically acclaimed role as Guillermo de la Cruz in the series What We Do in the Shadows. He is also recognized for his extensive voice work, including the beloved character Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and his advocacy for diverse representation.



Little-known fact: Harvey Guillén once collected aluminum cans and bottles to pay for his initial improv acting classes.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Christopher Cross, 75 An American singer and songwriter, Christopher Cross rose to prominence with his groundbreaking debut album in 1979. Cross is celebrated for his smooth vocal delivery and guitar prowess across numerous soft rock hits. He garnered five Grammy Awards for his inaugural effort, a record-setting achievement at the time.



Little-known fact: His iconic song "Sailing" was inspired by teenage sailing trips, a hobby that helped him escape his problems.

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#9 American Actor Noah Munck, 30 An American actor and musician, Noah Munck gained widespread recognition for his role as Gibby Gibson on Nickelodeon’s iCarly. Munck later appeared as "Naked" Rob Smith on The Goldbergs and produces experimental hip-hop music under various aliases.



Little-known fact: Few fans know Noah Munck is the great-grandson of character actor Bartlett Robinson, who appeared in Leave it to Beaver.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Ella Langley, 27 Rising American country singer-songwriter Ella Langley, born on May 3, 1999, has captivated audiences with her authentic sound and powerful storytelling. She is best known for her chart-topping single "Choosin' Texas" and her Platinum-certified duet "You Look Like You Love Me." Langley's talent has earned her multiple awards, including ACM New Female Artist of the Year.



Little-known fact: As a child growing up on her family's farm in Hope Hull, Ella Langley often sang to a unique audience of around 200 cows in her barn, treating them like a Grand Ole Opry stage.

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