Who Is Rachel Zegler? Rachel Anne Zegler is an American actress and singer known for her powerful vocal range and compelling screen presence. She brings a fresh, dynamic energy to her roles, quickly establishing herself in Hollywood. Her breakout moment arrived with the lead role of María in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, chosen from over 30,000 applicants. This acclaimed performance garnered widespread critical praise and a Golden Globe Award.

Full Name Rachel Anne Zegler Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Colombian American and Polish Education Immaculate Conception High School Father Craig Zegler Mother Gina Zegler Siblings Jacqueline Zegler

Early Life and Education Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, Rachel Zegler grew up in a multicultural household, exposed to both Colombian traditions through her mother, Gina, and her father, Craig, of Polish descent. She developed a love for theater at a young age. Zegler attended Immaculate Conception High School, starring in numerous musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Shrek the Musical. Her powerful vocal performances often earned her nominations and foreshadowed her future career.

Notable Relationships Rachel Zegler was publicly linked to actor Josh Andrés Rivera, her co-star from West Side Story, with their relationship lasting until late 2024. They met during the film’s production, sparking an on-set romance. More recently, she was reported to be dating Nathan Louis Fernand from April 2025 to December 2025. She has no children.

Career Highlights Rachel Zegler burst onto the scene with her acclaimed performance as María in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. This debut showcased her remarkable vocal and acting talent. She further solidified her rising star status with a lead role as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Zegler also made her Broadway and West End debuts in 2024 and 2025, respectively.