Happy birthday to Dwayne Johnson , Kumail Nanjiani , and Ellie Kemper ! May 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor Dwayne Johnson, 54 An American-Canadian actor and professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson rose to global fame as "The Rock" in WWE before becoming one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. His filmography includes blockbuster hits like the Fast & Furious franchise and the animated movie Moana. Johnson also co-founded Seven Bucks Productions, extending his influence behind the camera.



Little-known fact: Before his wrestling and acting career, Dwayne Johnson initially aspired to become a CIA agent and studied criminology.

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#2 Pakistani-American Actor and Comedian Kumail Nanjiani, 48 An accomplished Pakistani American actor and comedian, Kumail Nanjiani rose to prominence with his stand-up comedy and memorable television roles. He is best known for co-writing and starring in the Academy Award-nominated film The Big Sick. His diverse career also includes roles in HBO's Silicon Valley and Marvel's Eternals.



Little-known fact: Nanjiani double-majored in computer science and philosophy during his time at Grinnell College.

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#3 American Actress and Comedian Ellie Kemper, 46 American actress and comedian Ellie Kemper captivated audiences as the cheerful Erin Hannon in The Office. She later garnered critical acclaim for her starring role in the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, for which she received Emmy nominations.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on her acting career, Ellie Kemper played on Princeton's field hockey team during her freshman year.

#4 American Actress and Singer Christine Baranski, 74 Renowned for her sharp wit and commanding stage presence, Christine Baranski is an American actress with a distinguished career across theater, film, and television. Christine Baranski's celebrated roles include Maryann Thorpe on Cybill, Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, and Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the Mamma Mia! films, showcasing her versatility. She has also won two Tony Awards for her Broadway performances.



Little-known fact: Despite her extensive television career, Christine Baranski and her late husband Matthew Cowles chose to raise their two daughters without a television in their home.

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#5 Italian Fashion Designer Donatella Versace, 71 An Italian fashion designer and businesswoman, Donatella Versace is celebrated for her bold vision and artistic leadership. She transformed the Versace brand after her brother Gianni's death, infusing it with rock-and-roll energy. Her creative direction has shaped global fashion trends for decades.



Little-known fact: At age 11, Donatella Versace dyed her hair platinum blonde at her brother Gianni's urging, inspired by an Italian singer.

#6 American Journalist and Author Mika Brzezinski, 59 American television host Mika Brzezinski rose to prominence as a correspondent for CBS News, notably reporting from Ground Zero after the September 11 attacks. She later became the influential co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, known for her incisive political commentary. Brzezinski is also a bestselling author and advocate for women's empowerment through her "Know Your Value" platform.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, she developed a passion for horseback riding, diligently caring for horses and cleaning stalls before school, a pursuit her family had no prior background in.

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#7 English Singer-Songwriter and Actress Lily Allen, 41 Renowned for her candid lyrics and genre-blending sound, Lily Allen emerged from London as a distinctive English singer-songwriter and actress. She first captivated audiences with her 2006 debut album, Alright, Still, and its number one single “Smile.” Allen's career also includes a Brit Award and a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her West End acting.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Lily Allen once studied horticulture with aspirations of becoming a florist.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter Lou Gramm, 76 With a voice that helped define arena rock, American singer and songwriter Lou Gramm brought immense power to the iconic band Foreigner. His captivating performances and signature vocal range were central to their global success. Gramm achieved chart-topping hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and later pursued a solo career, contributing to his enduring legacy in music. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: Before Foreigner, Lou Gramm's band Black Sheep was an opening act for KISS.

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#9 American Actor Robert Buckley, 45 An American actor recognized for his charismatic television roles, Robert Buckley established himself in prime time. He is best known for his long-running parts on One Tree Hill and iZombie, charming audiences with his consistent performances.



Prior to acting, he appeared as a contestant on the game show The Price Is Right.



Little-known fact: Robert Buckley once appeared as a contestant on the game show The Price Is Right while attending college.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Lucy Dacus, 31 Renowned for her confessional lyrics, American singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus gained widespread recognition with her debut album No Burden. She is celebrated for her profound storytelling across subsequent solo albums and as a Grammy-winning member of the supergroup Boygenius.



Little-known fact: She taught herself to play guitar and initially pursued a film degree before committing to music full-time.

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