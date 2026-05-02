Who Is Mika Brzezinski? Mika Emilie Leonia Brzezinski Scarborough is an American television host and author, known for her candid commentary and commitment to empowering women. Her influential presence on morning news has shaped political discourse. She gained significant public attention as a principal “Ground Zero” reporter during the September 11 attacks for CBS News. This role preceded her joining MSNBC, where she later became a prominent co-host of Morning Joe.

Full Name Mika Emilie Leonia Brzezinski Scarborough Gender Female Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish American, Czech American Education The Madeira School, Georgetown University, Williams College Father Zbigniew Brzezinski Mother Emilie Anna Benešová Siblings Mark Brzezinski, Ian Brzezinski Kids Emilie Hoffer, Carlie Hoffer

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Mika Brzezinski Scarborough grew up with her diplomat father, Zbigniew Brzezinski, and sculptor mother, Emilie Anna Benešová, also spending time in McLean, Virginia. Her parents fostered a self-sufficient upbringing, even building a chicken coop and stable on their property. She attended The Madeira School and Georgetown University before graduating from Williams College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, an education that provided a strong foundation for her journalism career.

Notable Relationships Mika Brzezinski Scarborough married her Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough in November 2018 in a private Washington, D.C. ceremony. Their relationship developed after years of working closely together on air. She was previously married to TV news reporter James Hoffer from 1993 until their divorce in 2016, with whom she shares two daughters, Emilie Hoffer and Carlie Hoffer.

Career Highlights Mika Brzezinski Scarborough rose to prominence as co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, a role she began in 2007, making it a highly rated program in its time slot. Her work includes hosting prominent political figures and cultural icons, engaging in discussions that often drive the daily political conversation. Beyond television, Brzezinski is a New York Times bestselling author, writing books like All Things at Once, Knowing Your Value, and Obsessed. She also founded the “Know Your Value” movement, a nationwide effort aimed at empowering women to recognize and claim their personal and professional worth.