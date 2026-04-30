Happy birthday to Travis Scott , Ana de Armas , and Gal Gadot ! April 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper and Producer Travis Scott, 35 Known for his electrifying performances, American rapper and producer Travis Scott has redefined hip-hop with his signature psychedelic sound. His records consistently push creative boundaries and generate massive fan engagement. He founded Cactus Jack Records and created chart-topping albums like Astroworld and Utopia, selling millions of certified records.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Travis Scott briefly enrolled in college and also participated in musical theater during high school.

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#2 Cuban Actress Ana De Armas, 38 Striking presence and versatile performances mark Cuban and Spanish actress Ana de Armas, who rose to global fame. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for Knives Out and an Academy Award nomination for her transformative role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.



Little-known fact: De Armas did not speak English when she moved to Los Angeles in 2014, learning her lines phonetically for early Hollywood roles.

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#3 Israeli Actress and Model Gal Gadot, 41 Renowned for her powerful presence, Israeli actress and producer Gal Gadot has captivated global audiences with her dynamic performances. She is best known for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe and for her roles in the Fast & Furious film series. Off-screen, she is a dedicated advocate for gender equality.



Little-known fact: Gal Gadot deliberately tried to lose the Miss Universe pageant in 2004 because she did not want the responsibility that came with winning.

#4 American Actress Kirsten Dunst, 44 An American actress known for a captivating screen presence, Kirsten Dunst built a career from child stardom to acclaimed adult roles. She delivered a Golden Globe-nominated performance in "Interview with the Vampire" and later became a household name in the Spider-Man trilogy. Dunst continues to earn critical praise for her work in diverse films and television series.



Little-known fact: Kirsten Dunst acquired German citizenship in 2011 due to her father's German heritage.

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#5 British-Indian Actor Kunal Nayyar, 45 Renowned for his comedic timing, British Indian actor and philanthropist Kunal Nayyar gained worldwide recognition playing Dr. Rajesh Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory. He also showcased his talent in films like Trolls and dramatic roles in series such as Criminal: UK.



Little-known fact: Kunal Nayyar played badminton for his school team while growing up in New Delhi.

#6 American Actor Johnny Galecki, 51 An American actor known for nuanced comedic performances, Johnny Galecki has earned widespread acclaim across his decades-long career. He is best known for his roles as David Healy on Roseanne and as Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, achieving significant success on both highly popular sitcoms. Galecki has also explored producing and maintains a passion for music, occasionally appearing as a guest musician.



Little-known fact: Galecki dropped out of school after the eighth grade, having attended high school for only one day to pursue acting.

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#7 New Zealand Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Jane Campion, 72 Renowned for her groundbreaking storytelling, New Zealander director and screenwriter Jane Campion is celebrated for her powerful explorations of female experience. Campion became the first woman to win the Palme d'Or for The Piano and earned a Best Director Oscar for The Power of the Dog. Her distinctive visual style often portrays outsiders in society.



Little-known fact: Her first short film, Peel, won the Short Film Palme d'Or at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival.

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#8 Canadian Singer-Songwriter Mac Demarco, 36 Known for his distinctive "jizz jazz" style, Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco has cultivated a reputation for laid-back indie rock with a playful persona. His career surged with albums like *Salad Days* and *This Old Dog*, blending introspective lyrics with unique lo-fi sounds. He also founded Mac's Record Label.



Little-known fact: Before his music career gained traction, Mac DeMarco participated in medical experiments for money to support himself.

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#9 American Actress and Singer Dianna Agron, 40 An American actress and singer, Dianna Agron captured audiences as Quinn Fabray on the Fox series Glee. She is also recognized for her roles in films like I Am Number Four and The Family. Beyond acting, Agron showcases her talents in directing and captivating cabaret performances.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough in television, Dianna Agron was reportedly bullied for her Jewish faith while growing up in Texas.