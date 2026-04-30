Who Is Mac DeMarco? McBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for his distinctive blend of laid-back indie rock and lo-fi aesthetics. His relaxed musical style often features jangly guitars and introspective lyrics. DeMarco has garnered a dedicated fanbase with his eccentric and carefree public persona. He first gained widespread recognition with his 2012 debut album, *2*, which showcased his unique sound and offbeat humor. The album’s critical success cemented his place in the indie music scene. His casual demeanor and signature gap-toothed smile became recognizable traits.

Full Name McBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco Gender Male Relationship Status In A Relationship Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Italian, English, Scottish, Irish Education McKernan School, Strathcona High School, MacEwan University Father Vernor Winfield McBriare Smith III Mother Agnes DeMarco Siblings Hank DeMarco

Early Life and Education Mac DeMarco was born Vernor Winfield McBriare Smith IV in Duncan, British Columbia, before his mother, Agnes DeMarco, changed his name when he was four years old. He grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, where he developed an early love for music, learning guitar from his grandmother. During his high school years at Strathcona High School, he played in various bands, exploring genres from indie rock to alternative R&B. He briefly studied jazz guitar at MacEwan University, further honing his musical skills before moving to Vancouver to pursue music professionally.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has marked McBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco’s adult life with Kiera McNally, his partner since 2009. Their enduring connection has been a consistent aspect of his public and personal narrative. DeMarco has no children. His relationship with McNally, whom he met as a teenager in Edmonton, Alberta, remains private but publicly acknowledged.

Career Highlights McBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco’s *Salad Days* album, released in 2014, received critical acclaim and charted on the Billboard 200, establishing his signature “jizz jazz” sound. This album cemented his status as a prominent figure in indie rock. He later established his own record label, Mac’s Record Label, in 2018, signing other artists like Tex Crick and Vicky Farewell. More recently, his 2019 song “Heart to Heart” achieved viral success on TikTok, becoming his first track to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.