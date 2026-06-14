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We've come too far to not go any further. That's the message many feminists are screaming as they take to the internet to call out patriarchy, misogyny, sexism, male privilege and general pathetic behavior. And often, they aren't writing long, detailed scholarly posts.

There are a bunch of social media accounts dedicated to slamming all that's wrong with society today. One of them goes by the name "This is feminist, bro" and the content is bound to get certain people hot under the collar. The page has almost 100,000 followers. It's a wall of punchy posts and hard-hitting memes poking holes in the belief that women are "less-than."

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while that other crowd mutters, "not all men!" Feel free to share it with your feminist, and non-feminist friends alike. Don't forget to upvote your favorites...

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#1

Feminist post highlighting sexist double standards about generalizing men versus women

thisisfeministbro Report

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    #2

    Feminist post criticizing double standards in cheating behavior between men and women

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    #3

    Feminist post on colors not having gender and society's gender stereotypes

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    #4

    Feminist post on men judging women's attractiveness and women judging men as threats

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    #5

    Feminist post about deflecting unwanted male attention and walking away quickly

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    #6

    Feminist post debunking negative stereotypes about women being projected by men

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    #7

    Feminist post on gender bias viewing men with families as assets versus women as liabilities

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    #8

    Feminist post calling men to stop arguing about women's sexism experiences

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    #9

    Tweet about pregnant women under stress more likely to carry female fetuses to term.

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    #10

    Feminist quote on historical oppression of women's opinions and mental health.

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    #11

    Tweet criticizing body-shaming language in women's swimwear shopping descriptions.

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    #12

    Feminist post about men sniffing their underwear and judging women's pubic hair hygiene.

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    #13

    Feminist tweet about wearing yoga pants and moms policing daughters' clothing around dads.

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    #14

    Feminist tweet by Elizabeth Warren on miscarriage care and medical access issues.

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    #15

    Feminist post about aunt with cancer and husband's complaint triggering sexist attitudes

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    #16

    Feminist post about men's guilt over emotionally and physically abusing women

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    #17

    Feminist post discussing societal disgust towards menstrual blood versus violence-related blood

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    #18

    Feminist post on female embryos having fewer rights than eggs

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    #19

    Feminist post on South Korea's plummeting birth rate and women's collective power to influence change

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    #20

    Feminist post on normalizing a*****t and victim blaming in nightclub incidents.

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    #21

    Feminist post analyzing insults and dominance linked to sexism against women

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    #22

    Feminist post contrasting female privilege and female oppression on refusal scenarios

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    #23

    Feminist post highlighting unequal support standards for men and women in marriage.

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    #24

    Feminist post encouraging women to prioritize education and independence over marriage.

    thisisfeministbro , c_szydlowski Report

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    #25

    Feminist tweet about a Tinder date ending over a Gillette ad debate on patriarchy.

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    #26

    Feminist tweet about disliking female characters created by men who dislike women

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    #27

    Feminist reflection on womanhood as a prolonged dying and societal rejection

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    #28

    Feminist post discussing gender war and women's historical unpaid labor

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    #29

    Feminist tweet on severe period pain and lack of menstrual education

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    #30

    Feminist tweet contrasting women's oppression with men's complaints about feminism

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    #31

    Feminist tweet on stand-up comedy about absence of crazy ex-boyfriend stories

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    #32

    Feminist message about daughters dressing comfortably without disrespect

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    #33

    Post on beauty standards pressuring girls to change their natural looks

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    #34

    Feminist tweet about firing men for harassment and female workforce outcome

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    #35

    Feminist quote about harm of dissociating female gender to be seen as interesting

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    #36

    Feminist tweet on biological reasons why male breasts differ from female breasts

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    #37

    Feminist post highlighting gender bias in medical testing and tampon research with real blood

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    #38

    Feminist post challenging men to cook for festival traditions to test their survival

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    #39

    Tweet on misogyny being ingrained in everything by feminist fan account

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    #40

    Feminist post states there is no such thing as underage or teenage women, only children.

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    #41

    Post contrasts parental expectations for daughters and sons in feminist context.

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    #42

    Feminist quote rejecting compliments that insult other women and promote competition

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    #43

    Feminist tweet comparing boys complaining about bra straps to men showing boxers

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    #44

    Feminist quote challenging ideas of purity after physical contact with women

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    #45

    Feminist tweet about women's rights to wear what they want and consent

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    #46

    Feminist post about outdated advice on being a good wife and personal boundaries

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    #47

    Feminist post highlighting societal shame about sleeping with men

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    #48

    Feminist story of mom helping stranded motorist who ignored her advice

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    #49

    Tweet highlighting men reacting to their reputation being ruind

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    #50

    Feminist comment on gender bias in women's health studies relying on outdated male-based research

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    #51

    Feminist quote on sexualization of women and societal double standards

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    #52

    Feminist tweet about AI misuse generating non-consensual s****l images of women

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    #53

    Feminist post stressing importance of consent and pleasure in intimate moments

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    #54

    Feminist message explains cultural definitions of prostitute relate to women's liberation.

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    #55

    Tweet explaining men wanting to hurt women, feminist commentary on relationships

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    #56

    Feminist post compares men calling themselves alpha males to unstable software alpha versions.

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    #57

    Tweet shares divorce lawyer theory on men and women initiating divorces.

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    #58

    Tweet condemning excuses for men inappropriately touching women, feminist message

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    #59

    Feminist post discussing men committing most mass shootings and violent crimes versus emotional gender stereotype

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    #60

    Feminist post on childless women contributing to society and Jane Austen's ghost response

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    #61

    Feminist post criticizing rating of Olympic gold winner's looks over achievement

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    #62

    Feminist quote on men's hygiene and public provision of toilet paper

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    #63

    Feminist tweet about men shouting vulgar things to intimidate women

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    #64

    Feminist post highlighting caution women have around men in various social situations

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    #65

    Feminist post about rejecting a drink and waiting for boyfriend with concern for safety

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    #66

    Feminist message on proper reaction when a minor is hit on

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    #67

    Tweet on hormones, emotions, and gratitude in feminist context

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    #68

    Feminist tweet about respecting women and trust among men

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    #69

    Feminist post on unwanted pregnancies caused by men and birth control burden on women

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    #70

    Feminist statement rejecting misogynistic terms for women who gave birth

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    #71

    Feminist message on empathizing with women based on humanity not proximity

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    #72

    Feminist post imagines world if women had to orgasm to get pregnant by men

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    #73

    Post expressing frustration about adults' reactions to girls starting their period in feminism context

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    #74

    Tweet about women's social training on comfort versus men's comfort as default in feminist posts

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    #75

    Feminist post on body positivity and rejecting male validation

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    #76

    Twitter post discussing men's contradictory feelings about females and parties in feminist posts

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    #77

    Tweet about historical men's hatred toward women and current problem with women hating men

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    #78

    Social media post questioning if hugging women is appropriate in wake of Weinstein in feminist posts

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    #79

    Feminist tweets on keeping partners who make you laugh or give pleasure

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    #80

    Feminist tweet on gender roles and money struggles causing conflict in relationships

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    #81

    Feminist post contrasting unrealistic body image ideals for men and expectations for women

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    #82

    Feminist post about a woman terminating pregnancy due to partner ignoring her, highlighting feminist perspectives

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    #83

    Feminist tweet about man asking to compliment his pregnant wife at gym

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    #84

    Feminist tweet about responding to unwanted comments and smiling

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    #85

    Twitter post about men and women wanting power with feminist perspective

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