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We've come too far to not go any further. That's the message many feminists are screaming as they take to the internet to call out patriarchy, misogyny, sexism, male privilege and general pathetic behavior. And often, they aren't writing long, detailed scholarly posts.

There are a bunch of social media accounts dedicated to slamming all that's wrong with society today. One of them goes by the name "This is feminist, bro" and the content is bound to get certain people hot under the collar. The page has almost 100,000 followers. It's a wall of punchy posts and hard-hitting memes poking holes in the belief that women are "less-than."

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while that other crowd mutters, "not all men!" Feel free to share it with your feminist, and non-feminist friends alike. Don't forget to upvote your favorites...