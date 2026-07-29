Original Actress Breaks Silence On Heartbreaking Snub From Highly Anticipated Sequel To ’90s Cult Classic

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Evan Rachel Wood has finally addressed her absence from the sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy Practical Magic.

The actress began her career in the 1990s, and one of Wood’s earliest roles was Kylie Owens in the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman-led film. While the film was a commercial failure, it has garnered a cult following over the years.

Highlights Evan Rachel Wood explains why she wasn't asked back for Practical Magic 2.

Wood shares her reaction after learning her original role had been recast.

New Practical Magic 2 stars open up about joining the beloved franchise.

While Bullock and Kidman are returning, Wood, who played Bullock’s on-screen daughter, says she was never asked to reprise the role.

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Evan Rachel Wood reacts to being left out of Practical Magic sequel

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reports emerged in June 2024 that a sequel was in development, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. The same month, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s return was confirmed.

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In May 2025, Joey King entered talks to play the adult Kylie Owens, a character originally portrayed by Wood. The following month, Wood revealed on Instagram that she had not been asked to return and that the role had been recast.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wood reflected on not being invited back.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

“It is sad because we bonded with that cast so much as children, and so, to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes is something that can’t be faked,” she explained.

The 38-year-old said she has fond memories of being a part of the original and shared well wishes for the new cast, especially her replacement.

Evan Rachel Wood speculates why her role was recast for Practical Magic 2

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/Getty Images

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In the same conversation, Wood suggested that her role was recast because the sequel wasn’t following the source material.

The 1998 film was based on Alice Hoffman’s book of the same name. Hoffman later published the follow-up novel The Book of Magic in 2021, which was widely expected to serve as the basis for the sequel.

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

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However, Wood revealed that “it seems like they’re not following the book.” She explained that the creative team’s approach to the story differed from the source material. As a result, “it didn’t make sense” to bring her back.

Following the Westworld star’s comments, fans quickly began speculating about why she wasn’t asked to return despite her character being in the sequel.

hollywood shunned her, it’s simple — Nel Darmo, Lady of Spice and Thyme 🧝🏻‍♀️🗡🐺✨⏳🌌 (@nel_darmo) July 28, 2026

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“My take is Evan Rachel Wood is almost 40. I don’t think Bullock or Kidman wanna play a mother on screen to a 40-year-old (it’s admitting that they are both actually 60). The recast daughters are both in their 20s. It’s ageism,” one X user claimed.

She would’ve been perfect revisit, she’s still stunning. It feels like they have an agenda with this — Angel ⋆ ☁︎ ⋆☽⋆ (@uncannyscience) July 28, 2026

Others speculated that Wood had effectively been blacklisted by Hollywood after accusing former fiancé Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, of as*aulting her.

A second user wrote, “It’s 100% cause she’s been getting blacklisted unfortunately.”

New Practical Magic stars discussed their off-screen bond with Sandra Bullock

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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For the sequel, Kissing Booth actress Joey King, 26, was cast as Kylie Owens, the daughter of Bullock’s Sally Owens. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, 29, was roped in to play Antonia Owens, Kylie’s younger sister.

There’s no reason for the sequel. It’s such a cult classic, it should be left alone — Gengar (@qenqarx) July 28, 2026

In an interview with People earlier this week, the two actresses talked about joining the franchise and appearing alongside icons like Bullock and Kidman. The duo admitted they felt the pressure of becoming part of such a beloved franchise.

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“As fans of the original film myself, ourselves, I feel like when you love something as much as we already love Practical Magic, there’s just massive responsibility of joining the team and wanting to do it justice,” King said.

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Despite initially feeling the pressure, a text from Bullock, 62, helped them overcome the early jitters.

Williams noted, “It is just amazing. She’s so lovely. The nicest woman in Hollywood.”

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“They are the best duo ever,” King added.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.