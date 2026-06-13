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“It's like rain on your weddin' day, it's a free ride when you've already paid…”

Aside from being an amazing choice for karaoke, Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit “Ironic” has long been the subject of debate. Does she realize that those situations aren’t actually ironic? Or did she write it that way on purpose?

As it seems, lots of people have a hard time pinpointing what exactly irony is. But one place that truly understands is the Feic subreddit. The name comes from the symbol for iron (Fe) with “ic” tacked onto the end to form "ironic." And the group is chock-full of beautiful examples of incongruity, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorites below.