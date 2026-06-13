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“It's like rain on your weddin' day, it's a free ride when you've already paid…”

Aside from being an amazing choice for karaoke, Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit “Ironic” has long been the subject of debate. Does she realize that those situations aren’t actually ironic? Or did she write it that way on purpose?

As it seems, lots of people have a hard time pinpointing what exactly irony is. But one place that truly understands is the Feic subreddit. The name comes from the symbol for iron (Fe) with “ic” tacked onto the end to form "ironic." And the group is chock-full of beautiful examples of incongruity, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorites below.

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#1

Police water blast at pride parade in Turkey creates accidental rainbow effect

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And dancing while being wet is something we really hate! Next, time, add some foam. We hate that even more. 🙄😉 Thanks, guys! 😘🌈

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    #2

    Wall sign says dance like no one is watching under visible surveillance camera

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    #3

    Irony example showing comments disabled on video titled Importance of Free Speech

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    Because there’s long been confusion about what exactly is considered ironic and what isn’t, we’re going back to the basics. We certainly don’t mean to insult your intelligence, pandas; we just want to make sure we’re all on the same page. According to UK Publishing House, “irony is a literary and rhetorical device built on contrast.”

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    So if there is a gap between expectation and reality, that situation might be ironic. Something must be incongruous or a bit “off” for a situation to be ironic. There’s typically an element of surprise or something that catches you off guard. It might make you say, “Wait a second…” Irony is often funny or amusing, but it’s not just a coincidence or bad luck. There must be a specific contrast present for something to be ironic.

    #4

    Spray bottle labeled No Chew Deterrent chewed extensively by dog

    anonomnomnomn Report

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    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More like a diversion.

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    #5

    Reddit post about originality ironically removed as unoriginal

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    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else read The Feeling of Power by Asimov?

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    #6

    Article about the fear of being watched by a duck, anatidaphobia phobia

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    There are several different types of irony that you might use or observe: verbal irony, situational irony, and dramatic irony. Verbal irony can sometimes be similar to sarcasm, such as saying “What lovely weather!” during a thunderstorm. 

    Situational irony, on the other hand, occurs when the exact opposite of what you might expect happens. This might be a fire station burning down or a marriage counselor filing for divorce. And finally, dramatic irony occurs when the audience knows something crucial that the characters in a story don’t know. A classic example is when Romeo takes his own life after seeing Juliet and assuming that she is already gone.  
    #7

    Tweet about Dallas Straight Pride Parade with only two attendees holding their own flag

    genius23sarcasm Report

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    #8

    Graffiti on wall says no ball games while sign also states no ball games irony humor

    supercoincidence Report

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    #9

    r flatearth subreddit logo with blue and white planet icon

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Flat Earth Society has members all around the globe.

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    Now, irony and sarcasm can overlap at times, but they are not the same thing. UK Publishing House explains that sarcasm is a form of verbal irony, but it is specifically used to mock, ridicule, or convey contempt. Meanwhile, verbal irony can be used in many other ways. It doesn’t have to single anyone out or put anyone down. Sarcasm can be controversial, but verbal irony itself is not inherently rude at all.  
    #10

    Tweet about irony of people not changing minds despite facts online

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    #11

    Sign about tans fading with irony highlighting lasting effect phrase

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    #12

    News report about Noah's Ark Preschool flooding showing empty chairs and bench irony

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    As we can see from this list, irony occurs in real life all the time. There are even some famous examples in history, and lucky for us, Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of them. For example, did you know that the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous asked for whiskey in the hospital right before he passed away? Another fun, ironic fact is that the Bible is the most shoplifted book in America. But maybe that's okay because God is supposed to be forgiving...
    #13

    Signboard states prophecy class cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances irony

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prophesised that the class would be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

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    #14

    Toaster advertised as never taken out of the box shown outside box

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    #15

    Cart full of Coors Light beer at Costco showing irony in alcohol buying

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    Another ironic fact that might still sting for the subject is about Gary Kremen, the founder of Match.com. Apparently, Kremen encouraged everyone he knew to join the site, including his then-girlfriend. Well, she ended up meeting someone else and leaving him for the man she met on Match. 

    Meanwhile, in 2009, the Guinness World Book of Records published that Jonathan Lee Riches holds the record for suing the largest number of people. Of course, Riches did not like that, and he ended up suing the company for publishing his “legal masterpieces.” 

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    #16

    Reddit discussion about essential skill with ironic comment about knowing when to shut up

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    #17

    Plate of food with drink caption about no straw saving sea animals

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We cannot have the fish dying before we can k**l them for food.

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    #18

    Irish teacher shouting quiet loudly with irony explained

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    If you ever travel to Sweden and stay in their famous ice hotel, you might find it ironic that there is indeed a smoke detector in there. And if you were looking for information about cults in the mid-to-late 1990s, you may have come across The Cult Awareness Network. But hopefully, you steered clear of their advice, as by then, it had been taken over by the Church of Scientology. 
    #19

    Irony sign saying give cyclists space blocking bike lane on a street

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    #20

    Vending machine snack fallen and blocking the slot below with irony

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    #21

    Granite slab with carved words saying nothing is written in stone irony

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    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is true.

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    If you’ve ever wondered about where all of those life-saving stop signs came from, they were invented by William Eno, the “Father of Traffic Safety.” He also invented the crosswalk, traffic circle, one-way street, and taxi stand. But throughout all of that, Eno never actually learned how to drive. In the same vein, Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, but he refused to keep one in his study. He worried that it would distract him from his work.     
    #22

    Man in suit and young activist with large military-style vehicle at climate action summit

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    #23

    Tweet mocking MLB Orioles Braille uniforms meant for blind people irony

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    #24

    Book titled best things in life are free ironically priced at 16.99 pounds

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    Are you enjoying these beautiful examples of irony, pandas? We hope these pics will encourage you to start taking photos of the ironic situations you spot in your everyday life, and please remember to keep upvoting the images that amuse you. Let us know in the comments if you’ve seen anything particularly ironic recently, and then if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring ironic behaviors, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Bus with Rosa Parks image ironically stuck behind another vehicle

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    #26

    Man wearing a funny irony tank top about people without beards being women

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    #27

    Tweet about high school wrestling banning handshakes but allowing wrestling under COVID restrictions

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See the name? Matt Walsh. I highly doubt the accuracy of what he posts. He is a twatbasket of the highest order.

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    #28

    Irony in exit door sign showing exit light with contradictory not an exit paper

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    #29

    Brochure of World Trade Center with ironic text about heaven

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    #30

    Reddit post about alcohol industry losing 830 billion dollars as Gen Z stops drinking

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Correction. That is not beer. It is Coors Light.

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    #31

    Reddit post about unheard 10/10 songs with ironic comment on upvotes

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    #32

    Car with irony bumper sticker saying Quit Texting and Drive

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    #33

    Esports Weekly panel discussion on esports sponsorship dependence

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    #34

    YouTube screen showing irony of hating unboxing videos during a Wish ad

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    #35

    Book spine titled God's word final infallible and forever showing irony

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    #36

    Flight screen showing 127 Hours movie under 2 hours flight duration irony

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    #37

    Green sign says Elk City is a bird sanctuary near KFC restaurant irony

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    #38

    Sign saying do not put anything on top of lockers placed on top of lockers

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    #39

    Black and white image of people in line with American way and highest standard of living billboard

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    #40

    Leader of anti-LGBT group ironically loses house in flood disaster

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you something you want to tell us Tony Perkins?

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    #41

    Group all wearing identical be different t-shirts standing in line ironically

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember, you are unique, just like everyone else.

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    #42

    Text about Alcoholics Anonymous founder ironically requesting whiskey shots

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I get pronouced terminal, and I'm sure of the diagnosis, I'm taking up all my old vices again.

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    #43

    Reddit comment humor on how to get free karma with downvotes

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    #44

    Grumpy elderly man among smiling youth with ironic OK boomer caption

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    #45

    Car with anti fluoride poison tap water bumper sticker while smoking out window

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    #46

    Reddit post about balloon waste with image of balloon street decoration in Portugal

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    #47

    Men Without Hats band member ironically wearing a hat during performance

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    #48

    Online post ironically mistakes Cunningham's Law for Murphy's Law

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    #49

    Reddit post asking what people should stop buying with ironic top comment Reddit Silver

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    #50

    Playfully decorated post with ironic introduction to Jared character

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    #51

    Social media post mocking grammar mistake while calling others idiots

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    #52

    News post showing castaways spelled HELP with leaves on beach rescue irony

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    #53

    Box labeled as set with spelling error saying do not separate

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    #54

    Birthday badge marked for children under three displays ironic age warning

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    #55

    Man in handcuffs wearing irony tshirt saying today is my lucky day

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    #56

    Electronic road sign ironically asks drivers to stop taking pictures while driving

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    #57

    Yakuza 6 actor linked to organized crime risking removal from game

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    #58

    Reddit unpopular opinion post about irony and fake brain cancer stunt rewards

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    #59

    Reddit post requesting removal of coin notification item in top bar

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    #60

    YouTube video titled How to Stop Procrastinating saved to watch later playlist

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will do my procrastinating tomorrow, I cannot be bothered right now.

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    #61

    Irony showed as dog eats its obedience training certificate after graduation

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    #62

    Twitter irony of tough skinny boys and strong arms banter

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    #63

    Burger King sign says burgers are unavailable due to technical difficulties

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    #64

    Stop diabetes banner with table full of sugary snacks ironically

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    #65

    YouTube video screenshot about why light speed can't be surpassed with 2.4M views

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    #66

    Students blocking white people from class in a protest against racism

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    #67

    Stump with plaque honoring Victor Ramos and irony about planting a tree to live forever

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    #68

    PDF screenshot showing page intentionally left blank in document

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This comment box has been left intentionally blank.

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    #69

    Colorful don’t give up sign ironically missing apostrophe on wall

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    #70

    Delivery truck crashes through house roof with brakes logo visible

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    #71

    Crashed car flipped over near thank you for driving carefully road sign

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    #72

    Sign claims quality service doesn't cut corners in ironic photo from car

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    #73

    Irony quote about writing wise sayings to live forever on crumpled paper background

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    #74

    Reddit extrovert and introvert groups with ironic member counts

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    #75

    Irony in fun reflections sign with warped non-reflective surface on green background

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