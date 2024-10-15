ADVERTISEMENT

Some situations in life are so ironic, you might not know whether to laugh or to cry. But here at Bored Panda, we usually opt for the former, so today we’re focusing on some of the funniest instances of irony people have managed to catch on camera.

Covering all sorts of scenarios, from cycling on roads not meant for cycling, to Domino’s delivery mopeds falling like dominoes, and ironic fire alarms, among other things, the pictures ought to make you giggle; or facepalm. So, if you are looking to unwind with some amusing internet content, scroll down to find the irony-drenched pics on the list below, and make sure to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is So Ironic

This Is So Ironic

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
rikkewickberg avatar
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, he waited until outside the drive carefully-zone! 😂

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Protest I Can Really Get Behind

A Protest I Can Really Get Behind

DDiggler4U2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

An Employee Cleaning The Floor Of A Roomba Store

An Employee Cleaning The Floor Of A Roomba Store

broomshed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

My Wife Bought The Same Book Twice By Mistake. How Ironic

My Wife Bought The Same Book Twice By Mistake. How Ironic

VolksDude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the right one is slightly smaller, so it IS working!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

The Irony Is Overwhelming

The Irony Is Overwhelming

RolandIce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

"We Fit" Halfords Lorry Wedged Under Rail Bridge On South Eden Park Road Near Eden Park Station

"We Fit" Halfords Lorry Wedged Under Rail Bridge On South Eden Park Road Near Eden Park Station

Kent_999s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I Honestly Don't Know If The Museum Is Open Or Not

I Honestly Don't Know If The Museum Is Open Or Not

5_Frog_Margin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

In Court For Shoplifting

In Court For Shoplifting

Rhashon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Moved The Flour Away From The Kid So He Wouldn't Make A Mess, And I Knocked It Off The Counter With My Elbow

I Moved The Flour Away From The Kid So He Wouldn't Make A Mess, And I Knocked It Off The Counter With My Elbow

SubrinaSky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My Friend Burned Herself. I Just Wish Something Would Have Warned Her It Was Hot

My Friend Burned Herself. I Just Wish Something Would Have Warned Her It Was Hot

BeastInTheDarkness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I Was Watching The Tour De France And Thought This Was Ironic And Funny

I Was Watching The Tour De France And Thought This Was Ironic And Funny

Depressed-Communist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Oh The Irony

Oh The Irony

hormonella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Deeply Ironic

Deeply Ironic

CoralReefFish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
joshh0534 avatar
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it came with a note that explained that it would be the last one ever to be sent in plastic, a claim that they have so far lived up to.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Well That Didn't Work

Well That Didn't Work

whampbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Falling Like Domino

Falling Like Domino

BrendanCutler14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

It's Fine, Not Like One Of These Cost $40

It's Fine, Not Like One Of These Cost $40

Nikefut12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When smol, dad bought the cat a nice raised cat bed, all soft and protected and...no, she decided to sleep on an old towel draped over the chair arm, trying to put the towel in the bed to get her to sleep there just resulted in her carrying the towel back to the chair arm.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

He Doesn’t Understand Irony

He Doesn’t Understand Irony

Vyt3x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Church Number

This Church Number

MRlocro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Really?

Really?

kawaii_Bee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Be Different It Is

Be Different It Is

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They all have different trousers/shorts, if that helps!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I Think Zara Needs A Career Change

I Think Zara Needs A Career Change

Ellsbellsmoge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Irony Is Dead

Irony Is Dead

Muzz27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should have had a "Make it Eunuch" t-shirt but they didn't have the ...for it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

It's All About Freedom

It's All About Freedom

stewypls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Safety First

Safety First

tricky3737 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

I Dropped My Bob Ross Coffee Mug. The Irony Isn't Lost On Me

I Dropped My Bob Ross Coffee Mug. The Irony Isn't Lost On Me

papapudding Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

No You Can't

No You Can't

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

How My Hand Cream Arrived In The Mail

How My Hand Cream Arrived In The Mail

ShadyGoldfish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

The Irony Of This Sign At A Restaurant

The Irony Of This Sign At A Restaurant

Nightshade183 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean in my underwear on the couch with crumbs down me and dip balancing on my stomach. That is a terrifying thought for the camera to see that.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Absolutely None

Absolutely None

johnn11238 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Ironic Fire Alarm

Ironic Fire Alarm

nvanw27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A “more” on the second line would have helped.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

The Saga Of The RoboVac Never Fails To Keep Us Busy. Irony At Its Best

The Saga Of The RoboVac Never Fails To Keep Us Busy. Irony At Its Best

Arsis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Irony At Its Finest

Irony At Its Finest

TheArcofGames Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Stainless

Stainless

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Saw This Tonight. It Gave Us All A Good Laugh

Saw This Tonight. It Gave Us All A Good Laugh

Cautious-Hornet4607 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Trees Rock

Trees Rock

kaldoranz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Friend Saw This At The Doctor's Office

My Friend Saw This At The Doctor's Office

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

"Memories Will Last Forever" Yeah Right

"Memories Will Last Forever" Yeah Right

ChiefLovetree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Never Get High On Your Own Supply

Never Get High On Your Own Supply

cryptographicfull Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Stumbled Across This In Canada

I Stumbled Across This In Canada

rechnen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

The Way My OCD Medication Is Packaged

The Way My OCD Medication Is Packaged

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just the manufacturer testing you to see if it works.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Too Easy

Too Easy

MariusIchigo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Township Newsletter Delivered In A Plastic Bag

My Township Newsletter Delivered In A Plastic Bag

Zulbak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

The Irony In This Photo

The Irony In This Photo

Arcade_Maggot_Bones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Immigration Museum Is Looking Remarkable Accurate Right Now

The Immigration Museum Is Looking Remarkable Accurate Right Now

Bleedingdrumsmurphy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I Think You're Doing It Wrong

I Think You're Doing It Wrong

V1D30GUY12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The Irony

The Irony

newyork7780 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously they've been going for over 5 hours and are now in the recharge phase.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

"Follow Us To Quality Parking"

"Follow Us To Quality Parking"

jordanlund Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Irony

The Irony

foxleboi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Accepting Resumes

Accepting Resumes

LindaThompson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Shatterproof Ruler Shattered

My Shatterproof Ruler Shattered

thegeic0geck0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

When One Door Closes, Use The Other One

When One Door Closes, Use The Other One

N0ta_Bene Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Very Biblical

Very Biblical

ConnairMoo2004 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Nothing Indeed

Nothing Indeed

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Freedom

Freedom

Urdrunkstepdady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is because vandals keep attacking it, and locals do not like it. According to one place I found, it's not liked because it is a statue based on the film rather than actually related to Wallace himself, so is insulting.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Claims To Be "Sonic Colours" But Is In Black And White

Claims To Be "Sonic Colours" But Is In Black And White

NibrocRock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

The Irony Of My Kid's Homework. She Has Severe Adhd, Got Distracted Halfway Through The Sentence And Never Finished It

The Irony Of My Kid's Homework. She Has Severe Adhd, Got Distracted Halfway Through The Sentence And Never Finished It

Winter-Owl1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

The Irony Of This Being The Only Disc Missing Is Not Lost On Me

The Irony Of This Being The Only Disc Missing Is Not Lost On Me

CouchPotatoFamine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Oh, The Irony

Oh, The Irony

HCJohnson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Good Idea

Good Idea

chikyuu_ondanka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Not Very Good Advertising

Not Very Good Advertising

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Maybe They Want You To Struggle

Maybe They Want You To Struggle

egdip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

The Terrible Irony

The Terrible Irony

Tydecon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Damn, This Guy Is Good

Damn, This Guy Is Good

LADbible Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Irony: The Alcohol And Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Office Handing Out Bottle Opener Fidget Spinners

Irony: The Alcohol And Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Office Handing Out Bottle Opener Fidget Spinners

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

My Jerk Cat Knocks Over Entire Glass Of Juice On My Computer Desk During A Work Zoom Call. Mousepad Is The Irony

My Jerk Cat Knocks Over Entire Glass Of Juice On My Computer Desk During A Work Zoom Call. Mousepad Is The Irony

StitchinMona Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

But It Dose In Fact Teach Spelling

But It Dose In Fact Teach Spelling

HAnbinlover123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

How Did You Get Hired?

How Did You Get Hired?

Xtratimesoccer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Oh, The Irony

Oh, The Irony

davidwallacecto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Like Signs Perhaps?

Like Signs Perhaps?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Just Found My Wife's "Safety Rocks" Pin From Her Work Vest On My Stairs With The Sharp End Sticking Up. My 5-Year-Old Has Ran Up And Down The Stairs Countless Times Today Already

Just Found My Wife's "Safety Rocks" Pin From Her Work Vest On My Stairs With The Sharp End Sticking Up. My 5-Year-Old Has Ran Up And Down The Stairs Countless Times Today Already

rattfink16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Do I Go In Or?

Do I Go In Or?

Rogue_Narwhal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

A Limb Fell Off My Tree Last Night And Broke My Ax

A Limb Fell Off My Tree Last Night And Broke My Ax

Charles_Marlow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Wondering Why The Private Bag Is Clear

Wondering Why The Private Bag Is Clear

darustinator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Never Say Forever (Picture Was Taken A Year Ago, Still Makes Me Laugh)

Never Say Forever (Picture Was Taken A Year Ago, Still Makes Me Laugh)

Dogmatic_Catalyst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Now It Is

Now It Is

King_Sparky_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

But There's No Hand Dryer

But There's No Hand Dryer

Cabryli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Just North Of Brisbane. Name A More Ironic Sign

Just North Of Brisbane. Name A More Ironic Sign

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

The Only Unlit Letters In This Sign Spell "Lit"

The Only Unlit Letters In This Sign Spell "Lit"

sotnosray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Turtle Town Had Some Unfortunate Sign Placement

Turtle Town Had Some Unfortunate Sign Placement

JackOfTrading Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

This Fell Off My Girlfriend's Wall And Broke. She Didn't Get The Irony

This Fell Off My Girlfriend's Wall And Broke. She Didn't Get The Irony

_dafuq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Guess I'll Never Know

Guess I'll Never Know

Indenze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Literally The Only Bit That Rusts

Literally The Only Bit That Rusts

CheeseMellon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Is It Though?

Is It Though?

lovely_abby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Oh The Irony

Oh The Irony

xthree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#85

Yes, I Donated

Yes, I Donated

BiGschmoke_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

When Life Gives You Rust, Slap On A Sticker

When Life Gives You Rust, Slap On A Sticker

Legitimate-Hair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!