Covering all sorts of scenarios, from cycling on roads not meant for cycling, to Domino’s delivery mopeds falling like dominoes, and ironic fire alarms, among other things, the pictures ought to make you giggle; or facepalm. So, if you are looking to unwind with some amusing internet content, scroll down to find the irony-drenched pics on the list below, and make sure to upvote your favorites!

Some situations in life are so ironic , you might not know whether to laugh or to cry. But here at Bored Panda, we usually opt for the former, so today we’re focusing on some of the funniest instances of irony people have managed to catch on camera.

#1 This Is So Ironic

#2 A Protest I Can Really Get Behind

#3 An Employee Cleaning The Floor Of A Roomba Store

#4 My Wife Bought The Same Book Twice By Mistake. How Ironic

#5 The Irony Is Overwhelming

#6 "We Fit" Halfords Lorry Wedged Under Rail Bridge On South Eden Park Road Near Eden Park Station

#7 I Honestly Don't Know If The Museum Is Open Or Not

#8 In Court For Shoplifting

#9 I Moved The Flour Away From The Kid So He Wouldn't Make A Mess, And I Knocked It Off The Counter With My Elbow

#10 My Friend Burned Herself. I Just Wish Something Would Have Warned Her It Was Hot

#11 I Was Watching The Tour De France And Thought This Was Ironic And Funny

#12 Oh The Irony

#13 Deeply Ironic

#14 Well That Didn't Work

#15 Falling Like Domino

#16 It's Fine, Not Like One Of These Cost $40

#17 He Doesn't Understand Irony

#18 This Church Number

#20 Be Different It Is

#21 I Think Zara Needs A Career Change

#22 Irony Is Dead

#23 It's All About Freedom

#24 Safety First

#25 I Dropped My Bob Ross Coffee Mug. The Irony Isn't Lost On Me

#26 No You Can't

#27 How My Hand Cream Arrived In The Mail

#28 The Irony Of This Sign At A Restaurant

#29 Absolutely None

#30 Ironic Fire Alarm

#31 The Saga Of The RoboVac Never Fails To Keep Us Busy. Irony At Its Best

#32 Irony At Its Finest

#33 Stainless

#34 Saw This Tonight. It Gave Us All A Good Laugh

#35 Trees Rock

#36 My Friend Saw This At The Doctor's Office

#37 "Memories Will Last Forever" Yeah Right

#38 Never Get High On Your Own Supply

#39 I Stumbled Across This In Canada

#40 The Way My OCD Medication Is Packaged

#41 Too Easy

#42 My Township Newsletter Delivered In A Plastic Bag

#43 The Irony In This Photo

#44 The Immigration Museum Is Looking Remarkable Accurate Right Now

#45 I Think You're Doing It Wrong

#46 The Irony

#47 "Follow Us To Quality Parking"

#48 The Irony

#49 Accepting Resumes

#50 My Shatterproof Ruler Shattered

#51 When One Door Closes, Use The Other One

#52 Very Biblical

#53 Nothing Indeed

#54 Freedom

#55 Claims To Be "Sonic Colours" But Is In Black And White

#56 The Irony Of My Kid's Homework. She Has Severe Adhd, Got Distracted Halfway Through The Sentence And Never Finished It

#57 The Irony Of This Being The Only Disc Missing Is Not Lost On Me

#58 Oh, The Irony

#59 Good Idea

#60 Not Very Good Advertising

#61 Maybe They Want You To Struggle

#62 The Terrible Irony

#63 Damn, This Guy Is Good

#64 Irony: The Alcohol And Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Office Handing Out Bottle Opener Fidget Spinners

#65 My Jerk Cat Knocks Over Entire Glass Of Juice On My Computer Desk During A Work Zoom Call. Mousepad Is The Irony

#66 But It Dose In Fact Teach Spelling

#67 How Did You Get Hired?

#68 Oh, The Irony

#69 Like Signs Perhaps?

#70 Just Found My Wife's "Safety Rocks" Pin From Her Work Vest On My Stairs With The Sharp End Sticking Up. My 5-Year-Old Has Ran Up And Down The Stairs Countless Times Today Already

#71 Do I Go In Or?

#72 A Limb Fell Off My Tree Last Night And Broke My Ax

#73 Wondering Why The Private Bag Is Clear

#74 Never Say Forever (Picture Was Taken A Year Ago, Still Makes Me Laugh)

#75 Now It Is

#76 But There's No Hand Dryer

#77 Just North Of Brisbane. Name A More Ironic Sign

#78 The Only Unlit Letters In This Sign Spell "Lit"

#79 Turtle Town Had Some Unfortunate Sign Placement

#80 This Fell Off My Girlfriend's Wall And Broke. She Didn't Get The Irony

#81 Guess I'll Never Know

#82 Literally The Only Bit That Rusts

#83 Is It Though?

#84 Oh The Irony

#85 Yes, I Donated