The winners of the prestigious Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 were finally announced, celebrating exceptional achievements in international news photography.

Now in its 11th year and organized by the Anadolu Agency, the competition drew nearly 22,000 submissions from around the globe. A total of 29 photographers were honored across 10 diverse categories, highlighting the power of visual storytelling in today’s world.

The highly coveted Photo of the Year award went to Palestinian photographer Saeed Jaras for his deeply moving image titled “Gaza–Deir al-Balah.” The photo captures an emotional moment as parents hold their child after an Israeli airstrike struck their tent in central Gaza—an image that speaks volumes about loss, resilience, and the human cost of conflict.

