ADVERTISEMENT

Cue to 2021. I was photographing horses full-time — but only on other people’s terms. Commissioned shoots. Client visions. Endless feedback. And slowly, without realizing it, I lost sight of what I wanted to create.

Photography used to be the thing that made me feel most like myself. But somewhere along the way, I stopped listening to my own voice. So, I left. I packed my camera and flew to Scotland. That’s where I found the Highland ponies. They aren’t wild, but they live as if they are. Woolly and weathered, shaped by wind and stone. No halters. No handlers. No one telling them where to stand. Just their quiet rhythms, and the hills rolling behind them. They didn’t care what I wanted them to do — and that was the point. There was no pressure to perform.

I found something I didn’t know I’d lost: My way back to myself. These ponies reminded me of why I started creating in the first place — they took me back to my childhood, when I first picked up my mum’s old DSLR camera at 9 years old, and raced around the entire farm, photographing every animal and flower I ran upon.

Over four trips to the Highlands, I kept going back. It resulted in my collection "Spirits of the Highlands" that's now part of my Fine Art shop. If they speak to you too, you can explore the full series on my website.

More info: katjajensen.com | Instagram | Facebook