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If you’ve ever had an argument, walked away, and then suddenly thought of the perfect comeback three hours later while staring at your ceiling… welcome to the club. We’ve all had those painfully delayed moments of brilliance. Because let’s be honest, coming up with the sharpest response right there on the spot is a skill not many people have mastered.

But somehow, on the internet, there are people who do it effortlessly. The kind of people who fire off replies so clever, so perfectly timed, that you can only sit back and admire the chaos they’ve created.

Thankfully, there’s an X account dedicated to collecting these masterpieces. From absolutely brutal clapbacks to clever puns and the kind of witty responses that deserve their own trophy, ‘Gems Of Replies’ rounds up the internet at its sharpest. Keep scrolling, pandas. Some of these are so good, they might just make you wish you could borrow them for your next argument.