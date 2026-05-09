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If you’ve ever had an argument, walked away, and then suddenly thought of the perfect comeback three hours later while staring at your ceiling… welcome to the club. We’ve all had those painfully delayed moments of brilliance. Because let’s be honest, coming up with the sharpest response right there on the spot is a skill not many people have mastered.

But somehow, on the internet, there are people who do it effortlessly. The kind of people who fire off replies so clever, so perfectly timed, that you can only sit back and admire the chaos they’ve created.

Thankfully, there’s an X account dedicated to collecting these masterpieces. From absolutely brutal clapbacks to clever puns and the kind of witty responses that deserve their own trophy, ‘Gems Of Replies’ rounds up the internet at its sharpest. Keep scrolling, pandas. Some of these are so good, they might just make you wish you could borrow them for your next argument.

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#1

A tweet shows Andrew Tate saying "I don't sleep with vaccinated women," followed by Steph's comeback: "yay the vaccines work."

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Khavrinen
Khavrinen
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7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vaccinated women around the world rejoice.

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    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
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    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From another angle that blob looks like Pluto (disney)

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    There’s something deeply satisfying about delivering the perfect comeback at just the right moment. Whether it’s shutting down an annoying comment at work, responding to a nosy relative at a family gathering, or casually winning an argument with one sharp line, a clever reply can feel like a tiny personal victory.

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    The problem is, most of us don’t think of those golden responses when we actually need them. Instead, they show up hours later while we’re brushing our teeth, lying in bed, or replaying the whole conversation in our heads for the fifteenth time.
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    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you make over 1,000,000 your salary has a single comma

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    #6

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    But there’s actually a psychological reason for this. Psychologist Kerry McBroome explained in a piece for Time, “When someone says something offensive or harmful that hurts us or hurts a member of a community that’s really important to us, our nervous system can get activated.

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    The parts of the brain that are responsible for coming up with clever or witty things to say are just not online—they’re nervous and sensing a threat.” In simple terms, when we feel attacked or caught off guard, our brain shifts into defense mode. Instead of focusing on crafting a witty masterpiece, it’s busy assessing the situation as a threat. Basically, your brain is trying to protect you, not audition you for stand-up comedy.
    #7

    A humorous comeback from Dave W Plummer about marriage decisions, responding to a tweet about fathers being the final authority.

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    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The man is the head of the household. the woman is the neck." said while turning her head - one of my favourite lines from My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

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    #8

    A tweet asking, "What's something that feels British but isn't?" The comeback is: "The contents of the British Museum."

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    This phenomenon even has a name: l’esprit de l’escalier, which translates to “the wit of the staircase.” Coined by French philosopher Denis Diderot, it perfectly describes that frustratingly familiar moment when the ideal comeback finally hits you… right after the conversation is over and you’re mentally halfway down the stairs. It’s almost poetic, really.

    The concept captures the reality that when we’re caught in tense or uncomfortable situations, our brains often prioritize reacting and processing over producing brilliance. The people who seem naturally quick-witted? They’re often just better at staying calm enough for their creativity to kick in before the moment passes.
    #10

    A tweet showing Gordon Ramsay's son with a comeback-ready expression. A split image of the baby on the beach and with Gordon Ramsay.

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    Of course, history has gifted us a few people who seemed almost supernaturally gifted in this department. Winston Churchill and Dorothy Parker, for example, were basically the original masters of savage replies. One of Churchill’s most famous comebacks came when a woman told him he was “disgustingly drunk.” His response? “And you, Madam, are ugly. But in the morning, I shall be sober.” Brutal? Absolutely. Effective? Without question. It’s the kind of line that probably left the entire room silent for a solid ten seconds.

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    #13

    A viral tweet from ARISTHOTLE suggesting cooking food at 14,000° for one minute, with a funny comeback reply about not affording a personal sun.

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    #15

    A screenshot of two tweets: Capt America asks about worst name pronunciation, Aashi replies with a comeback about someone sneezing.

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    The truth is, the art of a savage comeback is less about being mean and more about timing, confidence, and precision. The best responses work because they’re delivered quickly enough to keep control of the conversation. If there’s too much of a pause, the moment loses its impact and starts feeling rehearsed. Timing is everything; land it too late, and it’s just awkward.

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    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    4am is technically before 10pm

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    #17

    A humorous Twitter exchange showcasing a clever comeback about men's preferences, highlighting sharp wit.

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    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True, but that doesn't mean it's legal to buy him one as a gift.

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    #18

    A social media post with a photo of a beautiful tree-lined street and a hilarious comeback in the reply.

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    Brevity matters just as much. The sharpest comebacks are usually short, simple, and to the point. No rambling explanations, no overcomplicating it. And then there’s the final ingredient: truth. The most memorable clapbacks hit because they contain an uncomfortable little kernel of reality. They aren’t just random insults; they’re observations so accurate that they sting a little. That’s what gives them staying power. It’s verbal precision with just the right amount of bite.
    #19

    A tweet showing a unique empty nook under stairs, with a user's funny comeback suggesting it needs a SIM card.

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    #20

    A Twitter screenshot showing a Comeback to PETA about KFC Family Bucket, highlighting clever replies and witty comebacks.

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    #21

    A humorous Facebook exchange, featuring a perfect comeback to a question about internet acronyms, highlighting clever communication.

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a T shirt with "DILLIGAF" on it. Guy got upset when he asked what it meant and I said 'Do I look like I give a f**k?"

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    #22

    A woman with braids, wearing a black top, makes a sarcastic face, delivering a comeback on a social media post.

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    At the end of the day, not everyone is wired to fire off perfect responses in the heat of the moment—and honestly, that’s okay. Sometimes the funniest, smartest replies show up later, when the pressure is gone and your brain finally decides to cooperate. And by then, the moment is long over, but at least you get that small, satisfying victory in hindsight.
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    But as these posts prove, there are definitely people out there whose comeback game deserves its own trophy. And for the rest of us? Well, at least we can admire their genius… and maybe quietly bookmark a few lines for future use. So tell us: which one of these comebacks made you pause, laugh, or wish you had thought of it first?

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    #27

    A screenshot of a text message conversation, showcasing a clever comeback related to Girls and plans.

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    #28

    A tweet showing Krutika's post Cheating during a break doesn't count and Leo's witty comeback about halftime. A great example of a comeback.

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    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Modern day Ross and Rachel

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    #29

    A tweet by Kevin Pietersen on cricket rules and a witty comeback, demonstrating clever comebacks.

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    Ian Webling
    Ian Webling
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's pining for the good old days a century ago when it was a six only if the ball was hit out of the ground. Merely clearing the boundary scored only five.

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    #30

    A woman in red traditional attire and a black jacket stands precariously on a tree branch, illustrating a funny comeback moment.

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    #31

    A skinny person lifting a light barbell in a gym, with a witty comeback comment visible below about being barely on breakfast.

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    #32

    A Twitter exchange where Terrible Maps posts a map of countries using bidets. Greg claims the USA should be red, prompting a comeback about proper bidet use.

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    #35

    A tweet exchange about money and self-worth, featuring two users sharing humorous come backs. An example of witty comeback.

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    #36

    A Twitter post with a humorous comeback: User Dean asks what women mean by a lot going on, and @fjaystaytrill replies, Her hair not done. Relatable comeback.

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    #39

    A social media post from Gems Of Replies showing a funny comeback on Twitter, with one user asking to be paid for time lost to engagement spam.

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    #41

    A tweet from Gems Of Replies asks "Relatable?", showing a funny comeback about imagining a nice life after submitting a CV.

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    #42

    A screenshot of a tweet by Dhanraj about a batchmate marrying their professor, with a funny comeback reply: "Campus placement fr."

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